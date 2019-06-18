Valuation Of Beyond Meat Is Far Too Optimistic Stock, But A Bull Can Still Profit

We provide how it is still likely that the stock may outperform in the short term, especially around earnings releases.

We look at the valuation given this large market opportunity and find that the price is reflecting most of it.

We size the addressable market for Beyond Meat and conclude that it’s very large but will eventually be shared among many players.

Executive Summary

Beyond Meat (BYND) is one of the first movers in one of the most attractive growth markets, BUT the valuation already reflects this. There are, still, reasons why the stock can outperform the market around earnings releases due to conservative guidance and good execution. Buying the equity can prove volatile and should underperform longer term based on our analysis. If constructive on future of Beyond Meat, we recommend buying calls right before earnings calls & investor day and selling right after instead of buying the stock.

Intro

After a dull year for the IPO market in 2018, 2019 has been a blizzard of high profile IPO’s. Beyond Meat has managed to be in the headlines even in these busy times due to its stellar performance, trading at multiples of its IPO price within a few weeks.

In this article, we try to understand the true market opportunity and the underlying value of Beyond Meat. We give insight into why IPO price setting “savvy” investment bankers calculated $25 per share as appropriate. We also provide a way of making money going long in this madness.

But first, a few words on the analysis. We size the market and value the company in three scenarios; a base case realistic scenario as well as pessimistic and optimistic scenarios. We strongly believe that the future will be close to the realistic scenario and would approximate a ~60% probability to it if we had to. We would also approximate ~20% probabilities for each of the other two scenarios. Despite our confidence in the analysis, we warn investors that this is more art than science and recommend that they test with their own numbers.

Market Sizing Shows Large Opportunity but Most Likely Will be Shared Among Many Players

We approximate a ~28 bn long term market size for plant based meat products which is massive. We base our calculation on data provided in Beyond Meat’s S-1 filing (Source: Beyond Meat S-1) where Beyond compares its market to the milk market. This is appropriate as both markets were traditionally animal based and are now changing with alternative products entering them. Beyond’s S-1 states that the non-dairy milk category is 13% of total milk and that the total US meat market is $270 bn. We differ from Beyond’s view in that non-animal meat market share can converge to that of non-dairy milk as milk is affected by dairy allergies and that it isn’t reasonable to expect this to be the case with meat. We reflect this in our three scenarios by assigning a low 7.5%, a likely 10% and the very optimistic full 13% market share for non-animal meat products in the US. We forecast the market as far as we think Beyond will reach near full penetration in all three scenarios with slow growth of 20 years, most likely 15 years and an optimistic 10 years to full penetration. We base our market growth rate estimate on 0.3% CAGR for the total US meat market between 2014-2019 (Source: IBISWorld). We acknowledge that these alternate products will speed growth in the market and assign a conservative growth rate of the historical 0.3%, a pick up of 20 bps for realistic and a big pick up of 70 bps for the optimistic case. All three cases point to juicy markets in the future.

Sources: Beyond Meat S-1 and IBIS World (links above), Freyr analysis and visualization

One must not forget, though, that this market will be shared by increasingly more players. Beyond’s current main competitor is Impossible Foods’ Impossible Burger. Impossible is already a large threat and is available at 5,000 restaurants in all 50 states and is looking to grow in grocery stores where it will face Beyond directly (Source: FOODDIVE). Then, there are all other big brothers of Beyond looking to grow aggressively in the vegan meat category. The pack is strong and includes: ex minority owner of Beyond, Tyson Foods (TSN) (Source CNBC), Kellogg (K) owned Morningstar Farms (Source: Forbes), Hormel (HRL) owned Applegate Farms (Source: Bloomberg) and European food giant Nestle (Source: CNBC). The market opportunity is a blessing as well as a curse as it is obvious to many players and will crowd the space very soon.

Valuing Beyond Meat Shows that the Upside is in the Price Despite the Large Addressable Market

We value beyond meat by discounting its fully penetrated financials to the present. We assume 20 – 15 – 10 years to reach full potential for pessimistic – realistic – optimistic cases. We see this as appropriate given the large shift in consumer behavior necessary to create the market. We’re generous in our assumption of Beyond’s market share giving it 5% - 15% - 25% in three scenarios given the increasing competition from players with copious firepower. We would think that even 15% market share is borderline optimistic but want to be conservative given our “overvalued” thesis. We forecast overseas revenue to represent 5% - 15% - 25% of US revenue for each of the scenarios. Our long term margin and trading multiple assumptions are based on Tyson’s current metrics as we view Tyson as a similar operation. Our realistic case mimics Tyson’s metrics while pessimistic and optimistic cases are half and double.

Source: Gurufocus, Freyr visualization

We use PS, EV/EBITDA and PE multiples for each case using 7% discount rate calculating a likely and realistic present value of ~1.5 bn and a weighted average present value for all scenarios using probabilities outlined in the intro section of ~4.4 bn.

Our realistic value is ~4% higher than that of the IPO price (based on $25 price and 58.4 mn shares) and explains the thinking of the investment bankers setting the price. They most likely set the price at this value thinking that many optimistic investors would jump in and give the stock a healthy initial pop and a good following year. The market, however, went on a buying spree and pushed the price to an astronomical $8.5 bn current valuation which only makes sense under the most optimistic assumptions.

Source: Freyr

Potential Upside still possible

Despite the irrational valuation, there can still be upside in the near term driven by certain catalysts. Firstly, the company guidance is extremely conservative. Beyond Meat CEO, Ethan Brown, has stated on their inaugural earnings call (Source: Beyond Meat Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript) that their guidance only includes customers that are post trial distribution. One would expect that Beyond is currently in talks with many large accounts and that they will onboard them within the year and in 2020, none of which are in the guidance. Complete Freyr speculation, but one of these accounts may even be McDonalds. Don Thompson, ex CEO of McDonalds, is on the board of Beyond Meat (Source: Chicago Business Chicago Business). This provides large upside, and partly is a reason for the post earnings pop.

Another source of outperformance may be from solid execution. As we see it, the main risk to Beyond Meat is competition. The main competitors are, however, in the R&D phase and are not yet bothering Beyond and Impossible. In this environment of an unpenetrated massive addressable market, growing popularity and little competition, Beyond and Impossible can grow much faster than they will in the future. This will affect the stock price when new data comes.

Although longer term the stock price should converge to fundamentals, there is near term upside potential around earnings releases.

How to Play Beyond Meat

As stated above, we do not recommend buying Beyond Meat stock unless overly positive on the company for whatever reason. Despite the large market, it’s very difficult to justify the current valuation.

One can capture short bursts of investor overenthusiasm with options. For bullish investors, we recommend buying out of the money calls ahead of the event and selling the next day. Per YahooFinance this entails a 3-4% option premium which the buyer must pay. We find this as good risk / reward due to high volatility of the equity with it jumping +30% from close to open on latest earnings release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.