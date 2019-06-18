Ashford Hospitality Trust: Beaten To The Curb

An investment in AHT based on the new forward quarterly dividend rate of $0.06/share yields 6.6 percent.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.'s (AHT) shares sold off precipitously on Friday after the lodging REIT announced a major change in its distribution policy. Going forward, Ashford Hospitality Trust is going to prioritize property acquisitions over its capital return program. Ashford Hospitality REIT's shares are now widely oversold and undervalued based on run-rate AFFO which could point to an attractive entry window into the stock. The new forward dividend yield is 6.6 percent.

What Happened Here?

Ashford Hospitality REIT announced a major dividend cut on June 14, 2019, that hit most income investors unprepared (including me). Ashford Hospitality REIT said it would slash its dividend payout from $0.12/share to $0.06/share, reflecting a whopping 50 percent decrease. The new dividend will be paid the first time on 7/15/2019.

Ashford Hospitality REIT's President and Chief Executive Office Douglas A. Kessler said that the dividend cut was instituted due to changing priorities with respect to new property acquisitions. As per Friday's press release:

For some time, our dividend has significantly exceeded what we would have needed to distribute from a taxable income standpoint. This adjustment effectively preserves capital for more advantageous purposes including strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our ability to pursue more opportunistic growth such as acquisitions that qualify for our Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP"). One of the intended purposes of the ERFP is to make good deals, great deals. We believe we are having success in achieving that goal. To date, we have been pleased with the strong performance and attractive initial results from our recent ERFP acquisitions.

In short, the company is going to prioritize the deployment of capital and acquire new properties over capital returns which will grow Ashford Hospitality Trust's FFO base, long term.

The Enhanced Return Funding Program, or ERFP, is a program designed to support the lodging REIT's hotel acquisitions and spur growth. Nearly a year ago, on June 26, 2018, Ashford Hospitality Trust announced that it entered into the Enhanced Return Funding Program with Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC), which is a leading provider of asset management and other services to companies in the lodging industry. Ashford Inc. is also an advisor to Ashford Hospitality Trust and has agreed to provide capital equal to 10% of the purchase price of AHT's property acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding.

Source: Ashford Hospitality REIT Investor Presentation

The program was instituted to boost returns at Ashford Hospitality Trust and help scale the REIT's hotel business. The company has so far used funds from the ERFP and acquired the Hilton Alexandria Old Town, La Posada de Santa Fe, Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan, and Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

The Path Forward

Ashford Hospitality Trust's acquisition strategy has potential to drive a multiple re-rating going forward. As part of its plan to grow its real estate base and FFO, the lodging REIT is specifically investing in higher RevPAR hotel properties in supply-constrained markets. RevPAR stands for Revenue Per Available Room and is a key stat for hotel investors/operators. Basically, RevPAR tells investors how much money a hotel makes on a per-room basis: The higher the RevPAR, the higher the revenue and margin potential.

Ashford Hospitality Trust's comparable RevPAR for all hotels was $122.10 during the quarter ending March, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 1.9 percent.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

The four major acquisitions discussed above are all hotels with above-average RevPARs (relative to AHT's portfolio) which will drive revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. As a matter of fact, all four major acquisitions that are part of Ashford's ERFP program have shown operational improvement in either RevPAR or net operating income since acquisition.

Source: Ashford Hospitality REIT

Ashford Hospitality REIT can also create value and drive RevPAR through smart capital spending, which the company has done in the past. The lodging REIT regularly invests considerable cash (10 percent or more of revenues) into its portfolio in order to upgrade/improve the value proposition of its hotels.

The Hyatt Regency Savannah is just one example in which the company's renovation projects have resulted in RevPAR growth.

Source: Ashford Hospitality REIT

Besides investing in higher-RevPAR properties and renovating existing properties, the company is actively selling low RevPAR hotels which is poised to improve the REIT's profitability.

Source: Ashford Hospitality REIT

The strategic shift towards higher-RevPAR hotels is a smart move and sets the base for long-term revenue and FFO growth.

Sell-Off, Dividend Cut, And Coverage

The change in capital priorities, however, has had a profoundly negative impact on Ashford Hospitality Trust's valuation, for obvious reason: AHT was an income vehicle for most investors who typically don't take kindly to unexpected changes in distribution policy.

Ashford Hospitality Trust's share price dropped nearly 15 percent on Friday after management announced the 50 percent distribution cut. As a result, AHT has become a LOT cheaper, and shares are now widely oversold, according to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI.

Source: StockCharts

Purely in terms of distribution coverage, a dividend cut would not have been necessary. Ashford Hospitality Trust outearned its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in every single quarter in the last two years. AHT's payout ratio has been volatile, Yes, but it had been well below the danger zone (90 percent and higher). Ashford Hospitality Trust's AFFO payout ratio moved between 23 and 67 percent and hit 46 percent in Q1-2019. The dividend cut is set to further improve AHT's distribution coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Insider Ownership

One thing that can give investors some peace in light of the sell-off, however, is the fact that Ashford Hospitality Trust's management's interests are aligned with shareholders. Ashford Hospitality Trust's senior executives have serious skin in the game, owning almost $120 million of the REIT's equity, the most of any publicly-traded lodging REIT.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Rebound Opportunity

Investors never like dividend cuts. The 50 percent distribution cut is a hard pill to swallow, for sure, but the emotionally-fueled sell-off also provides investors with a potential buying opportunity.

Ashford Hospitality Trust's shares today sell for just 3.5x Q1-2019 annualized adjusted funds from operations, which is an unreasonably low earnings multiple. If Ashford Hospitality Trust continues to shift funds into higher RevPAR properties, the REIT's shares could benefit from a multiple re-rating and trade up considerably. A 7-8x AFFO multiple for a repositioned lodging REIT is not unreasonable.

After the sell-off, Ashford Hospitality Trust is by far the most attractively valued lodging REIT in the sector.

Source: Achilles Research

Downside Risks

Ashford Hospitality Trust remains vulnerable to an economic downturn because the earnings profile of its hotel business is cyclical: Lodging REITs do well during an economic expansion as people travel more and spend more money on accommodation. During an economic downturn, travelers cut back on travel and accommodation spending, which translates into higher earnings and cash flow risks. Given the real estate investment trust's already very low valuation and rather strong dividend coverage (especially after the dividend cut), the downside should be quite limited from here on out, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

Ashford Hospitality Trust shocked income investors last week with an unexpected dividend cut of 50 percent. The dividend cut, however, was not primarily driven by weak coverage stats, but rather by a desire to prioritize acquisitions and grow revenues and FFO as part of the REIT's ERFP program. The company widely outearned its dividend with AFFO in the last two years, and dividend coverage stats are poised to improve further on the dividend cut. Shares are oversold and undervalued based on AFFO. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT, CLDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.