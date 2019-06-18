The Economy Is A Lot Stronger Than You Think

With worries abounding over the global trade outlook, it has become fashionable in financial circles to sound an alarmist note on the U.S. economy. In the mainstream media, headline after headline warns of a possible recession by later this year – even if the Fed cuts rates this summer. Yet as I’ll show in this report, several important indicators show the economy to be in much better shape than the pundits assume. We’ll examine these indicators here as I make the case that continued growth will surprise everyone in the second half of 2019.

Despite a 6% rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in June, Wall Street’s is clearly on edge over the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Just how much uncertainty exists over the economic outlook can be seen in how quickly investors switched from an acceptance of higher interest rates to a frenzied demand that the Fed lower rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has seemingly capitulated to Wall Street’s demand, indicating that the bank will “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.” Investors view this as a willingness on the Fed’s part to cut its benchmark interest rate, which many believe will be done at its July policy meeting. To that end, Fed funds futures are now pricing in the chance of a quarter-point rate reduction at 87% in July.

Not everyone is convinced the Fed will lower its benchmark rate in the coming months, however. Goldman Sachs has warned that the market’s belief Fed will cut rates is mistaken. Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief economist, stated:

Although it is a close call, we still expect the FOMC to keep the funds rate unchanged in the remainder of the year.”

Hatzius further said that Chairman Powell’s reassurance to the market “was not a strong hint of an upcoming cut but was simply meant to provide reassurance that the FOMC is well aware of the risks from the trade war.”

Now another major investment bank has joined Goldman in warning that investors are making a dangerous assumption in expecting the Fed to cut rates this year. UBS Chairman Axel Weber was quoted by CNBC as saying, “I think the market has overpriced the amount of rate cuts that the Fed is likely to do.” Weber said further he expects the Fed to be “more reliant on the data than they will on the short-term sentiment,” and that only if the U.S. economy substantially weakens would the Fed consider lowering rates.

While multitudes of investors will no doubt be disappointed if the Fed fails to deliver a rate cut this summer, the latest economic data suggest there’s no reason for them to be. For starters, the latest retail sales data showed that consumers have increased their spending this spring for a third straight month. The momentum behind the retail sales trend suggests that June should also see a healthy level of sales. The longer-term retail sales graph (below) in no way suggests the start of an economic slowdown.

Source: St. Louis Fed

One of the most reliable indications of the strength of the domestic economy is the Conference Board Employment Trends Index (ETI). Every recession in recent decades has been preceded by notable deterioration in this indicator. To date, the ETI continues to flash a green light for the U.S. economy’s health. In the latest reporting period the ETI increased in May and the index is up 3.5 percent in the past 12 months.

Source: Conference Board

Incidentally, the Conference Board’s Employment Trends Index also has a reliable history of predicting serious downturns in the U.S. equity market. When the ETI rolls over to the downside, investors should be on high alert for a potential bear market. This hasn’t happened, as you can see in the above chart, and this is another reason why there’s no reason for alarm yet over the trade war.

Also confirming the U.S. economy’s strength is the National Association of Credit Management’s Credit Managers’ Index (CMI). This particular indicator is far more timely than the widely Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) as the CMI reflects future expectations for credit growth. As such, it tracks important shifts in the economy from month to month and has proven to be a reliable gauge for future economic strength.

The CMI is comprised of two major components: manufacturing and sales. According to the latest CMI report, the overall index for service increased from 54.4 to 55.9 in May. This represents the highest reading since November of last year. The index of favorable factors jumped from 61.3 to 64.6, while the index for unfavorable factors avoided the “contraction zone” by moving from 49.8 to 50.1. Here’s what the latest CMI looks like. This presents a bullish picture for anticipated credit trends heading into the summer months.

Source: NACM

Now let's take a look at my favorite gauge of the real-time strength of the U.S. economy. This involves looking at three indices I’ve constructed over the last several years. The first one is what I call the New Economy Index (NASDAQ:NEI). It’s a simple average of five of the most economically important, publicly traded U.S. equities. The components are: Amazon (AMZN), FedEx (FDX), eBay (EBAY), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Kforce (KFRC). Collectively, these companies provide an excellent representation of the broad outlook for retail sales, employment, small business sales, and business transportation. Whenever the NEI is trending above its rising 12-week and 20-week moving averages (below), it’s assumed that the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for the U.S. retail economy is healthy. That’s presently the case as can be seen here.

Source: Nasdaq

If any segment of the U.S. is vulnerable to a global trade-related slowdown, it would be the middle class. In order to obtain a basic idea of how the middle class is faring, I’ve also constructed a middle class stock average which I call, appropriately enough, the Middle Class Index (NYSE:MCI). The MCI graph shown below is composed of companies which cater mainly to the middle class, namely WalMart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Dollar General (DG), Wendy’s (WEN), Ford (F), and J.C. Penney (JCP).

Source: Nasdaq

While I don’t pretend this is a comprehensive depiction of middle class economic conditions, this index nonetheless has provided a useful idea in recent years of whether or not the middle class is in a spending mood. Obviously, growing confidence about its economic prospects would result in prolific spending by middle income earners. Consequently, this rising confidence would be reflected in higher revenues and stock prices for the above mentioned companies. As you can see in the above chart, the MCI has broken out to a new multi-year high even as the S&P 500 and other major averages remain below their yearly highs. This confirms the rising retail sales trend discussed earlier in this report. The bottom line is that middle income earners are becoming looser with their spending, and that’s extremely good news for the intermediate-term economic outlook.

An often overlooked aspect of the U.S. socioeconomic spectrum is the upper middle class. While the middle class receives most of the attention, the upper middle (i.e. individuals who earn in excess of $100K/year) has received scant attention from the popular press in the ongoing debate over income inequality. Yet the upper middle class are equally important for setting the tone of U.S. retail sales along with the middle.

The following graph suggests that upper middle class earners have been also been opening up their wallets of late. Here’s what the Upper Middle Class Index looks like going back to 2016. This index is comprised of stocks which cater to a predominantly upper middle class clientele, including Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Ruth’s Chris (RUTH), and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Source: Nasdaq

As you can see, while the Upper Middle Class Index hasn’t kept pace with the Middle Class Index, it’s still near a new 52-week high. This suggests that the upper-middle class economy is expanding nicely as the 10-year U.S. economic recovery continues. It also bodes well for the upcoming summer vacation season.

The two indices shown above provide no evidence that the U.S. middle class expects a recession, nor have they cut their spending patterns. To the contrary, both the middle and upper middle classes have been surprisingly sanguine this spring. Thus consumer spending levels among the working class are growing and the economy is showing no major sign of weakness. Retail sales and employment data, moreover, confirm that the economy is stronger than many pundits believe. In view of the optimistic message of the indicators reviewed here, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish stance toward equities and should also assume that recession will be averted this year despite the trade war.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m using a level slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) as the initial stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.