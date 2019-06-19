Dunkin' Brands Rises - Low Coffee Prices Add To The Rally

When most people head out to a coffee shop these days, Starbucks is the most popular destination. Starbucks did a fantastic job when it comes to combining the consumption of the beverage with the social and work aspects of hanging out at the establishment. Some people spend hours at their local Starbucks, which for many, is a focal point of the day. Wi-Fi allows for those with laptops or Smartphones to work while they enjoy a cup or two of coffee. While Starbucks prices are high, they offer much more than a cup of Joe, as the establishment is a comfortable location for a myriad of reasons.

I prefer the coffee at my local Dunkin' Donuts. I find their coffee smoother and tastier. The Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) beverages also tend to have a lower price point. Both coffee merchants sell Arabica coffee, which is most popular in the United States and is becoming the standard for Asia. The price action in the coffee futures market means that the cost of goods sold for Starbucks and DKNK has been moving lower as the price for the beans has decreased steadily since 2011, and recently traded at the lowest level since 2005. As the price of coffee dropped, neither company appears to have lowered their prices to the public, which seem only to rise. Based on the price action of DNKN shares, the company is enjoying the low price of coffee as much as I enjoy their beverages.

Coffee and donuts - a high-margin business

Dunkin' Brands shops are typically less conducive to socializing than Starbucks. However, they offer a more extensive range of products when it comes to food and desserts that include the Baskin-Robbins brand. DNKN's business model is different than Starbucks as the company operates as a franchise allowing small business owners to own and manage their business while Starbucks operates all of its locations. Therefore, while DNKN may pass along some of the profits to those who purchase a franchise over time, they also pass along the risk of stores that fail to operate profitably.

Starbucks has raised the profile of its employees, as baristas tend to receive higher compensation and benefits. Dunkin' Brands leaves employment issues to its owners. The company profile for Dunkin' Brands states:

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of December 29, 2018, it had 12,871 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 8,041 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

DNKN is a much smaller company, with a market cap of $6.65 billion compared to $101.19 billion for Starbucks. Both companies have experienced above-market returns since the low in the stock market at the end of December 2018. As of Tuesday, June 18, shares of Starbuck have increased by 38.3% from a low at $60.42 to the $83.54 per share level. Over the same period, DNKN shares rose by just over 30.4% from $61.69 to $80.46 per share. While Starbucks outperformed DNKN, it has a far higher P/E ratio at 36.05 while Dunkin' Brands trades at a 28.98 multiple. DNKN pays a marginally higher dividend at 2.02% compared to 1.89% for Starbucks.

Both companies reach beyond their storefronts when it comes to their product lines as K-cups, and bottled drinks are available at most supermarkets and convenience stores. When it comes to coffee, both companies have enjoyed the same benefit, but face the same risk.

Coffee has enhanced margins

The price of coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since 2011 when it traded to a high at $3.0625 per pound. Since then the price has declined to a level that is less than one-third the price. At the same time, neither DNKN nor Starbucks have reduced prices; in fact, they have increased. Since each company is a substantial coffee consumer, and the beverage is the centerpiece of their respective businesses, the lower price of coffee combined with the rising price of their products combined to create a profit bonanza. Lower coffee prices reduced the cost of goods sold component of their earnings, which has allowed profits to percolate over the recent years.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange dropped from over $3 to under $1 per pound, reaching the most recent low at 86.35 cents in May. At 94.35 cents per pound on June 18, the price remains at close to the lowest level in fourteen years.

Coffee is at the low end of its pricing cycle for a myriad of reasons

Many factors support a higher price for coffee in the futures. The first is that the soft commodity is likely at or near the bottom end of its pricing cycle. Commodity prices tend to fall to levels where inventories decline, production decreases, and demand rises, which is the sign of a bottom. At the lowest level in fourteen years, the price action in the coffee futures arena has all of the hallmarks of a potential low, sooner rather than later. When it comes to inventories, coffee has a short shelf life as the beans lose aroma and potency. Coffee is not a commodity like copper, gold, or even oil, that can sit around in storage for years at a time. At the current level of prices, the forward curve in the coffee futures market is telling us that production is likely to fall, leading to higher prices in the coming years.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the chart shows, the term structure of the coffee market shows that while the price is below the 95 cents per pound level for delivery in July 2019, it is over 34.5% higher for delivery in May 2022 at $1.2710 per pound. The price differential reflects both the uncertainty of future supplies and the current low-price level, which could weigh on output. Finally, demographics are screaming that more people, with more money, require more coffee each day. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited the earth, and today that number stands at 7.579 billion, an increase of over 26.3%. Moreover, the changing dietary habits in Asia means that a trend of less tea and more coffee consumption provides support for coffee demand. At the same time, lower prices for beans tends to increase demand.

Another compelling factor that supports the price of the soft commodity is that coffee production is a year-to-year affair and a condition of oversupply in one year does not guaranty the same the following year because of the limited shelf life of the beans. Therefore, a weather event or crop disease like leaf rust could decimate an annual crop sending prices soaring.

Finally, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans to the world. Since 2011, the level of the Brazilian real against the US dollar dropped from $0.65 to just under the $.026 level as of June 18. Since the local cost of producing coffee beans in Brazil is a function of labor and other expenses, the lower Brazilian currency value weighed on the price of beans. Last October, Brazil elected a far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, as its President. On the campaign trail, President Bolsonaro pledged to clean up corruption and lead a business-friendly government. If he succeeds to move the needle even slightly in Brazil, investors will likely flood back into the commodity-rich nation with South America's leading GDP and population. Since the price of coffee, and other commodities where Brazil is a dominant producer and exporter, fell with the Brazilian real, they are likely to rise if the currency strengthens against the US dollar over the coming months and years. The sensitivity of the price of coffee beans to the level of the US dollar-Brazilian real relationship could be the most compelling reason for a significant recovery in the price of the soft commodity.

A short-term bonus for DNKN - impossible to lock in future prices

Coffee is an agricultural commodity, which means that each year is a new adventure when it comes to production. The coffee beans for the beverages I will purchase from my local Dunkin' Donuts in 2021 do not exist today. If Starbucks and Dunkin' Brands could lock in their coffee purchases far into the future at the current price level, I am quite sure that both companies would jump all over the opportunity. Unfortunately, liquidity in the coffee market for delivery past the current crop year is not all that good, because no one knows if the weather conditions or a crop disease will change the output, which could happen in the blink of an eye. Coffee is a highly volatile commodity, and a look at the monthly chart shows that it is not uncommon for the price to double, triple or halve in value over a relatively short period.

If I were advising either of the two companies at this time, I would suggest that a long position in the Brazilian real against the dollar could offset some of the opportunity loss if coffee prices were to rise as the currency has the potential to take the price of coffee beans a lot higher. When it comes to the future for DNKN, Yogi Berra once said, "The future ain't what it used to be." There is no guaranty that the company will be able to purchase beans at anywhere near current prices in the future, which could lead to significant swings in earnings. While DNKN and Starbucks could pass along higher prices to customers, they did not pass along lower prices, which could cause pushback when it comes to the two brands.

Lofty levels in the stock as coffee could come storming back in the blink of an eye

Both Starbucks and DNKN shares experienced sharp rallies so far in 2019 with over 30% and almost 40% respective gains. I prefer the shares of DNKN, not just because I like their product better, but because of the franchise model controls expenses, the smaller market cap often provides more flexibility, and the lower P/E reflects a more achievable rate of earnings growth. At the same time, Starbucks exposure in China during the current trade dispute could create roadblocks over the coming months, and perhaps years.

When it comes to both companies, exposure to the price of coffee beans is not easy to manage for the long term. I am bullish on the prospects for the price of coffee as I believe it is at or near the bottom end of its pricing cycle. Therefore, while I prefer DNKN as an investment at the current share price because its product base is more diversified, I am wary of both companies in the current environment. The price of coffee has been at least partially responsible for the earnings at DNKN, and like the annual crop, the past performance is far from a guaranty of the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.