Manhattan Associates' First Mover Advantage May Unlock Growth As Omnichannel Retail Takes Off

Centaur Investments is pleased to reiterate our “Strong Buy” opinion on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). We’re also raising the price target once again, to $78 from $65 which was set in the previous update. The company’s common shares have been trading in a range from $64-69 in the last 30 days. Though Manhattan’s total revenue of $560 million trails other tech companies and cloud-computing software peers, the company’s return on assets of 25%, and return on equity of 70% is unarguably the best of the group as we compare in this analysis.

Additionally, Manhattan’s shares have been quite resilient despite market volatility in May, driven by a threatening trade war and a U.S.-imposed ban on Huawei products. With recent M&A activity in the SaaS space fetching prices upwards of 10x sales versus Manhattan’s 7.8x, Manhattan continues to be undervalued relative to cloud-computing software peers despite having a completely unlevered capital structure. Considering the company is only in early stages of their transition to a cloud subscription business model, their software products and growth strategy, in our opinion, look to be ahead of competitors.

As big box retailers continue to adopt omni-channel distribution strategies, and warehouse demand not expected to temper until 2023, demand for Manhattan’s supply chain software will likely continue to grow as ongoing reinvestments in consulting, sales, and marketing slowly start to pay off. Lastly, with cloud subscriptions continuing to build growth momentum, this under-the-radar software company is finally starting to get the financial market recognition we’ve been predicting in previous articles. For these reasons, and other factors we will outline in the remainder of this article, we continue to hold a bullish outlook for the company’s shares over the next twelve months.

As a side note to the reader, unless otherwise stated, the financial numbers and other information cited in this article may be found in the company’s latest quarterly report, conference call transcripts, and other SEC filings.

Long Thesis Summary & Key Catalysts

Manhattan Associates has come a long way since Centaur Investments published the first article on the company. In previous articles, we shared of few reasons why Centaur Investments is so bullish on Manhattan Associates. We also highlighted some of the company-specific advantages that distinguish Manhattan’s product portfolio not just from competitors but also from other non-competing richly valued software makers like Tableau (DATA) and Salesforce (CRM). In this article, we aggregate and summarize all the points we’ve shared in our previous articles for readers in a straightforward manner that better captures the rationalization for our bullish view. We’ll start by highlighting ten specific catalyst-driven items that we believe will propel Manhattan’s shares higher over the next twelve months.

The First-Mover Advantage: Manhattan is currently uniquely positioned due to a well-timed SaaS portfolio. The popular trend of transitioning to subscription-based models leveraging cloud-computing just so happens to correlate with a secular change in supply chain and retail inventory management. With the company rolling out feature updates across all software products, they stand to benefit from a growing market. Manhattan offers warehouse, transportation, supply chain, point of sale, order management, inventory, fulfillment, and customer relationship management systems. CAPEX Reinvestment Ramp: Over the next year, the company will be increasing capital expenditures in the U.S. and India, where most of their research and development and maintenance staff is based. Our logic here is that as cloud services grow, so will demand for maintenance and consulting services. The added capex spend should ensure that the company is prepared to meet the demand. R&D Reinvestment Ramp: MANH’s R&D expenses surged 25% year-on-year during FY 2018, and another 16% year-on-year during Q1 2019, setting the pace for the remainder of 2019. We project that the higher R&D budget will help drive vertical sales and further support their 90% customer retention rate. A look at Q1 2019 financial performance supports our view that management’s strategy is working. Sales & Marketing Ramp: Over the last two years, Manhattan has completely modernized their software offerings. Leaning on their nearly 30 years of industry experience, customer relationships, and their annual Momentum Conference, we believe positive feedback from early adopters is indicative of the still-hidden underlying value of their cloud-based supply chain solutions. Sales & Marketing Onboarding Ramp: Per the two most recent 10-K filings, the company on-boarded 210 employees during the FY 2018, and per the most recent conference call, they on-boarded an additional 20 employees during Q1 2019. These hirings have mostly been in global sales and sales management roles with the addition of some quota-carrying sales reps, and management is still looking to add more. We believe the extra foot soldiers will translate to continued deal-making in both on-premises license software and cloud-subscriptions. Market Segment Demand Growth: According Salesforce’s press release announcing their acquisition of Tableau,“worldwide spending on technologies and services that empowers the next digital transformation will reach $1.8 trillion by 2022.” Central to this digital transformation is e-commerce, and the related need to overhaul outdated legacy supply chain and inventory management systems. Manhattan Associates’ current suite of software and services overlap to provide an entire ecosystem which, in our opinion, is currently unmatched by what competitors have to offer. We equate Manhattan’s current position to that of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store at the launch of the iPhone and iPad devices. In our opinion, this is a recipe for explosive growth. Cloud Sales Growth: The cloud subscriptions revenue category is the first directly observable indication of growth for the company. This recurring revenue category is already displacing Manhattan’s once dominating perpetual license model. With the company still in early stages of a market-wide shift to software-as-a-service, we see their cutting-edge software maintained by frequent feature updates driving vertical sales as customers discover and benefit from add-on features. Additionally, the relatively low upfront cost versus on-prem perpetual license software should incentivize cloud subscriptions. To investors, this means recurring revenue. Maintenance Sales Growth: As a complement of cloud-based software, all customers will eventually need maintenance. Meaning, that as cloud subscriptions grow, we believe this revenue category should grow parallel with those subscriptions. Management calls it their “recurring revenue mix” and they project it will reach around 44% of total revenue by 2022. Consulting Services Growth: Because the nature of cloud-based software is based on regular software updates and the addition of new features as technology evolves, customers will need a way to navigate through the new features and assistance considering whether to add additional products or services. Manhattan's consulting services provide customers with training and other assessments that we believe creates additional vertical growth opportunity through upselling or cross-selling. Pricing Opportunity: Lastly, on the list of positive value drivers is pricing opportunity. Again (as this can’t be stressed enough), Manhattan is still in early stages of their transition to a cloud-subscription based sales model. Active-Omni was only recently introduced, and many of the company’s new software updates have rolled out across their software portfolio within the last year. Additionally, there are a number of cash-burning upstarts competing globally with their similar cloud-based omni-channel solutions. In our opinion, this means that pricing is likely very competitive to help attract early adopters and jumpstart cloud sales. To investors, this means that price increases down the road should help drive revenue growth over the long run.

In brief, these ten points outlined above form the holistic view of Centaur’s bullish opinion. We think of it like a waterfall, where each catalyst spills into the next one down the list, which combined should catapult growth over the coming years. What we find even more mind-blowing, is the way the company has strategically designed these offerings. For instance, Manhattan’s entire portfolio of solutions is fully integrated, meaning that all of Manhattan’s software can communicate with each other across an entire supply chain. Additionally, the company designed their software to fit their prospective customers’ budget by allowing individual software subscriptions.

Consider a retail giant like Target (NYSE:TGT) who today is using brick-and-mortar stores to service both traditional and online customers with in-store and curbside online pickup. Well, they can subscribe to all of Manhattan’s solutions to meet their needs. Conversely, a small warehouse operation may want to subscribe only to Manhattan’s WMS. Additionally, some of these solutions come out of the box with cutting-edge features like compatibility with warehouse robotics and automation equipment, machine learning capability, real-time order streaming, voice integration through Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa, and native IoT support for items like RFID-tagged retail inventory. Furthermore, Manhattan’s version of contact management software enables a retailer to create a profile of each customer that they can track throughout the supply chain. This profile could be used to improve service, or more obviously, offer personalized products and services (see MANH’s Q1 2019 earning call transcript).

As the digital transformation takes over, demand for omni-channel software is poised to explode. We believe that Manhattan’s history as an established provider of supply chain software provides an edge over startup software firms relying on venture capital or private equity funding, often excessively levered and with uncertain lifespans. Additionally, the ecosystem we mention above should provide a competitive advantage over competitors. We believe that Manhattan’s strategy and early position in this market will pay off in the long run in the following ways. First, as some customers grow, they will see the need to add on other features or products which Manhattan will market to them. Additionally, as other customers see the value of Manhattan’s software products, the growing demand will allow the company to make incremental price increases down the road (as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Frito-Lay (NASDAQ:PEP) have done over their entire existence.)

Now relating all this to the investor, what makes Manhattan the ideal investment are these added bonuses: annual share repurchases, responsible growth, and zero debt on the balance sheet. A software maker that is completely unlevered and has operated that way for over the last 25 years is a bit rare. Additionally, having a management team that takes a responsible approach to pursuing growth is equally compelling. In our opinion, Manhattan is not looking to push out a bunch of salespeople with aggressive quotas to pitch their products simply to aggressively grow the top-line. They are pursuing an aggressive strategy, but in a balanced and patient way where they hire domain-expert sales reps and more experienced marketing staff. This helps build out long-lasting relationships with their customers.

The company has also avoided taking on debt to fund huge ad buys like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Salesforce do. Management looks to grow organically through reputation and word-of-mouth, rather than utilizing an aggressive rollup strategy that ends with irrational acquisitions deemed necessary to accelerate top-line growth. Perhaps that’s one benefit that comes from being headquartered in Atlanta, GA, rather than, say, Silicon Valley. In summary, these three “bonus qualities” should eliminate some uncertainties or mitigate the risks that come with making an investment decision.

Manhattan’s Q4 2018 & Q1 2019 Earnings Recap

Before moving on to the valuation assessment of this company, let’s quickly recap Manhattan’s financial performance during the first quarter. For Q1 2019, total revenue increased by 14% year-on-year to $148 million versus $130 million in Q1 2018. Adjusting for foreign exchange, total revenue was up by 15.5% year-on-year. Q1 2019 total revenue beat analyst estimates by $10.85M. In addition, for Q1 2019, Manhattan recorded adjusted EPS of $0.41, beating analyst estimates by $0.07.

Meanwhile, cloud revenue increased by 76% to $7.9 million versus $4.4 million in Q1 2018. Cloud revenue growth slowed down a bit from the explosive 200% growth observed during Q1 2018. Still, management is expecting growth between 56% and 73% year-on-year revenue growth in cloud revenue for FY 2019, compared with 141% growth observed for FY 2018. Nonetheless, investors should keep their eyes on the cloud revenue category for confirmation of continued growth momentum ahead.

The image below presents Manhattan’s trending revenue mix and growth for the last nine quarters. It’s immediately apparent that cloud revenue has been leading overall revenue growth for several quarters now. Additionally, the ASC 606 accounting rule change affected how the company reported their “hardware revenue” line item. This resulted in what appeared to be sharp revenue declines from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, when it was mostly related to the accounting rule change. We’ve previously discussed this impact in prior articles. Additionally, note the sharp downward trend in license revenue due to management’s adoption of a new cloud subscription model.

Manhattan Associates Total Revenue Mix

Source: SEC EDGAR, Centaur Investments

For Q1 2019, license revenue surprised to the upside, totaling $12.4 million and exceeding the $9 million which management projected in their guidance during the Q4 earnings call. On the prospects of license revenue, Manhattan's CEO had this to say:

“...we expect license revenues to continue to decline year-over-year as an increased number of customers select our cloud offerings.” – Eddie Capel

Later, during the financial performance review of the earnings call, Manhattan CFO Dennis Story added that:

“…performance continues to depend on the number and relative value of large deals we close in any quarter. While large deals remain important, we expect the mix to continue to shift towards subscription models in 2019 and beyond. While this is a positive, deal sizes maybe a bit smaller as subscription revenue is recognized over time and product components are also easier to add over time in contrast to one-and-done enterprise deals.” – Dennis Story, CFO of Manhattan Associates

And that management would continue to:

“…retain some caution around slow decision-making by some clients and prospects, particularly retailers and potential global macro and geopolitical events that could impact business investment cycles.” – Dennis Story, CFO of Manhattan Associates

Management has mentioned that some retailers are being more cautious, weighing their decisions to switch over to cloud versus on-prem license deals. Among the concerns, they’ve noted global trade and global macro as factors influencing their decision making. Nonetheless, either decision would lead to revenue for Manhattan, with the only issue being the timing in which that revenue hits the income statement. Eddie Capel has also mentioned that their market is also being driven by potential customers who still rely on legacy software that either hasn’t been upgraded due to longer upgrade cycles, or the original software maker is no longer in business. For this reason, our bullish view carries on through a more severe global trade slowdown or a recession.

Furthermore, in the Q&A session of the earnings call, Eddie Capel mentioned to an analyst from William-Blair that being able to offer frontal store suite of solutions would approximately double Manhattan's total addressable market from $8 billion a year to "somewhere in the range of $16 billion a year." This was a rather significant expectation for the company's CEO to point out, and it summarizes perfectly why we're so bullish on this company.

Moreover, in the Q1 press release, management once again raised guidance for the rest of the year and reaffirmed their bullish outlook during the conference call. What’s notable here is that management has raised at least one component of their guidance figures in each of the last four quarters. In addition, the company has beat analysts’ earnings estimates by at least $0.05 cents in each of the last five quarters, and total revenue estimates in four of the last five quarters.

For the current year, management is projecting for FY 2019 total revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 6%, primarily driven by growth in cloud subscriptions. Management also expects for that growth to continue but peak in 2022, with some industry analysts projecting a tempering in warehouse demand starting in 2023. Both of these are factors which have been considered in our updated cash flow model which will be introduced in the next section.

Source: TradingView via Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, the stock price has finally recovered to early 2017 levels and is currently just shy of the record highs observed back in 2016. There are many possible reasons for the stock price’s recovery. Some of it could be related to continued strength across the tech sector, and some of could be due to the company’s successful introduction of competitive subscription-based product offerings.

As the company continues to add new features to their existing software and increase investment across research and development and sales and marketing, we believe this share price recovery has only scratched the surface of what’s to come. Let’s move on now to our equity valuation for the company.

Valuation Notes

In this section, we introduce an updated version of the discounted cash flow model which has been presented in previous articles. The changes made to the model include an updated beta, risk-free rate and a perpetuity growth rate. The result is a slightly lower discount rate for Manhattan’s cash flows, declining to 7.1% from 7.5%. The perpetuity growth rate was cut to 4.0% from 4.5%, as higher growth was factored into the 10-year horizon. Meanwhile, our reassessment also concluded that 4.0% was a far more reasonable growth rate for the company beyond the ten-year period. Lastly, the beta has been reduced from 1.25 to 1.15, properly reflecting the increased share price and lower volatility. Of course, all these assumptions do not assume decisions from management to increase pricing based on demand changes, nor a decision to leverage their working capital to expand into other software markets.

Centaur’s FCF Model

Source: Centaur Investments

Free cash flow projections beyond 2021 reflect a peak in growth based on analysts forecasting cooling warehouse demand after 2023 (source in the introductory paragraph). The model reflects a reasonable increase in free cash flow each year beyond 2023. We assume that as an outcome of the front-loaded investments management is committing to ramping up marketing and sales, there will be a marginal decline in SG&A expenses over time as growth accelerates on its own. Ideally, this should start to free up working capital and boost free cash flow. As these factors play out, the value that Manhattan Associates is creating will have a positive effect on growth in net earnings, ultimately rewarding shareholders.

Centaur’s DCF Model

Source: Centaur Investments

Centaur’s latest DCF model points to a value of $5.1 billion for Manhattan’s equity, which equates to a $78 price target for the common shares. This assumes the 65.5 million diluted shares outstanding which management has projected in their guidance. The company’s board has approved extending repurchase authority by $50 million for the rest 2019.

The model also assumed that due to the company’s balanced approach to growth, a significant portion of value must be factored into the terminal value. One reason for this is that, as mentioned above, Manhattan may enter other software markets, both emerging and outside of their historical supply chain and retail niches. Additionally, the equity value from the model could be an acquisition price offered by a private equity firm or competitor. However, in their 10-Ks, Manhattan outlines the strategies in place to protect them from any unwelcome offers including a hostile takeover.

Moving on now to our peer-comp assessment, in the table below, we compared several of Manhattan’s software peers and direct competitors to study relative valuations across the software space. Historically, Manhattan tends to lag the industry multiples despite having some of the strongest margins, and sector-leading return on asset and equity ratios.

Peer/Comp Multiple Assessment

Source: Centaur Investments

Applying the averages of each of these multiples renders a number of price targets for Manhattan. The average implied target based on these data is $90, compared to the $78 PT from our DCF model above. Despite these aggressive targets, we see Manhattan’s share price steadying near current levels as investors look for continued top-line growth to justify further outperformance. Manhattan’s share price trails industry peers due to lower trading volume as well as avoidance of leverage, which some investors view as an indicator of aggressive growth investment.

Investors following this company may notice that during times of declining technology shares, Manhattan tends to decline more sharply. It’s unusual for a company that, in our opinion, should be deemed as a safer investment. Nevertheless, investors should stand prepared to take advantage of any unsupported price declines. Although we described the case for why Manhattan is a low-risk investment relative to peers, in the next section, we outline some of the downside risks investors should look out for.

Downside Risks/Catalysts

In our opinion, Manhattan Associates should be viewed as a long-term investment for portfolios seeking exposure to technology companies while minimizing risks, rather than a short-term quick gain technology stock. However, as implied above, there are few scenarios where our long thesis may effectively fail to play out as expected. Investors should take these scenarios into consideration when deciding whether to add Manhattan Associates to their portfolio. The list below best captures these downside events, in order from most to least probable.

Supply chain software market growth may not be as robust as we predict, AND/OR lower than projected demand for MANH’s subscription service may hurt earnings.

Shaky tech investors sensitive to volatility may seek to exit the software sector in the near-term.

Unanticipated slowdown in global trade would adversely affect both warehouse demand and retail, which may hurt demand for MANH software.

A global recession leading to heightened volatility from an all risks-off fire-selling event.

SCENARIO ONE: Our assessment may be wrong, and either market growth or demand for MANH’s specific solutions may not be as robust and in fact lower than projected.

As suggested by the header above, scenario number one presents downside risks arising from the fact that this analysis is based on several assumptions which underlie our bullish opinion. First, the equity value estimate found in the DCF model is based on management’s own guidance. If management is too optimistic in their projections, our model would in turn be too optimistic. Secondly, the discount rate applied in the DCF model shared above may be too optimistic and fail to adequately capture other market risks. This downside case is a little more difficult to approximate because it requires trimming the growth rate across the entire horizon.

So, we slashed the total revenue growth rate in our model by 50% (equivalent to a 50% cut to management guidance). The resulting price target by doing this is $63 or about -7% downside since there is still some growth modeled in, only not as much as the prior model. To assume that the market would react negatively to slashed guidance, add 0.50% to the discount rate. This second change would further decrease the price target to $54 for a roughly equivalent -21% downside.

SCENARIO TWO: Shaky tech investors who are sensitive to volatility may exit the sector, pulling MANH's shares lower during risk-off trading sessions. (See MANH’s 1-month stock chart below.)

In the last year, Manhattan’s shares have closely trailed other software makers as well as the technology sector overall. As demonstrated in the 1-month stock price chart above, tech investors and intraday speculators have been changing their minds quite frequently. Manhattan’s share price has tended to move up or down by several dollars all within the same week. To compensate for the probability of continued price swings, investors could play with the discount rate and beta using the same numbers from the DCF model found in the valuation section. Our suggestion is to use a longer term 60-month beta of 1.25 versus the 24-month beta of 1.15x which is used in our model. In combination with the longer-term beta, an increase of 1% to the cost of capital would capture a little more market volatility risk. The resulting price target range after making these changes is about $58-$60 per common share, or about -15% downside.

SCENARIO THREE: Unanticipated slowdown in warehouse demand may hurt demand for MANH software, AND/OR global trade slowdown adversely affecting both warehouse demand and retail.

It’s important for investors to distinguish between a slowdown in warehouse demand, and lower than projected demand for warehouse and supply chain software. This is what distinguishes scenario one from scenario three. More specifically, a slowdown in warehouse demand could lead to revenue contraction for some software companies. This means flat to negative growth rather than positive growth should be modeled into the DCF model above. Alternately, a higher discount rate could be applied to the model, or a lower P/E multiple could be applied to the share price. In our opinion, a lower P/E multiple is the best way to account for this uncertainty. Applying a P/E ratio of 30x earnings would lower the price target to $47, representing a -32% downside from the most recent closing price for Manhattan’s shares.

SCENARIO FOUR: A global recession leading to heightened volatility from an all risks-off fire-selling event.

This is the absolute worst-case scenario for Manhattan Associate shareholders and prospective investors. A global recession would likely lead to heightened uncertainty regarding warehouse demand and development activity. This would cause significant investor concern and Manhattan’s shares would very likely be caught in a market-wide fire-selling event. It’s important to note here that even a severe recession is unlikely to thwart retailer adoption of omni-channel strategies due to growing e-commerce, investors are unlikely to take this into account when the market-wide panic selling arises. Centaur's two approaches to measure this sort of impact on MANH shares is to heavily discount the stock price.

One way to do this is to increase cost of capital by an additional 3.5%, causing the discount rate to rise to ~12%. In addition to the higher discount rate, the 60-month beta may also be applied. This method effectively yields a price target range between $31-$34 per share and roughly equivalent to a -50% downside.

Conversely, another way to estimate this downside would be to slash Manhattan’s trailing P/E ratio by 50%. From the peer/comp table referenced earlier in the valuation section, Manhattan’s current trailing P/E ratio is ~44x earnings. A 50% reduction would mean just 22x the growing software company’s earnings. At 22x earnings, Manhattan’s shares would fall to $35 which is roughly equal to the -50% downside from the prior method. While this is one scenario to consider, based on the positive developments discussed in this article, along with the optimistic M&A activity going on in the cloud-computing software space, we believe this is a rather unlikely near-term event.

Manhattan’s Four-Pillar Growth Strategy

So far in this article, we’ve covered the main components of our bullish opinion, recent financial performance, our fair valuation estimate, and presented some downside cases. Before closing off, let’s cover management’s strategy and how it relates to the long thesis discussed earlier in the article. This is a fundamental component of why we see continued upside for these shares.

Recall that back in 2017, the company launched Manhattan Active Omni, a cloud-based offering tailored to the omni-channel distribution market. Prior to their Manhattan Active Omni launch, management noticed two things: 1. that demand was being driven by growth in e-commerce. 2. The software market was shifting to cloud-computing subscription models. In order to adapt to this new environment, the company adopted the following growth strategy, which they refer to as “the four pillars.”

As mentioned in every earnings call for the last two years now, Manhattan remains focused on the following 4 growth areas:

market-leading product innovation, strengthening pipelines, improving consulting services, and… investment in sales and marketing.

The first strategy involves what Manhattan’s management is calling it the “Retail Reconstitution.” This is their version of the “Retail Apocalypse” or “Amazon-effect” which you may have heard of. Manhattan’s management sees opportunity in what press articles paint as a doomsday for some companies. This is because they have put their research and development efforts to create a solution for the “Retail Reconstitution.” This solution is the entire ecosystem of software they’ve developed from Manhattan Active-Omni, to their point of sale software, and application development interface for retail companies.

The second strategy involves strengthening their customer pipelines by continuing to attract and retain new customers. Management noted in each of the last four quarters that 50% of new business signings come from completely new customers. The third pillar ties back to the company’s planned capex investment in the U.S. and India, as well as their hiring of additional consulting staff to increase capacity. This is another area which management has previously mentioned is operating at capacity. The fourth pillar relates to the additional investment being allocated to their sales and marketing division. Last year, the company increased their headcount across sales and sales management positions at the global level.

Like our “waterfall” long thesis catalysts outlined above, Manhattan’s “four pillars” strategy is also integrated to increase capacity as demand accelerates. To better summarize this four-pillar strategy, we see this as a time-bound front-loaded reinvestment with a sticky business to business strategy. It’s front-loaded because the majority of their planned investments take place in 2019 and 2020.

So, in the near term, this strategy is likely to hold back both margin expansion and net income. It’s time-bound in the way that management eases off their investments as they exit 2020 and approach peak growth in 2022. This way growth will be self-sustaining due to their front-loaded investments. What we assume will happen at this point is that this reduction in investment will free up working capital and increase operating cash flows. This will combine with revenue growth and the last five years of share repurchases to yield several years of consistent earnings outperformance for investors.

Conclusion – Closing Remarks & New Developments

In closing, we're impressed with Manhattan’s own Dennis Story being named CFO of the year award by The Atlanta Business Chronicle. The event highlights Story’s role in growing MANH's market capitalization from $600M in 2006 to $4.5B in 2019, and guiding the company’s transition to a cloud subscription service model.

Meanwhile, M&A activity has been picking up in the software space this year. Several notable names made the headlines this month and helped create a sharp rise in shares across the technology sector and cloud-computing in particular. The trend started last year when RedHat was swallowed up by IBM for about $34 billion. Earlier this year, Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) was taken in by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, for roughly $11 billion. Next, Google parent company Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) acquired the data analytics firm Looker for a whopping $2.6 billion. Then Salesforce buys fast-growing, money-losing Tableau Software for $15.3 billion. Most recently, Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) acquired Medidata Solutions for $5.8 billion. Notice the trend here? All of these acquisitions represented a premium of at least 10%, with some valuations exceeding 10x sales. And unlike Manhattan Associates, many of these companies don’t even produce profits yet.

To conclude here, we’ve once again updated readers on the turnaround progress taking place at MANH. We also covered the details underlying our long theses and overall bullish opinion. We provided a recap of the company’s financial performance, our own valuation estimate, and some of the downside scenarios to look out for. In the meantime, investors should not be surprised to see the sector fluctuate at some point after this article is published and should stand ready to take advantage of any decline in shares of Manhattan Associates. Manhattan continues to be one of few attractive investments in the market at this stage, particularly in the frothy cloud-computing space.

Given the aggressive rise in Manhattan's price per share following Q1 2019 earnings report, the continued positive trajectory in financial performance, product development, customer pipeline, and extended hiring efforts, as recognized in this article, Centaur Investments reiterates the previous “Strong Buy” opinion and raises the price target to $78 from $65. We will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments and update Manhattan's valuation as additional information becomes available.

