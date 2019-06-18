Wait For A Margin Of Safety Before Buying Lam Research

Source

Introduction

Every now and then, there are certain stocks I write about where the pushback from readers is stronger than others. In 2018 I warned investors about the downside risk of over 30 stocks. Of those, Boeing (BA) and Micron (MU) investors pushed back the most at my warnings, but Lam Research (LRCX) investors were a close third. Many failed to accept even the possibility that Lam's share price could fall under $90 per share. And even though Lam's share price didn't fall that far during the 2018 correction, I continue to think it is unwise not to acknowledge the downside dangers of this stock.

I have essentially three different types of warning articles I write for cyclical stocks. If I happen to notice that a cyclical stock is trading at elevated levels late in the business cycle I write what I call 'How far could they fall?" articles. In these articles, the type of which I wrote for Boeing and dozens of other stocks in 2018, I suggested investors who owned those stocks rotate out of them and into something more defensive until the price came down.

Unfortunately, for semiconductors and equipment makers, I was busy focusing on the service sector in March of 2018 when they were making highs so I didn't write any 'How far could they fall?' articles about them when they were near their peaks (though I wish I would have). Instead, for stocks like Micron and Lam Research, I wrote a second type of warning article that takes the form of 'Here's the price I'll start buying 'X'' articles. I write these articles after a cyclical stock has already fallen about -20% off its highs, warning investors that even though the stock looks cheap, it likely has a lot farther to fall and isn't as cheap as it appears. In these articles, not only do I warn investors about further likely downside, but I also list the two entry points I would consider buying the stock. (I usually only write about high-quality businesses that I actually want to own and would potentially buy.)

In the case of Micron, I first warned about the stock's potential to fall below $38 per share, and then when it did eventually fall below that level, I bought some. Lam Research turned out differently, though, because even during the December correction it didn't fall far enough to reach my 'buy' price, and now the price is significantly higher than when I wrote about it in November of 2018. In this article, I'll explain why I still think Lam Research, even with a PE ratio of about 12, is not attractively priced and offers more risk than reward.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

Investors who fail to look far enough back in the past can underestimate the cyclical nature of stocks like Lam Research.

I like to use Fast Graphs like the one above in order to examine the historical earnings cyclicality of stocks, which is represented by the dark green shaded area. I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical."

You'll notice that after the 2001 recession Lam's earnings fell -96%, but narrowly stayed positive. During the 2008/9 recession, earnings went deeply negative and the company lost money in 2009. Then, after a rebound, earnings fell another -65% in 2012. So, examining these most recent earnings declines as a whole, Lam Research falls in between the 'deep' and 'highly cyclical' categories depending on the severity of the recession. In short, Lam Research is in a very cyclical business, but if you don't look back in history beyond 7 years, you might not recognize that.

Now, just because Lam is in a cyclical business does not mean it can't be a good investment. In fact, when purchased at the right price, with some patience and a strong stomach for volatility, Lam can be a great investment because both earnings and the stock price have recovered within a few years of each of its downturns.

The case I want to make here is three-fold: First, is that Lam's stock price is not currently cheap, second is that buying at a lower price will improve the odds of achieving market-beating returns with less risk, and third is that there is an above average chance that Lam Research will fall -65% off its highs.

Historical Price Cyclicality

One of the reasons cyclical stocks can be deadly for value investors is that P/E ratios can send exactly the wrong signals about when to buy. For example, one of the best times historically to buy Lam Research over the past 20 years was November 29th, 2002 at a price of $16.24. Here is how the stock has performed versus the S&P 500 (SPY) since then:

A solid 10-bagger performance. Do you know what the P/E ratio was at the time of that purchase? According to FastGraphs the P/E was 224! Not exactly a screaming value, right?

Conversely, let's look at a graph with Lam's P/E during the 2007 peak and the returns one would have achieved after holding the stock for 5 years.

Notice that the P/E on 7/31/07 was 12.6 (pretty close to the 12.2 that we see now), and that the returns over the following 5 years were -40%. This is why I write warning articles. I want retail investors to at least understand what they are potentially getting into before they lose a lot of money investing in a quality company at the wrong price.

So, hopefully, I have demonstrated that historically it has mattered when and at what price you buy a stock like Lam Research and that P/E is not a useful guide because earnings can fluctuate a lot. When earnings fluctuate a lot, it usually causes the price to fluctuate a lot. Now let's take a look a Lam's historical price declines.

The table below contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than -35% that Lam Research stock has experienced in the past 35 years. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1986 15 months* 5 years 78% 1995 12 month* 4 years 88% 2000 9 months* 6.5 years 84% 2007 15 months 7 years 68%

* The bulk of these drops happened in this time period, but it took longer for the stock to fully bottom. Here is approximately how much the stock dropped in the time period listed: 1986 ~70%, 1995 ~71%, and 2000 ~75%.

Lam Research's price cyclicality is what I would describe as a deep, yet moderate-frequency cyclical. These can be very lucrative to invest in, but the key is to not invest too soon. One could invest after the stock drops -50% off its highs and still see their investment lose another -50% of its value before it bottoms. Currently, Lam is -23% off its highs. When I first wrote about Lam last November it was -35% off its highs.

When should we consider buying?

History has shown that Lam will likely eventually recover from any downturn, but as investors, our job is to buy at the best price the market gives us so that we can maximize future returns. In my previous article, using the past as a guide, I aimed to make my first purchase of Lam stock after the price had fallen -65% off its highs, which translates to a price of about ~$82.21. That price really seemed to freak readers out because it is so much lower than where we are today. But, history has shown that during 100% of the last four recessions and market crashes, Lam stock price has fallen that far soon afterward, and in 3 out of the last 4, it fell considerably farther.

The table below shows the results one would have had if they invested after a -65% decline in price during Lam's previous downturns. The returns in the table do not include dividends. I annualized the returns and then compared them to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -65% decline would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. All the percentages should be treated as estimates and are based on the approximate months held. If one buys after an ~65% decline and sells after the stock makes a full recovery, it produces an ~200% simple return, so that is the simple return for each of the investments in the table below.

Year the Decline Began Date of Purchase Date of Sale Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha to the S&P 500 1986 9/23/86 11/22/92 62 38.71% 15.69% 23.02% 1995 7/10/96 10/21/99 39 61.54% 29.43% 32.11% 2000 10/10/00 7/17/07 81 28.57% 1.67% 26.90% 2007 10/21/08 6/3/14 68 35.29% 17.91% 17.38%

As you can see, even though during most of these downturns Lam's price kept falling (sometimes an additional -50% beyond the purchase price), Lam eventually recovered to produce very good returns and beat the market.

Now let's look at that last two recessions if one were to have invested after a -25% drawdown, which is near where the price is today and held until the price recovered for an approximate +33% gain.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 2000 4/3/00 5/9/06 73 5.47% -2.02% 7.50% 2007 11/20/07 5/21/14 78 5.11% 4.73% 0.38%

For the folks out there who say "Lam Research is a quality business and over the long term, if I buy here, I will do fine" I say, you're probably right. Buying Lam when it is -25% off its highs has produced returns equal or better than the market, and you can expect to earn about 5% a year if you are willing to hold for 7 years and not sell during the -60% drawdown you'll likely experience along the way. That being said, I would rather be the investor who makes +25 to +35% annualized gains over that time period and experiences a much shallower drawdown, so I will wait for a better price.

Deciding When to Buy

I try to share one or two clear 'buy' prices in my articles because it makes it easier to track my results, and ultimately, there is a specific price at which we call our brokers or click the 'buy' button to purchase a stock. Those clear price points shouldn't be interpreted as right or wrong, or having a 100% chance of occurring vs 0% chance of occurring. For cyclical stocks, I generally set my first buy price ahead of time, before the actual stock price is even close to that point, at a spot where I think there is a better than 50% chance of the price occurring (we can call it a 60% chance of occurring vs. 40% chance of it not). As long as you have other stocks that do fall far enough to buy at good prices, then you're not missing out if one particular stock doesn't hit the price target you're waiting for. Lam Research isn't the only stock that has had good returns since 2009.

During the most recent December correction, Lam's price fell -46% off its high. That's pretty far, and someone who bought at -45%, is doing really well right now. In between -25% off the high and -65% off the high there is a sliding scale of probabilities that the stock will hit a lower price. Corresponding to those lower prices are increased implied future returns an investor can expect to achieve. I bought a lot of stocks during the 2018 correction even though Lam didn't end up being one of them, and the fact is, we haven't experienced an actual recession yet. We haven't even had an economic slowdown yet. So, I still have confidence that a stock that can fall -46% off its highs during a strong economic period when the wider market only fell -20%, can certainly fall -65% if we have a real recession.

Having said that, it doesn't mean someone is wrong if they decide to buy at a higher price than I'm looking to buy. These are all just estimates. There is usually some truth in the notion that "this time it's different". Certainly, Lam is not the same exact business it was in the year 2000. So, maybe this time around the stock only falls -55% off its highs. That is absolutely possible. However, even if this time is a little different, I think investors should be aware of the historical context they are working within. It might be different this time around, but it's probably not going to be too much different.

Conclusion

In order to make an accurate assessment of the risk/reward of a stock, an investor needs to be aware of the potential earnings declines. Because Lam Research's earnings are highly cyclical, even if the business is very good over the long term, the stock can offer significant risk over the medium term. The best time to invest in Lam Research stock is when earnings are falling and expected to fall even more. In my opinion, we aren't there yet, and I'll continue waiting for my $82.21 buy price. And if we don't get there, that's okay, there will be other stocks that do get there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.