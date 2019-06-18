The Changed Economy And The Impact Of Federal Reserve Policy

Furthermore, Fed actions could have international impacts, especially in a world where central bank co-operation seems to be eroding.

This really raises questions about how much stimulus a reduction in the interest rate will produce making it difficult for the Fed to do much at all to encourage growth.

Information on the decline in the role construction and manufacturing indicate show a dramatic drop in the role these sectors play in overall economic activity.

In recent years, Federal Reserve stimulus has added very little to economic growth, contributing more to the financial circuit of the economy, especially the stock market.

Yesterday, I wrote about the dilemma facing Federal Reserve officials, a dilemma arising from the fact that the current economic expansion was basically a supply-side driven expansion, which meant that changes in Federal Reserve policy could do very little to change the basic pattern of economic growth now being experienced.

Therefore, lowering the Fed's policy rate of interest at this weeks meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee could do very little to stimulate faster economic growth.

If anything, I argued, a lowering of the interest rate might accomplish one thing, keeping the stock market going, but the change itself would do very little to stimulate economic growth.

But, maintaining levels of stock prices does maintain wealth and maintaining wealth, as we have seen through the entire economic expansion, has helped to spur on consumer spending which has been the foundation of the entire recovery.

Real investment expenditures have not contributed much to growth of the past ten years.

That is why some data highlighted in Justin Lahart's column in The Wall Street Journal caught my eye. Mr. Lahart cites information from a piece of research published by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

In 1980, construction and manufacturing accounted for about 25% of total U.S. employment. By the time the 1990-91 recession began, that had fallen to 21%, slipping to 18% before the 2001 recession and 15% ahead of the last recession. Now it is at 13%.

That is, there has been a substantial change in the makeup of the United States economy over the past forty years or so. And, the shift seems to be away from industries whose investment in real physical capital is highly interest rate sensitive.

This is especially true of the housing sector. Here Mr. Lahart adds:

Another important difference between this last expansion and previous ones is that housing, after falling by so much in the downturn, had such a modest comeback. Home sales remain below their late 1990s levels, when the U.S. population was lower, and housing's direct share of gross domestic product is now at levels, which in other periods would have been associated with recession. The share of Americans who own the home they live in also has fallen.

The most areas that have picked up relative shares during this time period are those of information technology and finance. These shifts, of course, are the behind the major changes in the United States economy and both tend to be built on a foundation of intellectual capital and not physical capital.

Furthermore, these sectors of the economy tend to expand based upon the long-term interests of management and are not so dominated by short-run swings in the government's economic policy efforts or bumps in the economic activity. They tend to be focused more on the longer run.

In fact, one of the more blatant changes in the economy over the past fifty years or so has been the movement of sophisticated finance to play off of the "credit inflation" created by federal government policies.

That is, the efforts of the federal government to try and sustain economic growth by continuing to stimulate the economy has led to massive changes in financial engineering and financial innovation that have driven the "asset markets" and helped to create "asset bubbles" with little or no impact on the production of goods and services.

It seems as if the proportion of government stimulus going to the "real" producers in the economy has steadily declined since the 1960s, while more and more of any stimulus program flows into the financial circuits of the economy.

This is one reason why income/wealth inequality has advanced so strongly since the Second World War.

Mr. Lahart concludes: "It could take more than just rate cuts to get the economy really going again."

So, what would a policy rate cut at this week's meeting - or, for that matter, any cut this year - really achieve?

It would make investor's happy.

It would make President Trump happy.

But, I really don't know what else it would do at this time. And, I really don't think that the rest of the world really needs the Federal Reserve to cut its policy rate at this time.

In fact, if anything, I think that the Fed needs to be aware of what is going on elsewhere in the world - at least, in the near term.

For example, the European Central Bank is about to get a new leader as Mario Draghi retires after eight years at the helm.

One of the crucial concerns coming out of discussions about the new head of the ECB, as reported by Claire Jones in the Financial Times, is the concern that a breakdown in co-operation is paralyzing officials' ability to fight the next crisis. "Global co-operation is eroding. The capacity of global policymakers to deal with shocks to the global economy is today less than it was previously."

There is the feeling that this atmosphere is not going to change for a while.

But, this doesn't seem to be entering most of the discussions about any changes the Fed might make in its policy making.

This is a very tough time for central bankers. And, being primary central bank in the world, it especially puts Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the spot, a very tough spot. And, this makes the decision making even tougher.

Right now, I don't see that a cut in the Fed's policy rate would do much but set off the stock market, maybe even to new highs. Consequently, I am in favor, as stated yesterday, of the Federal Reserve maintaining the rate where it is.

We'll see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.