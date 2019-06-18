Micron May Surge Following Results

Micron (MU) reports its quarterly results on June 25 after the close of trading, and recently there has been some bullish option betting on the stock heading into these results. Additionally, the technical chart is showing the stock has found a stable level of support, in which it can work higher.

The last time I wrote on Micron was on May 20, and at the time I noted that the stock might fall to around $32.50 from its then price of approximately $35. The stock ended up falling to a low of $32 on May 28, below my target. You can now track all of free Micron and SA articles on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Technical Bottom

The stock may be forming a technical pattern known as a double bottom. This is a bullish reversal pattern that suggests the stock rises in the future. The region between $32 and $32.50 has acted as a sound level of technical support for Micron going back to early January. Should the stock break out and rise above $36.40 it could go on to increase to around $38.70, a gain of nearly 13%. Another positive sign is that the stock's relative strength index also is starting to rise, a sign that bullish momentum is building.

Bullish Options Bets

Also, there have been some optimistic option betting taking place in the stock. Open interest levels for the July 19 $32 and $33 calls have risen. The $32 calls have seen their open interest levels rise by over 10,000 contracts to approximately 13,100 open contracts. Meanwhile, the $33 calls have seen their open interest rise by about 9,000 contracts, to a total of around 14,000 contracts. For a buyer of the July, $33 calls to earn a profit the stock would need to rise to $35.60 or higher by the expiration date.

Heighten Volatility

Volatility for the stock is expected to be very high following the results. The July calls imply that the stock rise or fall by 12% from the $34 strike price. It would place the stock in a trading range between $29.90 and $38.10 by the expiration date.

Horrible Quarter on Tap

Analysts are forecasting an awful fiscal third quarter for the company, with earnings expected to fall 74.25% to $0.81 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to have fallen almost 40% to $4.7 billion. Those estimates have been dropped slightly over the past month, with earnings estimates falling by 4.5% and revenue by about 2%. It sets up would be a low hurdle quarter for Micron.

A Record For Beating

Micron has topped analysts revenue estimates seven of last nine quarters while earning estimates have beaten nine quarters in a row. The falling estimates give Micron a solid chance of topping estimates again.

Big Risk Is In The Guidance

However, it may be the guidance that matters most. Currently, estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter are for earnings of $0.79 on revenue of $4.7 billion. The company has noted on prior conference calls that it has been expecting a second half recovery. Although Broadcom (AVGO) threw cold water on that theory last week when it said it no longer expected a second half recovery and was looking for growth that was in line with the first half.

Going into the result, it would seem that the momentum for the stock is clearly in favor of it rising.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.