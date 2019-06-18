Tilray Shares Primed For A Rally

Tilray, inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has strong growth potential, but operates at a loss. Its stock price has plunged over concerns that its majority shareholder Privateer Holdings’ may sell its shares. I think the stock is best suited to speculative trading and has the potential for a decent rally as the agreement will restrict the sale of Tilray shares by Privateer’s shareholders.

Financials

Tilray has strong growth potential, but the company operates at a loss, with further losses expected for 2020. Tilray’s balance sheet shows reasonable debt levels with a long-term debt of $423 million representing 39% of the its total asset value and the company’s total liabilities representing 64% of the its total asset value.

Tilray operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 2.3), meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer current ratios above 1.0 so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to dip into its long-term finances.

Tilray is a Nasdaq-listed small-cap company with a market cap of $4.0 billion and operates in the Legal Marijuana industry. The company’s total debt to equity ratio is 1.8, which is not as good as its industry average of 0.29 (determined from csimarket.com). However, Tilray’s current ratio of 2.3 is better than the 0.6 average for the Legal Marijuana industry.

The chart below visually shows Tilray’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Tilray data by Seeking Alpha

As the above chart shows, Tilray’s revenue has increased over the last two fiscal years, and the forecasts show that strong revenue growth is expected heading into 2020. The company has booked an earnings loss for the last two fiscal years, with more losses expected going forwards.

The “Letter of Intent” with Privateer Holdings

Tilray is a medical cannabis producer supplying cannabis flower and extracts for medical use in patients around the globe. Tilray was founded in 2013 and incorporated under Seattle-based Privateer Holdings (an American private equity company). Tilray was floated on the Nasdaq exchange in 2018 with Privateer Holdings as a majority shareholder.

After divesting most of its assets earlier this year, Privateer Holdings' only remaining asset is Tilray shares.

Privateer Holdings intends to distribute ownership of its Tilray shares directly to its shareholders. This means that the Tilray shares will be owned by the shareholders of Privateer Holdings rather than Privateer Holdings owing the Tilray shares. It seems to me that Privateer Holdings will be dissolved and its shareholders will become direct shareholders of Tilray.

The share transfer proposal was formalized in a Letter of Intent between Tilray and Privateer Holdings. An extract of the letter states:

Issuance by Tilray to Privateer stockholders of newly issued and registered shares of Tilray common stock in an aggregate amount equal to the number of Tilray common shares currently held by Privateer. All Tilray shares held by Privateer and all outstanding Privateer common stock will be cancelled.

The Letter of Intent includes conditions for Privateer shareholders which includes restrictions on selling the Tilray shares that they will receive for the first two years. The Letter of Intent states that shares may only be sold to institutional investors (such as banks and mutual funds) or large private equity investors in marketed offerings or block trades and requires the approval of Tilray.

There are concerns that when Privateer shareholders receive ownership of Tilray shares, they might flood the market if they decided to sell (as these private equity shareholders tend to own large quantities of shares). I personally don’t think they would sell simply because they now directly own the shares. I think if they wanted to exit their position they would have already sold their private equity shares in Privateer Holdings. But this is what I think Tilray is concerned about.

Tilray’s stock price has plunged from the highs of around $150 last year, down to the current stock price of around $40. Tilray’s stock has been a target for short-sellers who betted on the stock price plunging if Privateer Holdings unloaded its Tilray shares. I think the Letter of Intent’s share sale restrictions is to discourage the short-sellers and thereby put a stop to the price plunge. I think this will be it for the short-sellers as the Tilray shares owned by Privateer Holdings will not be released on the open market - as the short-sellers had based their positions on.

I think the share sale restrictions in the Letter of Intent are to comfort the existing Tilray shareholders, as this effectively prevents Privateer shareholders from off-loading their shares onto the Nasdaq exchange. If Privateer shareholders want to sell their Tilray shares, these must be sold off-market through block trades. This effectively means that when Privateer shareholders sell, they are sold to institutions, mutual funds or large private equity investors, and as such the transaction has no effect on the stock price traded on Nasdaq.

While the sale restriction is only in force for a limited time, I think this was the right way to approach the issue. I think it’s important to retain the confidence of the institutions and mutual funds. If they lose confidence and want to sell, they can really drive the stock price down. By restricting the Privateer shareholders from selling on Nasdaq, institutions and mutual funds don’t need to worry about excess shares hitting the market and they will be more likely to buy shares through block offerings from the Privateer shareholders when they sell.

The sale restrictions will also help provide a confidence boost to retail investors, many of whom look at institutional ownership. The percentage of institutional ownership would increase from the current 10% as Privateer shareholders sell their Tilray shares.

To sum up, Privateer Holdings’ shareholders will become Tilray shareholders with the condition that for a limited time the sale of their Tilray shares is restricted to off-market transfers to institutions, mutual funds and large private equity investors.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Tilray chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last year since listing, Tilray’s stock price surged higher for the first couple of months to peak at around $150. The stock then sold all the way back down to around $40. The stock initially declined in 2018 as the stock market pulled back from its all-time high, but the stock continued its downtrend this year even though the stock market resumed its uptrend. The decline this year is likely due to the supply pressure from short sellers. The shares short have nearly doubled since the start of the year.

I think there’s a good chance that the decline is over, as the reason for fueling the decline was concerns over Privateer Holdings off-loading their substantial 77% of Tilray shares owned. The concern was heightened as Privateer Holdings off-loaded three other operating subsidiaries unrelated to Tilray earlier this year. However, in my opinion, the Letter of Intent with its share sale restrictions has alleviated that concern. With the significant decline, speculative investors and traders will be looking to go long with the $150 prior high as a short-term target. While the analysts are expecting more earnings losses going forwards, they are also expecting massive revenue growth going forwards. I think the revenue growth along with the share sale restrictions will provide the catalysts for a decent rally (at least in the short term).

As for a long term investment, there’s certainly potential, but I’m hesitant as there’s no profit forecast for the foreseeable future. I think Tilray is better suited as a speculative play, which is something I personally prefer to do with companies that operate at a loss.

Conclusion

Tilray has entered into an agreement with Privateer Holdings to transfer ownership of Tilray shares directly to Privateer’s shareholders. The agreement is in the form of an official Letter of Intent and includes restrictions on the sale of Tilray shares. In effect, Privateer’s shareholders will become Tilray shareholders and for a limited time will only be able to sell their Tilray shares off-market to institutions, mutual funds or large private equity investors (they cannot sell their shares on the open stock market and thereby will not affect the stock price).

The share sale restriction for Privateer’s shareholders will alleviate concerns over the rising short interest from short-sellers who have been blamed for Tilray’s stock price plunge this year.

Tilray operates at a loss, but has strong revenue growth potential and a balance sheet with well controlled debt. Personally, I think that Tilray is more suited to speculation than long-term investing (as the company operates at a loss). With the Letter of Intent effectively eliminating the concerns that fueled its decline, I think that the stock is primed for a rally (at least in the short term).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.