Applied Energetics: A Resurrected Failed Weapons Technology Company Is Set To Implode

On 5/24/19, the company issued 2.5 million warrants at a $0.06, which we believe indicates that's what the stock is worth.

A whopping 48.7 million shares that were bought for $0.06 or less are now getting registered for sale.

The share count has more than doubled since 2017, and the stock price has risen over 400% since the beginning of the year.

There have been no significant achievements since executives laid out a plan to revive the company in 2017.

Applied Energetics (AERG) became an empty shell in 2014 and remained that way for 2.5 years.

Applied Energetics (OTC:AERG) is effectively a shell company with no real business. It has no revenues, almost no cash, no customers, no products, no employees (except a couple executives and consultants), and a headquarters located at a strip mall. But it has recently rallied to an over $65M market cap at $0.33 per share from hype that it will start re-selling its old, failed defense technology, lasers, to the US military. The US military had already stopped doing business with AERG in 2013, as its products were a disaster. We find no logical reason why the military will do business with AERG again. And that’s even if they manage to create a competitive product, which in itself is very unlikely in our opinion. Technology in any industry gets better and more competitive over time, not worse or easier.

AERG had planned to emerge out of its shell status in 2017, and had a plan to do so. That plan has been carried out. However, we believe there has been no significant improvements since 2017. There’s no logical reason for the stock to be trading much higher than it was then, because the company hasn’t accomplished anything. Yet, since then, the share count has more than doubled. The share price has gone up over 400% since the beginning of the year. This year, it traded as low as $0.0525 on 1/22/19. With no significant accomplishments since the company was a shell, we think the stock is ripe for a pullback to the $0.10-$0.20 range.

We believe AERG will especially fall once 48.7M restricted shares will be approved for sale by the SEC, likely by the end of this month. Those are shareholders that bought AERG at $0.06 per share or less, and we believe they are going to take their outsized gains and run.

Applied Energetics Was A Shell Company, Is Now A Small Reporting Company

From the 2018 10-K:

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2014 and through the first quarter of 2017, the company reported as a “shell company”... The company has developed a comprehensive research and development program and commenced R&D Activities in April 2017. Accordingly, the company is no longer a “shell company” and is reporting as a “smaller reporting company”.

Today, over two years later since AERG said it has commenced “R&D Activities”, we don’t believe it has accomplished anything with its business to make it much more than the shell company it was before. Most OTC shell companies sell for below $500K, as shown on this website.

Source: dealstream.com

Applied Energetic’s Headquarters Is At A Strip Mall

Per the company’s website, and on the company’s investor presentation, Applied Energetics HQ address is:

Source: Applied Energetics Investor Presentation

This above address is located at a strip mall, in between a fitness center and a liquor store. Photo below:

Source: Google Maps

This is what it says in the 2018 10-K regarding its HQ:

In March 2019, we have a month-to-month agreement to lease approximately 190 square feet of office space in Tucson, Arizona. Our aggregate rent expense, including common area maintenance costs, was approximately $4,000 and $4,000 for 2018 and 2017, respectively. We believe our facilities are adequate for our currently expected level of operations.

Given the company’s history of failure, we don’t believe the US military will likely give it another chance. To make matters worse, the company’s HQ is located in a strip mall. How can a procurement specialist in the military justify giving AERG any funding or contracts? We believe that would be a good way to lose your job.

48.7 Million Shares, Most Bought For $0.06, Are Getting Registered To Be Sold

On 5/31/19, AERG filed an S-1 to sell 48,725,534 shares for selling stockholders. The stock’s daily trading average is only about 200K shares, so an unorganized dumping of millions of shares in the open market could decimate the share price. Once millions of these shares start getting sold, we believe it will impose significant downward pressure on the stock price of 50-80%.

As shown in the S-1, the selling stockholders bought their shares for considerably cheaper than what the stock is trading at today. The following are the recent sales of unregistered securities over the past three years:

Source: S-1 Filing

As shown above, the company sold 500k shares for $0.02 apiece and 2.5M shares for $0.025 in 2017.

Then, from April, 2018 to January, 2019, the company sold a total of 48.7M shares for $0.06 or less. At $0.30, that’s a 400% gain in a year or less. We don’t believe the company has accomplished anything noteworthy in this time frame to justify such a big return for shareholders.

Holders with restricted shares they bought at $0.06 might be frustrated that they can’t sell their shares yet. If they wanted to, they could effectively sell their shares right now by shorting the stock and lock in their 400% gain. On Interactive Brokers, for example, the annual borrow fee is just over 3%, as shown below:

Applied Energetics’ Weapons Technology Was A Flop

When AERG first went public in a reverse merger, it was know as Ionatron. In 2008, the company changed its name from Ionatron to Applied Energetics. The company stated the reason why was:

“The former Ionatron focused on developing directed-energy products for the U.S. government. The new company, however, will broaden its reach to include manufacturing high- performance lasers, optical systems and guided-energy systems, executives said.”

To get a sense of the company’s history, this article published on wired.com on 2/18/08 titled: “Lightning Gun Company: New Name, Old Game”, says in regards to the name change:

“Actually, I kind of liked the name Ionatron; I thought it was the best thing going for the company. But I guess officials wanted to distance themselves from a history of shady deals, canceled contracts, and alleged insider trading. Oh yes, and as the Arizona Daily Star article also noted:

The name change also further distances the company from its past, which included a shareholder suit in July 2006 under different management alleging former executives made false statements about an anti-bomb device. The case, filed in U.S. District Court for theDistrict of Arizona, is ongoing.”

This Wired article, “The Pentagon And Its Bogus Bomb-Zapper: A Love Story”, published on 3/28/11, illustrates how ridiculous Ionatron’s Counter-IED (Improvised Explosive Device) weapon was.

In Afghanistan, the insurgents would bury bombs underground. When the US military vehicles drove over the bombs, they would detonate. Ionatron’s “Joint IED Neutralizer” (“JIN”) was a device that moved ahead of the vehicle with a constant flow of electricity into the ground and zapped any bombs in the ground, causing them to detonate before the vehicle hit it.

The article states:

The accusers conveniently neglected to mention that the weapon never really worked. A new report reveals just how lame the lightning weapon was – The builders of the golf cart-sized "Joint IED Neutralizer," or JIN, convinced the Pentagon to give it $30 million on the promise that it could use short-pulse lasers to carve conductive channels in the air. Electricity could then be sent down those channels, zapping roadside bombs from a safe distance. The following year, the Pentagon office responsible for stopping those bombs – the Joint IED Defeat Organization, or JIEDDO – made similar claims about the bomb-zapper. Which was a little unusual. Because, by then, the bomb-zapper had already flopped a long series of trials. At the time, one JIEDDO official told me that the zapper was "bullshit ... maybe a C+ effort. Yet, the organization continued to characterize disclosures about the JIN as events that could risk lives. And money continued to flow to Ionatron, the controversial, politically-connected company behind the JIN.

The following is a picture of the JIN:

Source: Wired Article

The JIN above looks laughable in our opinion and impractical. We believe the problems were:

The constant “lightening bolt” into the ground uses up a lot of energy. Being in front, it slows down the vehicle that normally would move 30-40 MPH. Furthermore, from the Wired article:

Scientists told the Pentagon that the "device would be rendered useless by damp ground or dust," according to an investigation from the Center for Public Integrity…The golf cart-sized bomb-zapper "had trouble climbing steep mountain terrain, and experienced safety problems as well – reportedly it kept shooting out lightning bolts after its switch was turned off. JIN also needed to be nearly on top of a bomb to blow it up.”

The JIN’s problems weren’t worked out, as the Pentagon stopped giving Applied Energetics contracts. Despite this failure, AERG still has a picture of its counter-IED device on its website, shown below:

Source: AERG Website

The above is now called the “Banshee Counter-IED”.

There is no evidence that AERG’s high-tech weapons will sell now better than it did in its prime, between the years 2005-2011.

Applied Energetics Issued Warrants At 6 Cents Apiece For Its Acquisition Of AOS

On 5/29/19, AERG announced that it acquired a private company, Applied Optical Sciences (AOS). AERG already had close ties with AOS, the AOS founder and CEO, Dr. Stephen McCahon, was working for Applied Energetics and left in 2010 to start AOS. It says in the PR:

“Terms of the transaction, which is anticipated to close within the next 30 days, were not disclosed.”

Yet, they give the terms of the transaction in the S-1. It says there:

“The Asset Purchase Agreement provides for purchase of specified assets from AOS, including principally intellectual property, contracts and equipment in exchange for consideration consisting of ((i)) cash in the amount of $2,500,000.00, payable in the form of a Promissory Note, secured by the assets, to be issued upon the Closing Date and ((ii)) warrants to purchase up to 2,500,000 shares of Applied Energetics’ common stock at an exercise price of $0.06 per share.”

Why would AERG not disclose the terms of the deal in the PR, but disclosed in the S-1? We aren’t going to speculate on management’s intentions, but we believe that most people who read the PR, didn’t do a deep read into the S-1 like we did. Because AERG sold so many shares in 2018 and in January, 2019 at $0.06 apiece, and now gave warrants to AOS at a $0.06 exercise price, that is an indication that the stock is only worth $0.06 per share.

The asset purchase agreement with AOS was on 5/24/19, when AERG was trading at $0.40 per share. Therefore, we believe it would make sense for the warrants to have a $0.40 exercise price, if insiders really believed that’s what the stock is currently worth. The company already agreed to pay $2.5M for the AOS assets.

At a share price of $0.36, the purchase price of AOS, including the warrants, was 2.5M x ($0.36-$0.06) + $2.5M = $3.25M. How are the AOS assets valued at $3.25M? The company doesn’t explain how it came to that purchase price, or state what each purchased asset is exactly.

Applied Energetics Market Cap Today Is Over Double When The Company Had Sales

The current market cap of AERG is now around $65M. That’s a higher market cap than much of the time when it was a functioning company with revenues. This PR from 9/30/09, when the company was doing well, states:

Applied Energetics pioneered the development of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense and security applications. Applied Energetics Inc has a market cap of $35.43 million; its shares were traded at around $0.4099 with a P/S ratio of 2.13. Highlight of Business Operations: On July 30, 2009, we received a $992,000 contract (currently funded in the amount of $600,000) for the design, development and delivery of a laser system to the U.S. Navy. We anticipate that the contract will be fully funded at the beginning of 2010, provided that the objectives of the first phase are met, as the government has allocated the full funding amount to the contracting authority. On August 18, 2009, we received a $3.1 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Research, Development and Engineering Command for the continued advancement and development of our LGETM technology. The contract is for a period of three years with a potential contract ceiling of $13.4 million. At September 30, 2009, we had approximately $11.8 million of cash and cash equivalents.

At that time, the company was thriving with government contracts, revenues, and a healthy cash balance. Today, AERG has almost no cash, no revenues, and no indication of generating any revenues in the near future. The company reported only $80.8K in cash on 3/31/19 in its latest 10-Q.Yet today, the market cap is over twice what it was back then. We find this illogical.

Applied Energetics Has Not Accomplished Anything Significant Over The Past Couple Years

AERG hasn’t accomplished anything over the past couple years in regards to its business. All they have been doing is taking steps to form the company again. They have hired very few employees, haven’t made any products, haven’t received any revenues, or gained any customers.

From the 2018 10-K:

Analyzing the above “accomplishments”:

Massive dilution of 42.5M shares at only $0.06 per share. That’s only a raise of $2.55M, which did not last long as the company only reported $80K in cash on quarter ended 3/31/19.

WCC is being paid a whopping $30K per month for six months for their consulting services.

Hired the same investor relations firm it had when it was an active business.

Had no employees as of 3/29/19.

How Does Applied Energetics Compete Against Huge Multi-Billion Dollar Defense Company Competitors?

It doesn’t make any sense for AERG to suddenly come up with an Integrated High Energy Laser Weapon System, since it doesn’t have any funds for R&D. An article stated that Lockheed Martin (LMT) received a $150M contract to deliver a Laser Weapon system on 3/1/18 to the US Navy.

It’s far fetched to believe that AERG can compete with Lockheed Martin and come up with a competing Laser Weapon system from scratch. Lockheed has a High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance (HELIOS) system.

The article states:

Lockheed Martin has more than 40 years of experience developing laser weapon systems. The HELIOS award leverages technology building blocks from internal research and development projects, including the ATHENA system and ALADIN laser, as well as contract experience gained from programs such as the U.S. Army / Directed Energy Joint Technology Office RELI program, the U.S. Air Force LANCE program and the U.S. Navy HEFL program.

As stated above, LMT is using the award to leverage technology R&D. AERG has absolutely nothing, when it likely needs hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in R&D to make a competing laser to LMT.

This article from 8/7/18 is titled:

Lockheed-Dynetics team and Raytheon locked in battle to build 100-kilowatt laser for US Army

Lockheed-Dynetics won the contract, as stated in this article from 5/15/19. The US Navy and the US Army have each paid over $100M to Lockheed for a contract. We believe they likely are not going to spread more resources to a practically non-existent company as AERG. If they did have more resources, we believe they’d likely throw Raytheon a bone to encourage more R&D. This page shows Raytheon’s laser weapon systems.

Rolls Royce is also developing a laser weapon that it has been working on for 10 years.

On 4/8/19, Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was awarded a $19.3M contract from the Air Force to work on a laser weapon system. LDOS is another large defense technology company. It’s a $10B IT services company with national security solutions for the US military.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is a $50B company with billions of dollars in resources and has just merged with United Technologies. LMT is a $95B company. For people to believe that AERG can compete with these behemoths is the equivalent to someone thinking they can start a cellphone manufacturing company out of their basement and compete with Apple and Samsung once they get funding. We believe it’s impossible.

AERG’s HQ is in a strip mall. Its patents have not been shown to have any value. We don’t see where AERG has any advantage with its technology to win government contracts.

AERG has a presentation suggesting which products it will create going forward, which was updated on 3/31/19. The company claims to have a “Platform of Directed Energy Technologies” of the following:

Source: AERG Presentation

The following products are: Ultra Short Pulse (USP) Lasers, Laser Induced Plasma Channel (LIPC), and Laser Guided Energy (LGE). Additionally, there’s a counter-IED product, which was a flop as shown in a previous section.

Applied Energetics Massively Increased Outstanding Share Count

AERG’s share count has risen substantially over the past couple of years as the company continues to not have any revenues. The following are select financial data for AERG since 2004, when it reverse-merged from a former home and garden products seller into directed energy weapon technology company Ionatron.

Source: SEC filings

From the 2018 10-K: As of March 28, 2019, we had outstanding approximately 204 million shares of common stock.

The above share count rose again on the acquisition of AOS assets. Those were the 2.5M of warrants at $0.6 exercise price. AERG’s share count has more than doubled since 2016. Imagine when they actually start a business and have more expenses, we believe the share dilution will be even larger.

We Believe Applied Energetics Patents Have Little To Zero Value

Applied Energetics has quite a few patents relating to their products. In its shareholder letter on 4/2/19, it states regarding the patents:

AE has developed, successfully demonstrated and holds all crucial ownership rights to a dynamic Directed Energy technology called LGE and LIPC… Applied Energetics’s LGE and LIPC technologies are owned by AE, and patent protected with 25 current patents and an additional 11 Government Sensitive Patent Applications (“GSPA”). The company’s GSPA’s are held under secrecy orders of the US government. That is important because government GSPA’s allow AE greatly extended protection rights… As AE moves toward the future, our business strategy reflects upon the significant value of LGE and LIPC, and includes related technologies involving AUSP and CIED technologies.”

When Dr. Quarles was hired for the CEO position on 4/23/19, he said:

The team of contributors at AERG, the strength of the IP portfolio and the challenge of competing in these domains and collaborating with established partners pointed to this being a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The above statements by the Company executives make it seem like AERG’s patents have value. We disagree, and believe the company’s patents have very little value at best, or worthless at worst. We believe if they had value, the company would have sold them to a competitor, like Lockheed Martin (LMT), or the company would have had more value when it was a shell company. Neither one happened. The company didn’t say whether it had tried to sell its patents or not.

If you look at the stock’s price between 2015 and 2016, AERG was trading at below $0.01 for almost that entire period, usually below $0.005. With 91.7M shares outstanding, at $0.005 that put the market cap at $459K. That’s on the high end of what a shell company with no assets is worth.

Finally, AERG’s revenues were relatively small, even in its peak years. The company was never able to generate over $20M in revenues in a year, and never had a profitable year. That is also a sign that the company’s products never had a high value, and, therefore, likely neither did its patents.

In AERG’s shareholder letter on 5/7/18, it provided a list of its patents. Those are below:

Source: AERG Shareholder Letter

Receiving Government Grants Is Unlikely

It is tough for AERG to raise money from investors. But could it receive government grants from the Department of Defense (DOD)? We find that unlikely. First, the company has never mentioned applying or attempting to receive any government grants in any filing we have seen. There’s no mention of government grants in the latest 10-K or the S-1 filed on 5/31/19.

If you look at the recent DoD grant opportunities over the past year, there are quite a few. We found the vast majority to be biotech grants or some form of healthcare research. That’s not what AERG is going to research.

More Details On Applied Energetics Revenue Decline

Back in the years 2008-2011, Applied Energetics (OTC:AERG) had military technology that the US military funded through contacts. For some reason, the government winded down the contracts after 2011. The company has had close to $0 in revenues since 2013.

AERG cruised along from 2004-2010 with a small, but modest, amount of revenues and sizable losses. 2010 was its last year of decent revenues.

Revenues started to decline significantly in about 2011. From the 2011 10-K:

Our counter-IED revenue decreased by $6.9 million to $2.2 million in 2011; as we completed work on our contract supporting our USMC during the first half of 2011. LGE revenue decreased by $822,000 to $2.1 million as we exhausted the available funding under our contract with ARDEC. Additionally, our USP Laser revenues decreased by $503,000 for the year ended 2011 largely due to the delivery of our USP Laser to the Navy in June of 2010. Offsetting these decreases in revenue was an increase in our HV revenue of $227,000 for the year ended 2011.

As shown above, counter-IED, LGE, and USP revenue declined considerably. The only product revenue that increased was its HV revenue, which AERG doesn’t mention in its presentation.

2012 had a further big drop in revenues. According to the 2012 10-K:

Our counter-IED revenue decreased by $2.2 million to $0 in 2012; as we completed all deliverables and testing required under our contract with the USMC in the second quarter of 2011. LGE revenue decreased by $1.5 million to $633,000 as we exhausted the available funding under our contract with ARDEC. Additionally, our USP Laser revenues decreased by $181,000 for the year ended 2012 due to the delivery of our USP Laser to the Navy in June of 2011. Offsetting these decreases in revenue was an increase in our HV revenue of $112,000 for the year ended 2012.

Now, the company is trying to develop the same products again. There’s no indication that it will sell well today when it couldn’t sell in 2012.

From the Q119 10-Q:

As we move through 2019, Applied Energetics’ board of directors and its executive management team have been actively laying the groundwork for accretive events going forward. More specifically, we expect 2019 to be a year of significant new opportunities involving the company’s advanced technology portfolio. This includes important work being done in the area of ultra-short pulse technologies. We also expect it to solidify the next generation of LGE technologies. We anticipate that these two areas will be the cornerstone of Applied Energetics’ future, and represent great promise and potentially significant opportunities for the company.

Notice in the above financials, even the best years for AERG between 2004-2010, revenues still didn’t go above $20M for a year. And the company still never had a profitable year. With AERG’s current market cap of about $65M, that would be a high market cap for even its best year in 2005. And now, the company still has no business, no employees, and no products. What are investors hoping for, that the company will suddenly come out with a revolutionary product that will generate $200M+ in revenues out of thin air?

Applied Energetics Management Seems To Be Rudderless

Over the past three months, the stock has appreciated significantly. This has created a good short opportunity in our opinion. From our research, it appears management doesn’t know what direction to go in with the business. This is echoed by the Investors Relations (“IR”) rep, who of course tells investors what the company wants him to say. In our conversation with the IR rep, the following are some things that he said which gave us that impression (our questions are in parentheses):

Q: Is the company pursuing any government grants?



A: I think grants could be a part of the strategy, if we thought there was a grant that’s appropriate, we would pursue those. If we haven’t disclosed the pursuit of a grant, I can’t say it until it is made public.



Q: But if technology has overall gotten better with competitors, doesn’t that mean the company is behind?



A: There are a lot of things that go into our technology, some things we can control, other things we can’t control. Some things require us to incorporate components, etc. As things become faster, cheaper, more reliable, the technology curve in general continues to improve. So it’s not just our technology itself but the things incorporated in the technology continue to be better.

This answer doesn’t say anything in regards to how is AERG going to compete with the big defense players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon. We believe since technology continues to get better, that’s a bad thing for AERG.

“We aren’t claiming to be the sole party in regards to directed energy, there re plenty of parties both domestically and internationally, but we have a certain position, we have certain patents, so we believe we have an opportunity. This isn’t an immediate deployment of the technology, you can look at other companies doing this kind of work, a lot of it is still in the early stages, but like I said earlier, there is a bigger desire both budgetwise and in terms of priorities for the technology to get further along the pathway here. So there’s always pluses and minuses and positives and negatives.

Again, the IR rep is speaking in generalities. And as we stated earlier, we think the patents are worthless.

Conclusion

We believe Applied Energetics was resurrected from its shell form in order to sell investors the concept of the company. In today’s bull market, it isn’t hard to sell stock to retail investors just based on an idea alone, regardless of how bad the company is or will perform. Whether the business idea is very unlikely to succeed or not, management can still sell their stock through warrants and options to the investing public. The person who led the revival of AERG was Brad Adamczyk. His name first shows up in the 2018 10-K, it says:

Messrs. Adamczyk, Barcklow and Dearmin joined the Board in March 2018

His name doesn’t show up in any other 10-K. So we know that he started his involvement in AERG after it became an empty shell.

Adamczyk’s Linkedin page shows that he has been the founder and portfolio manager for an alternative investment firm, MoriahStone Investment Management. He, and other AERG executives, are going to make a substantial profit just from resurrecting AERG, regardless of whether its business succeeds. We believe they have done a great job selling the AERG concept, as the stock has gone from $0.06 to today’s price of over $0.30 in only six months time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AERG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.