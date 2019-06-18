Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Slight Increase For The Benchmark In The Week Before The Fed Meeting

Taking into account the fluctuating situation on the market and the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long.

The high-yield bonds and closed-end funds which invest in them reported a slight increase in their prices after the active talk about interest rates cut.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. Me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds. The stock market situation remains hesitant, and we observe increased volatility, which may reflect on the prices of the high-yield bonds.

The Benchmark

Оver the past month, we saw increased volatility in the high-yield bonds as the investors were concerned about the U.S. trade relations and global economic growth. The expectations that the Federal Reserve may decrease the interest rates gave a positive impulse to the sector, and it bounced back from its quarterly bottom.

The past week was relatively calm with low volatility, and the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) finished in a green territory with a slight increase of $0.19 per share. The event which all of the market participants will monitor is the meeting of the central bank of the United States. Most probably, we will not see a change in the interest rates this time, but it is very important to see whether policymakers will lay the groundwork for a rate cut later in the year. No doubt, deviations from the expectations may affect the prices of the high-yield bonds.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.18 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.72 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.91 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

There were not any interesting news or dividend declarations from the sector over the past week.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. Based on the Z-score indicator, the table should provide us with interesting "Long" opportunities. When we are talking about statistical edge for long positions, we insist to have at least a negative Z-score. In other words, the current discount to be higher than the average discount for one-year period.

Over the past year, the prices of the closed-end funds plummeted, and they were traded at pretty high discounts. Currently, the situation is stable, and many of the high-yield CEFs narrowed the spread between their prices and net asset values. This is the main reason why it is so difficult to find a statistical edge to include some of the funds as a potential "Buy" candidate.

The price of New America High Income Fund (HYB) left in red territory on a weekly basis. According to the latest information, the discount which you can buy the fund at is 11.91%, and its Z-score is relatively low. From my perspective, this fund deserves attention because its dividend was very stable over the years, and its current yield is 7.69%. On top of that, the earnings/coverage ratio of HYG is 100.18%, which is an indicator that the earnings of the portfolio are enough high to cover the dividend.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we are sorting the funds by the highest Z-score. It is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds, which are statistically overpriced. I am not really interested in most of the participants because most of them are still traded at a high discount.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) continues to be the fund with one of the highest Z-scores in the sector. If we see a start of a new downtrend in the sector, this is the closed-end fund which I am going to review as a potential "Sell" candidate based on its relatively high statistical indicator. Only for seven months, the spread between its price and net asset value has changed from 19.95% to only 6.67% discount.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.80 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.16 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is almost 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to show us the closed-end funds with the biggest spread between their price and net asset value. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. One of the funds with the biggest discounts is Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY). Over the past week, the price of the fund went slightly up by 0.14%, while its net asset value reported a decrease of 0.06%. If you want to include some CEF with relatively low duration to your portfolio, GHY is a good option. It has a 4.10-year duration and offers an 8.52% current yield.

Its portfolio is well-diversified in different countries. However, the main part of 56.90% is in the United States. From a credit quality perspective, I could say that we are talking about a modest risk of the portfolio. Furthermore, we see 5.50% labeled as "investment grade" rating.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.18%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.19%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On a weekly basis, the price of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) fell by 2.33% and became the worst performer of the week. For me, it was a reasonable decline, and I mentioned in my previous articles that CIF is overpriced compared to its peers.

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.81% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

Earlier in our review, I mentioned that HYB has the potential to be reviewed as "Long" candidate. This table is another proof of my affirmation. The management team of HYB managed to outperform most of its competitors by return on net asset value for the past five years.

Source: CEFConnect.com

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on a price for the sector is 8.21%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.62%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.66%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high.

Note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HYB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.