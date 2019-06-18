Linx S.A. Files Proposed Terms For IPO

LINX is growing only moderately and the fragile Brazilian economy is subject to its internal challenges as well as a changing international trade environment.

The firm sells an integrated business management, ecommerce, and POS suite for small businesses in Brazil.

Linx S.A. intends to raise $254 million in a U.S. IPO.

Linx (LINX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $254 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides end-to-end retail management software solutions in the Latin American region.

LINX is growing moderately and the Brazilian economy is not exactly on solid footing given its internal challenges as well as international uncertainties.

Interested investors may wish to watch the stock post-IPO for a lower entry point with a greater margin of safety.

Company & Technology

São Paulo, Brazil-based Linx was founded in 1985 to provide software services to retailers in Latin America, including payment services, business, and point of sale or point of service [POS] management solutions, and e-commerce services.

Management is headed by CEO Alberto Menache, who has been with the firm since 1991 and is also a member of the board of directors of Arco Platform.

Linx has developed an integrated software platform for retailers of all sizes that offers business management tools, payment solutions, e-commerce as well as omni-channel applications, including mobility, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, receipt and payment processing, and connectivity solutions, among others.

Below is a brief overview video of Linx Analytics:

Source: Linx

The firm’s core product line - Linx Core - provides retailers with integrated business management software solutions.

Linx Digital represents an e-commerce platform, designed to improve an omni-channel purchasing experience for both parties - essentially allowing retailers to interact with clients through a variety of channels, including physical stores, mobile applications, and the Internet.

Linx Pay Hub offers payment processing solutions that work closely with its Linx Core and Linx Digital product lines.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s product lines:

Source: Company registration statement

Management states that its platforms have achieved a 41.3% market share in Brazil for 2017, according to a 2018 International Data Corporation [IDC] survey.

Linx anticipates launching additional features in 2019, including a QR code acceptance solution at cash registers that replaces debit cards as well as a digital wallet for retailers that do not want a checking account.

Customer Acquisition

Linx markets its offerings through internal sales teams and independent sales agents, also known as ‘hunters’, that are focused on searching for new customers and in managing existing portfolios.

The firm employs special sales planning and management teams, tasked to standardize methodologies and processes to increase the productivity and efficiency of Linx’s sales activities.

Additionally, Linx has an office in Belo Horizonte in the State of Minas Gerais, tasked with responsible for seeking out and scheduling initial visits for its hunters.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 20.0% 2018 16.2% 2017 12.7%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling spend, dropped to 0.5x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.5 2018 1.0

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by PagBrasil, Brazil is the fourth largest internet market globally, with 140 million Internet users out of a total population of over 207 million.

Brazil’s e-commerce market was valued at $12.25 billion (BRL 47.7 billion) in 2017, an 8% increase year-over-year, and is projected to grow by 12% in 2018 to BRL 60 billion.

Data from Euromonitor Internacional indicates that Brazil represents about 42% of all business to consumer [B2C] e-commerce in Latin America, as illustrated by the graphic below:

Source: PagBrasil

Financial Performance

Linx’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Uneven net income and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 45,969,300 11.6% 2018 $ 178,245,340 19.9% 2017 $ 148,613,400 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 30,369,560 14.8% 2018 $ 114,383,620 22.2% 2017 $ 93,598,700 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 66.06% 2018 64.17% 2017 62.98% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 6,587,620 14.3% 2018 $ 23,416,380 13.1% 2017 $ 19,335,680 13.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 4,466,800 2018 $ 18,474,300 2017 $ 22,059,700 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 11,852,100 2018 $ 25,401,740 2017 $ 27,887,080

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $13.0 million in cash and $174.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $22.7 million.

IPO Details

LINX intends to raise $254 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 29.3 million ADSs offered at an expected price of $8.68, not including customary underwriter options.

The company’s shares are currently listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 in Brazil under the symbol LINX3.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.7 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the primary offering to finance (1) our acquisition strategy, (2) our general working capital requirements, (3) sales and marketing efforts and (4) the further development of our new initiatives, including Linx Pay Hub.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Itau BBA.

Commentary

Linx is seeking a relatively large IPO to fund its expansion initiatives.

The firm’s financials show a company that is growing topline revenue moderately well, although decelerating. Other important metrics such as gross profit/margin and operating profit/margin are trending upward.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue are increasing and selling efficiency is decreasing, indicating the firm is getting less efficient as it scales in size.

The market opportunity for an all-in-one approach to providing business management and ecommerce software to small business owners in appears to be growing, at least the ecommerce piece.

I’m not entirely convinced that the adoption of a complete package is an easy sell, although in general, smaller businesses do appreciate an integrated approach.

As to valuation, compared to pure ecommerce firm StoneCo, Linx is relatively lowly valued. The difference is likely in the two firm’s growth trajectory. StoneCo is growing comparatively rapidly, so probably commands a much higher multiple as a function of its much higher growth rate.

I have two other concerns:

While Brazil has been emerging from a lengthy recession, as an emerging market it is negatively affected by the follow-on effects of U.S. China trade problems. Emerging markets have sold off as these frictions have increased and it isn’t clear that if the U.S. and China solve their problems if other emerging markets will be winners or losers. Prospective owners of LINX’ ADSs would be exposed to exchange rate fluctuations, which can have quite negative effects on comprehensive income.

While I’m hopeful Linx can continue to grow and develop its business approach, my several concerns mean that my opinion on the IPO is to wait and see how it trades post-IPO for a potentially lower entry point for a greater margin of safety.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 25, 2019.

