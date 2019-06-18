Store Capital: A Blue-Chip REIT, But It's 15% Overvalued

Between the 3.8% yield, the likely 5-6% AFFO growth, and 1.6% valuation multiple contraction, STORE Capital is likely to deliver 7.2-8.2% returns over the next decade.

However, the company is about 17% overvalued, which is too rich of a valuation for me to consider initiating a position at this time.

While STORE Capital has a short history, having gone public in 2014, the company has delivered solid dividend growth since then.

Image Source: imgflip

As a dividend growth investor, one of the tenets of successful investing is buying high-quality companies at or below their fair value.

While it's rare for high-quality stocks to trade at a discount to fair value, it is common for high-quality stocks to often become overvalued.

One such company that fits the description of the latter is STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). Like we've done with many other excellent REITs recently, we'll examine STORE Capital's dividend safety and growth profile, its growth catalysts and financial strength, risks to consider, and the extent to which I believe it is currently overvalued. I will then conclude by offering my prediction of average annual total return potential over the next decade.

A Safe Dividend With Long-Term Mid Single Digit Dividend Growth Potential

The first two measures I typically employ to assess the overall quality of a dividend growth company are the safety of a company's dividend, in addition to the likely future growth rate of the company's dividend.

While I would typically examine both the EPS payout ratio and FCF payout ratio of a company to determine the safety of a company's dividend, I'll be avoiding EPS and examining the REIT equivalent of FCF, which is AFFO.

In FY 2018, STORE Capital generated $1.84 in diluted AFFO per share against $1.28 in dividends per share paid in that same time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 69.6%.

In FY 2019, STORE Capital is guiding for a midpoint diluted AFFO per share figure of $1.93 ($1.90-$1.96) against likely dividends per share of $1.36 during that same time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 70.5%, using the above midpoint.

When we consider that a safe payout ratio for a REIT is typically considered to be below 90% of total AFFO, it's apparent that STORE Capital offers a reasonably safe dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

It is for that reason Simply Safe Dividends and I are in agreement that STORE Capital's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Having addressed the safety of STORE Capital's dividend, the next question is what the growth potential of the dividend is for the future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that STORE Capital could easily increase its AFFO payout ratio to the mid 70% range and not jeopardize its dividend safety in any meaningful way, it seems realistic to assume that dividend growth could slightly exceed whatever AFFO growth the company is able to achieve in the next 5 years, with dividend growth tracking AFFO growth beyond that time frame.

Given that analysts at Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are forecasting 5.9% and 5.0% growth over the next 5 years, respectively, it's reasonable to conclude that annual dividend growth of 7% could continue over the next 5 years, and taper off a bit to 5-6% following that time frame.

Now that we've established a baseline for dividend growth going forward, we'll delve into the fundamentals of STORE Capital, and why analysts are expecting mid-single digit AFFO growth over the next few years.

A Stable Business Model, Strong Management, And A Reasonably Strong Balance Sheet

Image Source: STORE Capital 2019 First Quarter Investor Presentation

STORE Capital (formally known as Single Tenant Operational Real Estate) is a triple net lease REIT that went public in 2014. While the company's history is quite limited compared to its peers such as Realty Income and WP Carey, the management team is as experienced as they come.

Image Source: STORE Capital 2018 10-K, page 31

At the end of the first quarter, STORE Capital leased over 2,300 properties to 447 tenants in over 100 industries, with no tenant accounting for more than 3% of annualized base rent or ABR.

Image Source: STORE Capital 2019 First Quarter Investor Presentation

In addition to the diversity of STORE Capital's tenants, the company also is very selective in choosing its tenants, acquiring the very best properties it can, and this selectivity in the company's property acquisition process has translated into 75% of the company's lease contracts being investment grade quality. Take for instance that the median unit-level FCCR is 2.18 across the portfolio when a ratio over 2 is generally considered safe, and it seems reasonable that STORE Capital estimates 75% of its ABR is investment grade quality.

As an added measure to bolster its overall stability, 91% of STORE Capital's leases are master leases. This means that the company's tenants must pay for every location, even the ones that are underperforming. While a company may have a few locations that are underperforming, this helps add to ABR stability because as long as its tenants are performing well overall, they'll be able to pay rent for underperforming locations as required by their master lease.

When we consider the very strong credit ratings of the vast majority of STORE Capital's tenants and the fact that almost all of their ABR is protected by master leases, it's probably not very surprising for investors to know that the company's occupancy rate has never dropped below 99% since going public in 2014.

Image Source: STORE Capital 2019 First Quarter Investor Presentation

Adding to the company's strong tenant profile and defensive master lease structure is the fact that the company also easily has the longest weighted average lease term among peers at 14 years.

Unsurprisingly, the company also boasts the lowest near-term renewal exposure rate, with 84% of its ABR not expiring for 10+ years, which mitigates the risk of a significant amount of leases expiring all in a short time span.

Adding to this, the company also has the most diversified tenant base, with its top 5 tenants accounting for a mere 11% of ABR. It's no secret that when a company depends on a single tenant for the bulk of its ABR, this can jeopardize the dividend in a hurry, so it's great to see that STORE Capital has hedged its risk with not only a strong tenant profile, but a very diversified group of tenants as well.

Image Source: STORE Capital 2019 First Quarter Investor Presentation

Moving to a geographic standpoint, the company is also very diversified. Outside of Texas accounting for 11.6% of ABR in 2018, no other state was even close to 10%, with Florida accounting for 6.2%, Illinois accounting for 6.2%, Ohio accounting for 5.5%, and Georgia accounting for 5.3%.

One part of the company's ability to deliver strong growth since its IPO in 2014 is that 95% of the company's ABR includes lease escalations annually or every 5 years, which helps grow ABR a couple percent a year. Because of these lease escalations and the very conservative dividend payout profile of STORE Capital, the company can realistically achieve internal growth of 5%. Retaining 30% of its cash flows means that STORE Capital is far less dependent upon the debt and equity markets to achieve meaningful growth than its peers.

Image Source: STORE Capital 2019 First Quarter Investor Presentation

Not only is STORE Capital's business model highly resilient, but the company is a relatively small fish in a massive $3 trillion pond. I'm confident that management will continue to execute and acquire high-quality properties that will grow AFFO, which leads me into my next point.

Image Source: STORE Capital 2019 First Quarter Investor Presentation

Having built three successful net-lease REITS in the past (FFCA, Spirit Finance, and STORE Holding), which invested over $18 billion across 9,600 properties, it's safe to say that the management team is highly experienced and has proven to be adept at operating REITs. Expanding upon this, each of the four key executives of the management team (CEO, CFO, COO, and CCO) possess at least 20 years of experience related to their current roles.

Image Source: STORE Capital 2019 First Quarter Investor Presentation

In addition to the strong business model, experienced management team, and the high likelihood of a continuation of strong AFFO growth, STORE Capital also possesses investment grade credit ratings from the three major credit rating agencies.

It is for the aforementioned reasons that I believe a continuation of the company's mid-single-digit AFFO growth is likely, and what makes this a company I would like to own at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While STORE Capital is an excellent mid-cap REIT for investors to consider for their portfolio, this doesn't mean the company is immune to risks.

One risk the company is exposed to is that as a triple-net lease, STORE Capital's tenants must be successful in order to continue to pay their rent to STORE Capital. Any meaningful failures on the part of the company's tenants to operate their businesses successfully could result in their inability to pay STORE Capital its rent, which would be an unfavorable development for STORE Capital (page 13 of the company's recent 10-K).

Because STORE Capital has a number of tenants operating in cyclical industries such as restaurants, furniture stores, health clubs, and movie theaters, it's worth mentioning that consumer spending is integral to the company's tenants and their ability to pay their rent. A recessionary period could lead to tough times for some of the company's tenants, again resulting in a potential inability for some tenants to pay their rent (page 13 of the company's recent 10-K).

Because of the specialization often involved with accommodating the tenants in the above industries, it's also worth mentioning that in the event a tenant declares bankruptcy or isn't able to pay its rent, STORE Capital will likely have to repurpose its properties to attract new tenants, which would be additional expenses the company would incur (page 22 of the company's recent 10-K).

Yet another risk to the company is that because the company's investments are concentrated in the middle-market sector, the success of STORE Capital is predicated upon its ability to convince other companies to sell and lease back their properties (page 14 of the company's recent 10-K).

While STORE Capital is relatively insulated from geographic risk as we discussed above, it's still an important consideration to note that almost 12% of the company's ABR originates in Texas, which is prone to natural disasters ranging from tornadoes to hurricanes. Any major natural disasters or economic downturn in Texas would have a material negative impact on the company's financial results (page 14 of the company's most recent 10-K).

In addition to the geographic risk, the company notes that 17.0% of the company's ABR was derived from tenants operating in the restaurant industry. Any changes in local, state, or federal regulations, reductions in consumer spending in the industry, or massive litigation toward tenants operating in the restaurant industry would likely have a negative impact on STORE Capital's financial results (page 14 of the company's recent 10-K).

Adding to the company's concentration risk is the concern that given STORE Capital only acquires 7% of the properties it evaluates, it may continue to become more difficult to acquire an adequate amount of properties at valuations the company finds satisfactory as valuations continue to increase in the midst of robust economic conditions, which may hamper AFFO growth going forward (page 16 of the company's recent 10-K).

If the company isn't able to acquire enough properties to move the needle and continue mid-single digit AFFO growth, dividend increases could disappoint investors and lead to a sell off.

As of December 31, 2018, although STORE Capital only has about 16.1% of its annualized base rent and interest expiring before 2029, it's worth mentioning that in the event company isn't able to renew its leases or re-lease its properties at terms favorable to the company, this could lead to poor financial results (page 17 of the company's recent 10-K).

For the sake of conciseness, I've listed what I believe to be the key risks an investor should consider before making an investment in STORE Capital. I would refer interested readers to pages 13-29 of the company's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing STORE Capital.

STORE Capital Is Trading At A Moderate Premium To Fair Value

Now that it's clear STORE Capital is among the best in the triple net lease space, we'll discuss the ever important valuation aspect of STORE Capital using a variety of valuation methods.

The first valuation method we'll use is the 5-year average dividend yield. While I generally prefer to use the 13-year median yield provided by Gurufocus, STORE Capital's limited history since its IPO in 2014 restricts us from being able to do so.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, the company's current dividend yield of 3.75% is well below its 5-year average of 4.63%.

If we assume a reversion to a fair value yield of around 4.5%, this would imply that STORE Capital's fair value is $29.33 compared to its current share price of $35.15 (as of June 14, 2019). This means that STORE Capital is trading at a 19.8% premium to fair value and poses 16.6% downside from its current price.

The second valuation metric we'll use is the forward price to AFFO ratio. STORE Capital's forward price to AFFO ratio of 17.9 is well in excess of its 5 year average of 15.0. This indicates that the company's fair value is $29.46, which implies that STORE Capital is trading at a premium to fair value of 19.3% and poses 16.2% downside from its current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The third and final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable of the formula is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. STORE Capital's current annualized dividend per share is $1.32.

The second variable of the DDM formula is the cost of capital equity, which simply refers to an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I typically require a rate of return of 10% as that has proven to slightly outperform the historical average of the broader market.

The final variable of the formula is the dividend growth rate, which is oftentimes a difficult variable to accurately predict.

Taking into consideration that STORE Capital's payout ratio below 70% is very safe, I foresee that payout ratio expanding to 75% at most. The company's dividend growth rate will largely mirror whatever AFFO growth it is able to generate over the long-term.

I believe it is reasonable to conclude that, over the long-term, STORE Capital will see a bit of a deceleration from its most recent 6.5% dividend increase, to a dividend growth rate of 5.75%.

This gives us a fair value of $31.06 a share, which means that STORE Capital is trading at a 13.2% premium to fair value and poses 11.6% downside from its current price.

When we add the three fair values together, we arrive at an average fair value of $29.95. This implies that STORE Capital is trading at a 17.4% premium to fair value and poses 14.8% downside from the current price.

Summary: A Fantastic, But Overpriced Company

While STORE Capital's corporate history is very limited in comparison to peers such as WP Carey and Realty Income, the company has proven itself to be a consistent dividend payer since its IPO in 2014, and I see no reason to believe that will change in the foreseeable future.

I am confident that management will continue to drive AFFO growth, which is what ultimately funds future dividend growth. Although the company likely won't be able to continue to grow its dividend 7-8% a year much longer, it certainly doesn't have to in order to be an appealing investment.

Unfortunately, the company's valuation is simply too rich, and for a "boring" company, it is especially important to avoid overpaying. There simply isn't enough growth in STORE Capital to justify being a net buyer at current prices.

At its current price, STORE Capital offers a 3.8% yield, 5-6% AFFO growth, and 1.6% valuation multiple contraction, for total returns of 7.2-8.2%.

I'm personally looking for a reversion to its 5 year average yield of around 4.5% and a forward P/AFFO ratio of around 15. It's at this entry point an investor would collect a starting yield of 4.5% and likely AFFO growth of 5-6% a year, as well as a static valuation multiple, which is satisfactory in my view considering the company's low risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.