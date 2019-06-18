CymaBay Tumbles On NASH Data, But One Must Take A Closer Look To Get The Full Picture

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) had a rough day last week when it reported results from its phase 2 study using its drug seladelpar to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatophepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). That's because it was shown that treatment with seladelpar failed to be statistically significant over placebo in this patient population. The day the results were reported, the stock closed lower by 45%. I believe that it was a major overreaction, especially when you take a look at this data as a whole and the opportunities that still remain.

NASH Data Disappoints But There's Still A Possible Path Forward

CyamaBay reported its results for this phase 2b dose-ranging study using seladelpar to treat patients with NASH. This study recruited a total of 181 biopsy confirmed NASH patients who were randomized to receive either one of three doses of seladelpar or placebo. The three doses of seladelpar were 10 mg, 20 mg, 50 mg and were given once daily. The primary endpoint was looking to see a change in liver fat reduction from baseline. All three doses of seladelpar would be compared with placebo. The bottom line is that over the 12-week period, seladelpar failed to achieve a statistically significant reduction in liver fat content compared to placebo. None of the three doses achieved statistical significance. In my opinion, it was all about investors dumping stock and asking questions later. I believed that this type of behavior is a knee-jerk reaction. That's because it's possible that there still might be a path forward for NASH using seladelpar. There are several items I would like to point out as my logical reasoning for making such a claim.

The first item being something I like to call overconfidence in reporting data. It's intended that amazing data seen in preclinical studies will automatically translate into humans. That's why there was a rush to see reduction of liver fat at week 12, but the study still intends to go out to week 52 for completion. From my perspective, I would have incorporated an analysis for liver fat reduction at study completion. What CymaBay should have done was to wait until trial completion to release liver fat reduction and other appropriate biomarkers for the liver like AST and ALT. The rush to release data at the 12 week mark, in my opinion, was premature. Even setting aside the liver fat content reduction that wasn't significant, it's important to look at the data as a whole to get a clearer picture on a potential path forward.

For instance, several biomarkers like ALT, AST, GGT, and AP were reduced greatly. The 50 mg dose of seladelpar was highly effective reducing ALT, AST, GGT and AP by 37.5%, 17.3%, 43.1% and 33.4% in a statistically significant manner. How does this data even relate to NASH? That's because all these biomarkers inform the doctor and a patient the status of your liver. When you get a blood test it may typically show levels of ALT and AST. Such biomarkers will tell the doctor if your liver is impaired and has significant damage that needs to be looked at. My point here is that while seladelpar didn't reduce liver fat in 12 weeks, it may still have a prominent effect on reducing inflammation/fibrosis at 52 weeks. Worst-case scenario is that there's still a path forward for seladelpar to be used as a combination agent with another therapy. I also believe that there won't be a single NASH therapy that will work alone as a monotherapy. The future of NASH, in my eyes, will follow the very same path as cancer drug development. As you see now, more patients with cancer are being treated with combination treatments. I believe the same thing will take place for NASH treatments. As an example, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) passed its phase 3 study for NASH as it met only one of its co-primary endpoints of fibrosis. However, the NASH resolution endpoint did not achieve statistical significance. CymaBay intends to do a liver biopsy, biomarker measures of inflammation and fibrosis assessments at 52 weeks. That means, I believe, it's still possible that seladelpar may at least still impact liver fibrosis for NASH. Not guaranteed, but it does provide a catalyst for investors to look forward to. That means this program is not entirely terminated.

Not In A Bubble Alone

The selloff for CymaBay's stock was definitely irrational, because the market acted as if the NASH indication was the only item in the pipeline. The biotech has a currently ongoing phase 3 study using seladelpar to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). This is a late-stage study known as ENHANCE, which intends to recruit 240 patients with PBC. PBC is a rare liver disease in which the bile ducts of the liver become inflamed and eventually collapse. Specifically, the study has two aspects to it. One aspect is that seladelpar is being used for PBC patients who can't tolerate ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). UDCA is standard of care for PBC, but for some patients they just can't tolerate it. Then it also looks at another set of patients who don't respond to UDCA for their disease. That doesn't leave many other options thereafter. Top-line data for the phase 3 ENHANCE study are not set to be reported until 2021. That's a few years from now, but for those investors who are patient and in it for the long haul could possibly be rewarded. This is what baffles me about the stock falling on the NASH data and why I believe it was a severe overreaction. CymaBay has pretty much secured its future in PBC. Especially, when you look at its phase two open-label data. Consider that patients treated using the 5/10 mg group and 10 mg group of seladelpar decreased AP levels by -47% and -46% respectively. The study was even successful in meeting the composite endpoint, which was that patients had to obtain an AP <1.67 x ULN, ≥15% decrease in AP, and total bilirubin ≤ULN. At 52 weeks with the same doses noted above, 59% and 71% of the patients had achieved this composite endpoint. In essence, the composite endpoint is looking at several factors. AP stands for alkaline phosphatase which is an enzyme found in several tissues throughout the body. When AP levels are high in the blood, it can be indicative of liver damage. On the basis of AP <1.67 x ULN, this means to see if patients can get AP levels reduced below that upper limit of normal. Why do I have confidence that the phase 3 study to be reported in 2021 will be successful? That's because this late-stage study, known as ENHANCE, is using the very same composite endpoint that was met in the phase 2 study. That's why I believe those who can wait a few years can expect some upside.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, CymaBay Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $264.8 million as of March 31, 2019. A huge influx of this cash stemmed from an offering back in the early part of March of 2019 when the biotech raised approximately $107.7 million in net proceeds. This was obtained by selling 9.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $12.50 per share, plus the full exercise option for underwriters to purchase 1.2 million shares at the same price. CymaBay believes that it will have enough cash to fund its operations into 2021. That means I don't foresee any other dilution for this year at least.

Conclusion

CymaBay may have suffered a setback in NASH, but I believe it still has a chance when the final 52-week phase 2b data is announced. The biggest issue with the phase 2 PBC study is that 12 weeks may not have been enough time to achieve a desired effect for liver fat reduction. A risk is that it's still possible that liver fat reduction and other biomarker improvements may not materialize at the end of the 52-week period. Even setting that aside, the biotech has proven itself in its phase 2 open-label study treating another liver disease known as PBC. The ongoing phase 3 study using seladelpar to treat PBC is set to report results in 2021. A risk for this program is a competitor by the name of Intercept pharmaceuticals (ICPT) which has its own FDA approved drug for PBC known as Ocaliva. However, I wouldn't write off CymaBay as its phase 2 study showed between a 43% to 45% reduction in AP in PBC patients using three different doses of seladelpar. On the other hand, Intercept saw an AP reduction of 47% in its phase 3 Poise trial. It's never good to make a cross trial comparison, but it does give an example of something to base on whether or not seladelpar can compete against Ocaliva should it be approved by the FDA. When it comes to safety and tolerability though, seladelpar wins vs. Ocaliva hands down and that's where it will likely have a major competitive advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.