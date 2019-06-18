How To Build Your Marijuana Portfolio

I offer three strategies to build your portfolio in a way that you keep your risk under control through enough diversification.

The marijuana/cannabis sector is attracting a lot of investors due to its promises of future growth. Therefore, the critical question here is how to profit in this sector. In my view, this is a particularly tricky issue because it's still a nascent industry. It's incredibly challenging to distinguish with certainty which stocks are going to be winners and losers. However, it's also hard to ignore that the industry is poised to grow at a fantastic clip for the next few years until 2025. In this article, I'll explore different strategies for us investors to maximize our chances of success in this industry.

Overview

Warren Buffett once said that risk is when you don't know what you're doing. The truth is that we know very little of the prospects of many of the top companies in the cannabis industry. After all, since it's still a nascent market. Many companies haven't even been publicly traded for over a couple of years. Thus, there's little to no track record that we can use to make a reliable decision. All we know is that the industry as a whole should continue to grow as more countries legalize marijuana/cannabis.

Source: Grand View Research. The figure above shows the forecast of the US medical marijuana market (in $USD billions). It's reasonable to expect that the rest of the world will experience a similar growth rate.

Strategy foundation and the ideal approach

As I've previously mentioned, we have to realize that no one knows for sure which are going to be the winners and losers in the sector. Therefore, the right way of handling these types of situations is through 1) extensive research and 2) diversification.

Diversification is self-explanatory. Extensive research means that you'll have to read as much as you can about different types of cannabis stocks looking the best one to buy. Naturally, there's a problem with this approach. It's complicated and time-consuming to research in-depth dozens (if not hundreds) of companies. After all, even if you only take one day per company, then it'd take you a few months to go over 100 stocks. Not to mention that chances are your research is going to suffer because the careful study of securities takes time (one day is too little).

Hence, realistically speaking, this isn't practical for the vast majority of investors. After all, most people have other obligations outside of investing. So, I think this option is only viable for full-time investors specializing in the cannabis sector. However, it is worth mentioning that if you take this approach and do it right, then it could potentially yield the best results. Still, it's just as easy to get it wrong, which would spell disaster given the risky nature of the industry.

Source: Marijuana.com. Cannabis can be implemented in a variety of different products. This should fuel growth, for the sector as a whole, over the long term.

Let's be realistic

Allow me to offer a more practical methodology. For example, we could look at professional investors in the sector and use their holdings as a starting point. As far as I know, there are few billionaires invested in the industry. For example, we know that Ken Griffin and Jim Simon have invested in Aurora Cannabis (ACB). But other than that, there's very little else to go on.

Source: Weed News. Aurora is one of the "blue chip" stocks in the cannabis industry.

So, ACB looks like a must in a marijuana portfolio, but what else? Well, I think we can also look at ETFs' positions. Then, look at their top holdings and filter out stocks. Finally, we can focus our research on this shortlist and pick the ones we like the best. In my view, this methodology would be much more straightforward and efficient. It'd be ideal for investors who want to do their research but don't have enough time to go over many stocks. I believe this approach is probably the best because it's simple and efficient.

It also reduces your chances of picking obscure, illiquid stocks with empty promises. After all, the more people analyze an asset and conclude it's a reasonable investment, the more likely it's the case. But, in any case, this is only the starting point for this strategy. Ultimately, your research determines which stocks you pick out of the shortlist.

However, some questions quickly surface. 1) How many stocks are you going to buy? And 2) How are you going to weight your portfolio's positions?

Building your marijuana portfolio

Broadly speaking, I think there are two ways of creating a marijuana portfolio:

Buying an ETF on the sector. This way, you get exposure to the whole industry in a professionally managed and diversified approach. Here, your "portfolio" is the holdings of the ETF of your choosing. You build a portfolio of cannabis stocks yourself. This allows you to tailor your risk to and include the stocks you like the most. Still, there are some drawbacks to this approach, for example, a) it's much more time consuming, b) requires you to manage your positions yourself, c) will probably incur into higher transaction costs, and d) it'll likely include other expenses as well (like for example tax considerations).

Source: Horizons ETFs and ETFMJ. The top holdings of these ETFs are mostly the same. Both include the Canopy Group (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON), GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), ACB, Tilray (TLRY), and Aphria (APHA) as their top positions.

Strategy #1

I think merely buying an ETF is the most straightforward approach because, with one single security, you gain access to the sector as a whole. Plus, it's professionally managed and cost-efficient. However, it's worth mentioning that you'd be buying into stocks that otherwise you wouldn't consider. After all, ETFs hold many different securities solely for diversification and invest regardless of business fundamentals.

Nevertheless, ETFs are generally the right solution for investors that want to have a convenient exposure to a sector. From what I've researched so far, there are two leading cannabis ETFs that I believe you should probably look into:

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) follows the Prime Alternative Harvest Index. This index broadly tracks the cannabis sector through marijuana stocks focused on recreational and medicinal applications.

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) follows the North American Marijuana Index. This index also focuses on producers/suppliers of marijuana companies (this includes hydroponic suppliers, selling equipment, leasing properties, to name a few). However, I think its main difference is that it's more focused on companies researching and developing cannabinoids (i.e., biotech).

So, both ETFs have very similar holdings. They also have the same expense ratio of 0.75%. Hence, their performance is also very similar.

Source: Portfolio visualizer. Blue line = MJ, red line = HMMJ, and yellow line = SPY.

As you can see, the HMLSF appears to have vastly outperformed the MJ. However, this is mainly due to HMLSF's extraordinary 2017 returns. If you exclude that year, then both ETFs have virtually the same performance.

Source: Portfolio visualizer (see link above). Blue line = MJ, red line = HMMJ, and yellow line = SPY.

As you can see, both ETFs have returned practically the same since 2018. However, if you had to pick one, I'd recommend the HMLSF. This is because it has a higher CAGR but also a much higher Sharpe ratio.

Also, I believe that simply choosing one of these ETFs should be sufficient. If you don't want to take any chances, then own both (50/50). This way you'll get the average of the averages, so to speak. Still, I think that merely holding the HMLSF should be enough.

Strategy #2

Another strategy is to look at the top holdings of both of these ETFs (MJ and HMLSF). Then, we can select their respective top holdings and consolidate them in one single short list. Finally, we can rank the stocks in this short list based on their respective weights within their ETFs.

Source: Horizons and ETFMG, plus author's elaboration.

In the figure above, I've picked only the top 80% of their holdings. Then, I've colored the above average weightings within the respective ETFs. For example, in the HMLSF ETF, the average weight (of the top 80%) was 5.8%. Therefore, the stocks with weights above 5.8% are selected. I repeated the same process for the MJ ETF.

Source: Horizons and ETFMG (see links above), plus author's elaboration.

As you can see, the companies that I initially highlighted in purple (now in blue in the figure above) are those that both ETFs hold. In other words, I've picked only those stocks that overlap in both ETFs. Then, I ranked them based on the weight each stock had in each ETF. Finally, I average both scores, and with that, I get the rankings for the portfolio of strategy #2.

Source: Horizons and ETFMG (see links above), plus author's elaboration. PF = Portfolio weight, YTD = Performance year to date, CONT. = Total contribution to the portfolio's overall returns.

To finish the strategy, I decided to take a fractal approach to capital allocation. This means 1/3th went to the top stock, then 1/6th to the second and third, and 1/9th to the bottom three stocks. The intention of this is to overweight the stocks with the highest ranks over those with the lowest scores. This is what ETFs usually do, but here, the strategy is much more concentrated.

As you can see, this approach would give you a diversified exposure into the sector while picking the best stocks, based on the average rankings of both ETFs. Moreover, this strategy seems to have outperformed both ETFs by themselves since 2019. Also, the amount of research required for this is relatively small. After all, this process can be done in less than an hour. Then, you can repeat it and rebalance periodically. I recommend rebalancing quarterly/yearly if you want to keep transaction costs low. However, I think the ideal rebalancing period is monthly because these ETFs are regularly rebalancing their holdings as well.

Overall, I consider this strategy to be ideal. However, realistically speaking, I imagine that some investors might not want to invest the minimum dollar amount required for this a strategy to be viable. After all, according to my example, the minimum amount to invest in this sector through this approach would be approximately $1,000.

Source: Author's elaboration.

This figure might not be desirable for some investors because after all, marijuana and cannabis stocks are still highly speculative. Hence, some investors might only want 10% exposure to the sector (maybe even less). This means that this strategy would only be viable for investors with portfolios of $10,000 or more.

Strategy #3 (bonus)

To that end, I offer one last bonus approach. In theory, you could pick one ETF. As I previously mentioned, I recommend the HMLSF ETF. However, a nice twist to this would be to then complement the ETF position with a couple of stocks from the top six that I mentioned in strategy #2. This would reduce the numbers of stocks from 6 down to 3. This way, this strategy would be virtually viable for any investor.

One last cool feature of this final strategy is that it would provide the investor with much more diversification. After all, the ETF is essentially a portfolio of many stocks. Another plus is that this strategy gives investors some room for stock picking within the shortlist of 6 stocks. So, in a way, this last strategy offers the best of both worlds.

As for the weighting of the portfolio of strategy #3, I would recommend putting 50% on the ETF, then 30% and 20% for your first and second picks respectively. This way, you get a good baseline diversification from the ETF, but you also top it off with an intense concentration on your two picks.

Conclusion

In my opinion, these are the best strategies that investors could use to invest in the industry profitably. In my view, the information and methodology in this article should be flexible enough to satisfy investors that lack time to research or are beginners. It also gives enough flexibility for full-time investors to customize their exposure based on their research, all while maintaining sufficient diversification.

Finally, I'd like to conclude with a suggestion. As you know, the cannabis sector is highly speculative. In my opinion, your exposure to it should probably be relatively small for now. After all, across the industry, valuations are high and are pricing in much growth. This optimism can quickly fade as soon as earnings disappoint (not saying it'll happen, just that it's possible). Thus, the right way of dealing with this situation is to keep your position size under control. My rule of thumb is never to make any position larger than 3x my monthly income (measured on cost-basis, not mark-to-market). Therefore, I would suggest the reader consider all of his/her exposure to the cannabis sector as one single stock position, and size it accordingly to the previously mentioned rule of thumb. This way, you will keep your risk under control, while also enjoying any potential upside the sector might hold. I hope this helps.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.