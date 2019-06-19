Sinclair Broadcast Group: Becoming An Attractive Event Driven Play

We take a close look at Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) given Regional Sports Networks (RSN) deal. Recall that post announcement (Fri, May 3rd after the market closed), SBGI’s share price popped up by a whopping 35% to close at $61 the next trading day (May 6th). Of note, what perks up our interest given our long term value investing philosophy is that its share price has since declined by 22% off its 52-week high to $51.65.

What is the M&A deal?

On May 3rd after the market closed, SBGI announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which the company will acquire equity interest in 21 RSN and Fox College Sports Networks for EV of US$10.6 bn. RSN portfolio is the nation’s largest collection of regional sports channels that has exclusive local broadcasting rights to 42 professional teams (consisting of 14 MLB teams, 16 NBA teams, and 12 NHL teams). Management expects the transaction to close in 3Q19 (less than 6 months since the announcement, indicating management’s very high confidence level on low regulatory hurdles to close).

In terms of financial impact, the RSN deal is highly accretive to SBGI (explaining a 35% pop in its share price on May 6th). Specifically, the RSN deal would add $1.6 bn EBITDA (prior to synergies) to SBGI, which almost doubles its EBITDA pre-RSN (average 2019-20E EBITDA of $913 mn, average 2019-20E figure is used to smooth out election/even years, which have lumpy political advertising revenues). EV of $10.6 bn implies only 6.6x EBITDA multiple for the transaction. Furthermore, management guides that FCF/share incorporating RSN would double to $13/share. This implies a whopping 25% FCF yield.

SOTP post deal suggests a huge upside potential

Given the deal (pending regulatory approval we understand), the next step we would say is to compute the intrinsic value of SBGI through SOTP (sum of the parts) valuation given huge EBITDA addition coupled with RSN essentially representing a new business segment to SBGI. In other words, post deal, SBGI, EBITDA-wise, would consist of 1) local television stations (existing business) and 2) RSN.

In the SOTP, we assign 8x EBITDA multiple for SBGI’s local television stations. This is because in the valuation comp (see table 1 below), rival local broadcasters trade at average 8.2x EBITDA. To be conservative, average local broadcasters valuation we use excludes Tribune Media (TRCO) that trades at 11.4x average 2019-20 EBITDA. Recall that much higher valuation for TRCO is attributable to the fact that it is in the process of getting acquired by Nexstar Media (NXST) at $46/share. Thus, TRCO’s consensus EBITDA is ex-synergies (NXST estimates $160 mn synergy, vs. consensus EBITDA of $555 mn for average 2019-20E).

For RSN, we assign 7x EBITDA multiple as listed regional sports network pure play, MSG Networks (MSGN), trades at 7.1/7.0x 2019/20E EBITDA. With such multiples for SBGI’s local broadcasting business and RSN in the SOTP, we arrive at intrinsic value of $78/share for SBGI post deal. This implies a hefty 52% upside potential to current share price. As a sanity check, our SOTP of $78/share for SBGI is at the lower end of new PTs coming from sell side analysts. For example, post deal announcement, Evercore and Benchmark raised PT for SBGI to $85-90/share. Huber Research Partners (the lowest PT among sell siders) has new PT of $75/share.

Risks on the RSN deal manageable

The key question arising from SBGI’s share price trading at a deep discount to its SOTP valuation post RSN, of course, is why such a deep discount (implying the market has a low conviction on the deal to go through). To begin with, we think the market still has a vivid memory on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) verbally disapproving SBGI’s attempt to acquire TRCO. Quick recap: back in May 2017, SBGI announced a deal to acquire TRCO. In Jul 2018, FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, publicly stated that he had serious concerns about the deal mainly as SBGI is allegedly attempted to divest certain stations to parties with pre-existing business relationship (thus SBGI maintaining de-facto control of the divested stations). A month later, TRCO terminated the M&A agreement.

However, importantly, we note the failed TRCO acquisition by SBGI has little bearing on RSN deal. This is mainly because SBGI and RSN are in two different business lines (RSN would be a new business segment to SBGI). RSN is a pure network/channel business, not an operator of local television stations like SBGI’s existing business or TRCO. In fact, SBGI this time is not required to divest any of RSN channels. Hence, we opine the market likening failed TRCO acquisition to RSN deal as a heightened regulatory risk is not justified.

Second, there is a NY Post article (after the RSN deal was announced) suggesting that SBGI has had a difficulty to secure the deal financing. On this, we managed to speak to SBGI’s Investor Relations, Ms. Billie Jo McIntire. She stated that until this point, to her best knowledge, the deal financing has been and remains fully committed by the syndicated banks (JP Morgan Chase Bank is not the only one involved in the financing as claimed by the NY Post article).

Furthermore, we think that the net leverage on the RSN deal (at 4.8x EBITDA) is pretty common for a buyout transaction like this. Hence, at consolidated level incorporating RSN’s net debt, the net leverage is a reasonable 4.7x EBITDA. As a comparison, rival NXST at the closing of TRCO deal would have net leverage of 5.1x EBITDA. All in all, we believe that news on the financing risk is more of a noise (if the news amounts to something, it would be a negotiation tactic to get lower interest rates, in our opinion).

During our phone conversation, we also learned that Mr. Byron Allen (Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, a global media, content and technology company) would be an equity partner to SBGI in acquiring RSN. Hence, SBGI would not own 100% economic interest at RSN. However, Ms. McIntire told us that SBGI would retain a minimum 90% interest of RSN. Our SOTP already adjusts for 90% stake when calculating RSN’s EBITDA. This could explain why our SOTP valuation of $78/share is at the lower end of sell side analysts’ PTs (notably below Evercore’s/Benchmark’s). As a side note, getting SBGI’s economic interest in RSN is crucial as its SOTP valuation (equity intrinsic value to be precise) is highly sensitive to this stake (net debt accounts for 76% of EV).

Either attractive event driven play or value play

Based on what we outlined earlier, especially with SOTP valuation post deal suggesting huge upside potential, we believe that SBGI is an attractive event driven play (RSN deal going through would act as a clear catalyst) with minimal risk for the deal to fall apart, especially from the view point that SBGI and RSN are in two different business lines. But, we agree that nothing is 100% guaranteed to happen when it comes to any investment case.

So, what if, for some reasons, the RSN deal still unexpectedly falls apart? We opine that 1) the downside risk for SBGI as an event driven play is limited and 2) this would return SBGI as an attractive value play. On the first point, we can go back to our SOTP (see Table 2 above). Stripping out RSN part, we still end up with SOTP valuation of $48 or only 7% downside risk from current share price. So, with 52% upside potential (incorporating RSN asset values), SBGI as the event driven play offers a compelling risk reward ratio.

On being a value play (if the RSN deal falls apart), we think that there is no value trap here. Fundamentally, the market is concerned with the cord cutting narrative adversely affecting viewership/TV ratings. However, bear in mind that as a local broadcaster, the content for SBGI is primarily local news and live sports (thanks to affiliations with the Big 4 networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox). Suffice to say that share of live viewing hours for local news and sports remains resilient despite proliferation of OTT/on-demand apps as opposed to declining viewership for all other contents. Hence, advertising revenue (51% of SBGI’s revenue) for local news and sports should remain resilient, albeit growing at a low SD rate.

On impact of declining MVPD/cable subscribers, we understand that SBGI is not totally immune as distribution/retransmission revenues (43% of SBGI’s revenue) are earned based on subs numbers (multiplied with rate/subs agreed by MVPD and local television operators) However, the mitigating factor here is that while retransmission consent act had been passed since 1992 (monetized aggressively by cable channels first), only starting in 2014-15, local television operators were starting to negotiate hard with MVPD to reflect the true value/rate of their local channels. Therefore, the retransmission rate is still growing by low teens YoY on same station basis, according to management. Moreover, local television operators start to earn retransmission revenues from MVPD app viewing (MVPDs respond to cord cutting by having their own app available to their subscribers). Hence, SBGI’s distribution revenues have grown healthily by 17% CAGR in 2016-18.

All in all, despite all the cord cutting concern, we think that SBGI, on same station basis, operates in an industry with nominal GDP growth like (or even slightly higher), mainly thanks to DD growth in retransmission rates. Local television industry is certainly not one facing structural decline. Advertising revenue (adjusted for lumpy political revenues) should grow in low SD rate, owing to resilient viewership for local news and sports content. Hence, the nominal GDP growth like growth profile should keep SBGI’s shares from becoming a value trap.

Conclusion and valuation

SBGI has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RSN assets, a deal that is highly accretive to shareholders. However, after popping up by 35% the next trading day following the deal announcement, SBGI’s share price has declined by 22% off its 52-week high. At current share price, SOTP valuation incorporating RSN suggests intrinsic value of $78/share for SBGI, implying a huge 52% upside potential, making it an attractive event driven play. However, the market seemingly has low conviction that the RSN deal would go through. We think the market’s vivid memory on SBGI’s failed acquisition of TRCO and noise about financing risk news (NY Post article) largely contribute to why SBGI trades at a deep discount to its SOTP valuation. We further believe that these concerns are overblown especially considering that SBGI and RSN are in two different business lines and net leverage on RSN deal is normal for a buyout transaction.

Though we think the probability of RSN deal falling apart is slim, we nonetheless assess such a scenario. Such a scenario, in our opinion, would return SBGI to be a compelling value play. Worth noting is that there is no value trap here, in our opinion. Fundamentally, as a local televisions operator (assuming RSN deal not going through), the company’s growth profile is more like nominal GDP growth, mainly thanks to healthy low DD growth of retransmission revenues. Clearly, SBGI’s local television business does not operate in an industry facing structural decline.

Valuation-wise, SBGI ex-RSN (assuming local television’s EBITDA only) trades at attractive 8.3x EBITDA (average 2019-20E). Incorporating RSN’s EBITDA (adjusted for 90% stake), SBGI trades at 6.3x EBITDA only. Our SOTP valuation of US$78/share is the upside scenario for SBGI, representing 52% upside potential. Meanwhile, the downside scenario ($48/share) is a minimal 7% downside from current share price as we strip out the RSN from the SOTP. At current share price, SBGI as an event driven play offers an attractive risk reward profile (7 to 1 upside to downside ratio).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBGI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.