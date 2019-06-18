For QURE longs who plan to hold their entire positions, I present ways they can do so while limiting their risk.

A biotech analyst who's long the stock said she planned to sell half and hold out for a buyout with the other half.

Shares of QURE have gained 200% over the last 6 months, as speculation has continued about a possible buyout.

uniQure staff members at work (photo via uniQure).

Hedging Your Bet On uniQure

Shares of uniQure (QURE) have been on a tear recently, on reports (such as this one) that the gene therapy company may be acquired.

Given its 200% gain over the last six months and given that the most recent six-month total return is one of the components of Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates, I was curious to see what Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for QURE was (Portfolio Armor uses total returns as well as options market sentiment to estimate returns over the next six months). As you can see in the screen capture below, my site's potential return estimate for QURE over the next six months was a much more modest gain of 10%.

That modest potential return estimate was based on Portfolio Armor's gauge of options market sentiment over the next several months.

A Biotech Analyst's Take

Curious for a fundamental analyst's take on QURE, I asked my go-to biotech analyst, Julia Skripka-Serry. Julia has a master's degree in computational drug discovery from the University of Edinburgh, a master's in synthetic biology from Imperial College in London. She works as a biotech analyst for a hedge fund in Israel when she's not traveling to interesting places like Chernobyl.

Long-time readers may recall Julia shared her insights with us on other biotech buyout candidates in the past, such as Relypsa. I contacted her over the weekend via Twitter, and it turned out she was long QURE.

As you can see above, she wrote that she planned to sell half of her position in QURE and "wait for the buyout" with the other half.

Reducing your position size is, of course, a classic way to limit your risk. For QURE longs who are considering limiting their risk via hedging, below are different ways of doing so.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For QURE

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge (though, as we'll see below, QURE offers an interesting exception to this). But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging QURE. Two of the hedges expire in approximately four months and two expire in approximately nineteen months. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 30% in his QURE shares.

Uncapped Upside, ~4 Months To Expiration

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Monday's close, to hedge 10,000 shares of QURE against a >30% decline by mid-October of this year.

The annualized cost was 22.12% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, ~19 months to Expiration

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in mid-January 2021.

The annualized cost is lower here, which is unusual: 13.96% of position value.

Capped Upside, ~4 Months To Expiration

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >30% decline by mid-October if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 29% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was 0% of position value, meaning you would have had a net cost of $0 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Capped Upside, ~19 Months To Expiration

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in mid-January of 2021.

Here, the cost was -3.33% of position value, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $27,000 when opening this hedge.

Wrapping Up

I gave QURE a neutral rating here because Portfolio Armor estimates a potential return for it over the next six months that's less than that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). That rating is in line with Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating, as you can see below.

Given the run-up so far and the uncertainty surrounding a potential buyout, QURE longs may want to consider one of the hedges posted above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.