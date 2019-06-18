Equal Weighting: A Potential Source Of Subtle Alpha

Certain sectors or factors seem to be an exception; equal-weighting may hurt portfolios focused on technology, for example.

Trading costs keep decreasing, which narrows the expense gap between market weighting and other alternatives such as equal weighting or fundamental weighting.

Although market capitalization-weighted index funds are the industry standard, there are several advantages to equal-weighted index funds that make them worth a close look for adding to your portfolio.

The main advantage, simply, is that evidence suggests that equal-weighted funds historically produce mildly better returns.

But the reasons why are complex and inconsistent, and there are several specific advantages and disadvantages, so this article explores them in detail to help you pick which ones might be right for you.

What are Equal Weighted Index Funds?

A stock market index tracks a certain set of publicly-traded companies, and the vast majority of these indices are weighted in terms of market capitalization. The market capitalization of a company is the sum value of the price of all of its shares.

Just about any S&P 500 fund you invest in puts a greater percentage of its money into very large companies compared to smaller companies on the index. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has an 8x bigger market capitalization than American Express (NYSE:AXP), for example, and so the S&P 500 invests 8x more heavily into Apple despite the fact that they are both members of the index.

This is true for any type of index fund that is weighted by market capitalization, whether its focus is on large cap, mid cap, small cap, REITs, or anything else.

In fact, although the S&P 500 consists of 500 companies, the top 10 holdings in the list make up over 20% of the entire index.

An equally-weighted index fund, on the other hand, takes the same set of companies and invests in them as equally as it can. An S&P 500 equally-weighted index, for example, puts the same amount of money into Apple as it does into American Express. It'll put about the same amount of money into all of the companies in the index, regardless of their relative size, and then rebalance back to those equal weights regularly.

Momentum vs. Value

Indices that are weighted by market capitalization are inherently momentum-based. When a stock starts increasing in share price, the indices hold onto the stock and automatically begin increasing its weighting in the index. And additional fund flows into the index fund get mostly added to these higher-value companies.

This can be a good or bad thing depending on why it's increasing in price. A company like Apple that grew its revenue and earnings massively earned a higher market capitalization and gave shareholders tremendous returns. But, on the other hand, you can imagine a scenario (like in the Dotcom Bubble) where a company's market capitalization simply becomes overvalued without it being earned. Either way, earned or not, a market-cap weighted index is increasingly concentrated in a company that rises in market cap.

Likewise, when a stock starts decreasing in share price, the indices naturally decrease their weighting as the company shrinks in market capitalization. Additional fund flows into the index fund are likewise invested less in these underperforming companies because their market capitalizations are smaller.

In contrast, indices that are weighted equally are inherently value-based. The index fund is divided equally between all companies that are included in the index, so when shares of Company A go up and shares of Company B go down, the fund has to sell some shares of Company A and buy some shares of Company B in order to balance it equally again.

It's more contrarian, more of a value investing approach; buying more shares of out-of-favor companies and trimming the shares of the recently popular ones.

But it requires a bit more buying and selling, which can add expenses and taxes. Fortunately, as trading costs have come down over the past few decades, it has become less expensive to operate equal-weighted index funds. And taxes aren't a factor in retirement accounts.

Performance of Equal Weight Indices

Here are four examples comparing how equally-weighted indices compare to their more typical market capitalization weighted cousins.

Case Study #1: Equal-Weighted Wilshire Large-Cap

The biggest set of data that I'm aware of for the performance of equal weighted indices is from Wilshire Associates. You can download the performance data for all of their indices here.

I can't write too much detail about it because they have restrictions on terms of use outside of personal use, but I have explored it in detail and recommend checking it out for investors that want to analyze the long-term performance of various segments of the market.

As a brief conclusion, from 1978 to the present with dividends reinvested, their equal weight large-cap index of 750 large companies has outperformed their market-cap weight index of the same large companies and more closely matched the performance of their mid-cap index.

Specifically, the equal weight large-cap index grew at 12.5% annually compared to only 11.4% for the market weight large-cap index, which adds up to a lot more than it sounds. Over a four-decade investing career, hypothetical investors would have about 50% more money by the end from focusing on mid-caps or equal-weighted large caps. In practice, that would likely be trimmed by a few tenths of a percent annually for higher fees.

Case Study #2: Equal-Weighted S&P 500

The previous example was hypothetical because the strategy was not directly investable for that period, but this one is practical.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) was launched in 2003. It has about $15 billion in assets under management and has an expense ratio of just 0.20%, although it used to be a bit higher.

Here's how it has fared compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which is a cap-weighted index with an expense ratio of 0.0945%:

Data by YCharts

We only have a little over 15 years of data, but so far, the equal weight one is significantly outperforming even after the slightly higher fees. Especially if you extrapolate this over a 40 year investing career.

However, note that in 2009, the drawdown of RSP was significantly bigger and was enough to bring it down to the level of the standard market-weighted index. It's possible that the next market correction will bring it lower towards the other one again, at least temporarily.

Since equal-weighted indices are less focused on mega-cap companies and have a bigger mid-cap base, they're more volatile and may provide better overall returns. They fall more severely during recessions but rebound more strongly during bull markets from what we've seen so far.

Case Study #3: Equal-Weighted NASDAQ 100

There's an equal weight ETF of the NASDAQ 100 called the Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE). Its inception was in 2012.

This is their performance compared to the standard NASDAQ index fund (QQQ):

Data by YCharts

Over a nearly 7-year period since inception, the equally-weighted version has underperformed relative to the standard market capitalization weighted version, which makes this example different from the prior two.

Since the NASDAQ 100 is dominated by information technology, it could be that tech is simply different than other sectors when it comes to this. Many of the largest tech companies benefit from the network effect or from massive scale, meaning the more people that use their services, the better the service becomes. Maybe market weighting is the way to go here.

Or it could just be luck with a fairly small sample size. The cap-weighted version dis-proportionally benefited from the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Perhaps the massive ascendancy of just these four companies in this particular decade is an anomaly that made the market-weighted version outperform the equal-weighted one.

According to a 2014 study by Michael Cembalest, Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, the information technology sector has had the highest percentage of catastrophic capital loss out of all sectors, at 57%. Catastrophic loss, in this case, is defined as a stock falling by 70% or more and then not recovering much at all.

If you have a set of companies where some of them grow 10-fold or 100-fold and a high percentage of other ones crash and never recover, one would suspect that market-cap weighting may outperform equal weighting. If you stick to market-cap weighting and let your winners ride, then one or two enormous winners can wipe away the losses of the high percentage of companies that fail in this sector.

We don't have enough data to say yet, but based on both theory and practice, the technology sector is in favor of market weighting or letting winners ride.

Case Study #4: Equal-Weighted MSCI Indices

MSCI has equal-weight versions of their main global indices going back to June 1994. In the 25 years since then, these have been their average annual returns, including reinvested dividends compared to their market-weighted versions:

Region Market Weight Equal Weight MSCI USA 9.78% 10.60% MSCI World 7.35% 7.59% MSCI ACWI 7.18% 7.12% MSCI EM 5.60% 5.76%

Data Source: MSCI

In three out of the four, the equal weight versions mildly outperformed. The biggest positive gap was for the MSCI USA index with a substantial 0.82% annual difference. For the ACWI one which has underperformed, it was by a very small 0.06% margin.

Pros & Cons of Equal-Weighted Indices

Although equally-weighted index funds may or may not have truly better performance, especially when you stick to the broad market or the S&P 500, there are definitely some trade-offs.

Pros:

Under the largest sample sizes, their long-term performance appears to be superior, at least for non-tech groupings.

They're more diversified, rather than heavily concentrated into just the largest companies of the index.

They naturally take a value-approach, which some investors prefer.

Cons:

They have higher turnover, which leads to mildly higher expense ratios and potentially higher capital gains taxes depending on the structure of the portfolio and the type of account it is in.

They're more volatile and can fall more sharply during recessions.

Sectors with high catastrophic loss rates, like information technology, may underperform with equal weighting.

There are some interesting anomalies. For example, if Apple were to split into two companies, a cap-weighted index would still have the same amount in it because the two parts would have about the same market cap when added together, while an equal-weighted one would double its exposure to it because it's now two names and would invest in each equally.

Neutral:

Equally-weighted large-cap indices have somewhat of a mid-cap aspect to them due to their comparatively higher weighting in smaller members of the index.

Changing the way the index is weighted also changes the sector balance. Here's an example for the S&P 500:

Source: SPY Holdings List and RSP Holdings List

As you can see, the main difference is that the cap-weighted SPY version is far more weighted into information technology. This is neither particularly good or bad in principle; it's just another difference to be aware of.

And this can vary over time. Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Alphabet are currently driving the bulk of that difference.

Final Thoughts

One takeaway from this may be that, at least in a broad sense, equal weighted index funds are slightly better for building wealth over the long term if you can withstand the added volatility.

In that sense, the strategy is simply to buy and hold them instead of the market capitalization weighted varieties. A similar argument could be made for investing more heavily in mid-cap stocks in general.

Equal weight funds used to be restricted by higher costs of trading, but now that the fees associated with trading are so low, perhaps the cost difference between equal weight funds is overshadowed by their potentially superior performance. This is likely true for various fundamental-weighting strategies as well.

But there's no compelling knockdown argument for why or whether equal-weight portfolios are clearly superior; it's a gray area and there's no 100% clear answer about which is better. The information technology sector and other industry subsets like biotech and metal mining that have high rates of catastrophic loss may be less suitable for equal-weight investing.

For my own money, I prefer a strategy closer to equal-weighting for my individually-selected blue-chip mid-cap and large-cap companies. By sticking to companies with high returns on invested capital, strong balance sheets, and favorable secular trends, the rate of catastrophic loss should be low, and thus the small cumulative effects of equal weighting (frequently "buying the dip") are arguably more likely to be worthwhile.

For example, my model high-yield portfolio is closer to equally-weighted, although I have some larger core positions and some smaller side positions unrelated to the size of the company.

On the other hand, many of my ETFs are still weighted by market capitalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.