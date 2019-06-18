Weekly Cannabis Report: Putting This Meltdown Into Perspective

The current meltdown is likely not over, based on recent history, but buying opportunities could emerge if the selloff continues.

We discuss the current meltdown in the context of the peaks and troughs the cannabis sector has undergone in the past two years.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks resumed selloff last week after a brief period of stabilizing. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) dropped 2.7%, and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 2.8%. Meanwhile, Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF crashed another 7.2% while extending its total loss to 28% since it was launched in mid-April this year.

Canadian Large-Cap: Large-cap stocks were modestly down last week. Tilray (TLRY) rose 1% after striking a deal with its biggest owner Privateer to release 77% of its float over the next two years. Canopy (CGC) was down 2% despite its incoming CFO claiming positive EBITDA within 18 months.

Canadian Mid-Cap: OrganiGram (OGI) continued to slide as this year's best performers saw larger declines recently. HEXO (HEXO) dropped 12% after reporting disappointing fiscal 2019 Q2 results.

Canadian Small-Cap: Neptune (NEPT) dropped 15% after rising 21% the prior week despite announcing a large extraction deal with TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF). Village Farms (VFF) dropped 11% despite Texas legalizing hemp cultivation.

U.S. Large-Cap: U.S. MSOs continued to crash with no end in sight. After anti-trust concerns emerged recently, stocks that have announced big M&A deals have suffered big losses: Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) dropped 7%, MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) dropped 7%, and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) dropped 10% last week. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) was the big loser last week after it announced plans to reprice stock options issued to employees at prices that are 25% lower citing market volatilities.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: TILT Holdings (OTCQB:SVVTF) dropped 10% after its former CEO and Chairman quit both roles. Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) declined 8% after it sold its Canadian real estate for C$15 million in net proceeds. SLANG (OTCPK:SLGWF) declined 19% without obvious catalyst, but it recently reported weak 2019 Q1 results.

Looking Ahead

The meltdown in the pot sector continued last week as most stocks continue to drop at a rapid pace. We think the sudden loss of interest from investors was not unprecedented. However, since we have been covering the pot sector since late 2017, we felt that we ought to help our readers put the current meltdown into perspective. Using HMMJ, the first pot ETF in the world, as a proxy for the sector, we can see that it has gone through several cycles that each spanned across 3 to 6 months. The last cycle began when the sector suffered a major meltdown after peaking in September 2018, and stocks continued to drift lower for the remainder of last year. Then, the sector caught fire again at the end of 2018 which formed as the beginning of the latest rally that pushed the cannabis sector to its 52-week high we saw in March 2019.

The key takeaways from all these? First of all, it is more likely than not that the current selloff is not over yet. The declines in HMMJ are modest when compared to past cycles. However, it is also important to note U.S. stocks have suffered much bigger declines than the Canadian ones did. Specifically, U.S. MSOs are getting hit particularly hard. Secondly, we think investors should be conscious of the overall market cycle and position themselves accordingly. We recommended investors to reduce their risk exposure a few weeks back, but we also think that buying opportunities could emerge if the current selloff continues to play out in the next few months. The key to all these is that one should not try to catch the falling knife and seek to time the market. If you are considering the "buy-the-dip" strategy, we would recommend you to be cautious and use a phased approach. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the market and provide our analysis pertaining to the market outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.