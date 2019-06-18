Imperial Brands: Undervalued From A Peer Group Perspective

Income investors not yet maintaining positions in this sector could begin buying into these names but should especially consider IMBBY.

The balance sheets of all major players are in sub-optimal shape, yet, these cash flow machines are likely able to meet their obligations also in the future.

Introduction

Equity investors of major tobacco firms such as Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Altria (NYSE:MO), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) saw part of their book gains evaporate in April 2018 due to news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), having announced plans to cap the nicotine content at a non-addictive level and from PM, having missed on revenues while reporting slower growth from their heat-not-burn product IQOS. In the short run, the stocks recovered more or less, just to sell off again later that year. Currently, PM and MO trade at a discount of around 36% with respect to their 2017 top valuations. BTI and IMBBY trade at discounts of 48% and 52%, respectively. Main reasons for these valuations are:

FDA's plan on reducing the nicotine content in cigarettes

the proposed ban of menthol cigarettes

Brexit

credit risks due to substantial leverage

declining sales volumes in the combustibles sector

the potential end of Big Tobacco's pricing power

I already compared PM, MO, IMMBY, and BTI (alongside Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)) in my article published in September 2018. While the share prices of MO and PM seem to have stabilized, at least intermittently, the companies headquartered in the UK (i.e. BTI and IMBBY) continued their decline due to Brexit on the one hand and their significant leverage on the other hand. While this article provides a concise discussion of the more or less sector-specific headwinds and fears that are currently discounted by the market, the emphasis lies on an investment case in IMBBY, an underfollowed company which I consider to be undervalued right now. There are several reasons why IMBBY should indeed trade at a discount with respect to the peer group. However, I find the fears mostly overblown, and times of pessimism often provide an excellent entry point for the enterprising investor.

Note that the financial data discussed herein has been derived from the most recent quarterly or annual filings, where applicable. Share price data is from May 14, after the bell.

Sector-Specific Risks

The FDA's intention to gear up on regulating combustibles and vaping products is probably the main reason behind the revaluation of MO, which sells their products only in the US. Also, their investment in Juul can be viewed critically in light of the FDA's recent steps against vaping. Make no mistake, JUUL is the number one in the US, followed by IMBBY's blu brand (IMBBY presentation at CAGNY 2019, slide 34), but Altria still paid a substantial price for their stake in JUUL.

PM, serving non-US customers, is most likely only affected in an indirect manner by upcoming FDA regulations. Their heat-not-burn product IQOS, which will be marketed by MO in the US, has recently been cleared for commercial release by the FDA.

BTI, having taken over Reynolds American in 2017, is also exposed to the regulatory proposals announced by the FDA and most probably hit the hardest when menthol cigarettes are banned. Apparently, menthol cigarettes account for 25% of BTI's total earnings. On June 15, Morgan Stanley downgraded BTI and maintained their underweight rating on MO and IMBBY, pointing to the consequences upon an enactment of a nicotine capping. IMBBY, as a globally diversified player, yet with less exposure to the US market than BTI, is estimated to be hit only marginally. BTI, on the other hand, is significantly exposed to the US market with segment revenues of 38.2%, as reported for 2018. While efforts regarding global diversification should be welcomed, the acquisition of Reynolds American can be debated controversially, also because the associated debt has compromised BTI's balance sheet (see below).

IMBBY owns blu, the brand which ranked number two after Juul (IMBBY presentation at CAGNY 2019, slide 34). In contrast to MO, PM and BTI, IMBBY is not currently exposed to the heat-not-burn market other than a pilot of Pulze which has commenced in Fukuoka, Japan in May 2019. In contrast, PM released IQOS in Japan already in 2016. Due to competition from BTI and Japan Tobacco, IQOS growth began to falter. Likely, the roll-out of IMBBY's Pulze in the future will increase competition in the heat-not-burn market.

Makers of cannabinoid-related products have recently been noticed by Big Tobacco. MO invested in Cronos Group, and IMBBY took a stake of yet unknown size in Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies. BTI is not (yet) exposed to this sector and for PM, an investment in the cannabis market remains too risky. It is fair to say that it is currently impossible to gauge the potential return of MO's or IMBBY's investment in the cannabis sector.

While the diversification efforts of all players are welcomed, combustibles will continue to remain their main revenue driver for the foreseeable future. Big Tobacco has repeatedly shown an incredible pricing power and as a recent example, MO has announced yet another price hike. They do a remarkable job in compensating volume declines with price increases and improvements on the operational front.

In conclusion, the industry faces a number of headwinds, not only from a regulatory perspective but also from a more risk-aware consumer. While price hikes will most likely cushion the blow at least intermittently, vaping, heat-not-burn, and orally consumed products as well as cannabis products should facilitate future growth. Personally, I doubt that the FDA will crack down extensively on vaping, especially since it seems to be an alternative from a smoking-cessation perspective. In the US, IMBBY faces strong competition from the market leader Juul, but it remains to be seen whether MO's multi-billion investment in the vaping market leader pays off.

Risks Related To Brexit

IMBBY closed the last cigarette factory in Nottingham, UK, in 2016. While the factory closure and the subsequent move of operations to Poland and Germany increased IMBBY's profits by £320M, both BTI and IMBBY are now completely dependent on their suppliers in continental Europe and elsewhere. The British tobacco market and, thus, IMBBY, BTI, and PM will likely suffer from Brexit. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the average price of a cigarette pack could rise from £9.60 to £12.74. Duty-free and black market sales will probably soar, and manufacturing plants in the UK could be reopened to support the British market.

IMBBY's margins are weaker in comparison to BTI, PM, and MO. One reason for the above-average share price depreciation of IMBBY common stock could be the significant exposition to the UK market, having accounted for 13.7% of IMBBY's external 2018 revenues (IMBBY annual report, page 97). BTI's exposure to the UK remains unclear. However, the segment comprising Europe and Northern Africa accounted for 23.7% of the 2018 revenues (BTI annual report, page 134). PM reported that 28.5% of their 2018 revenues have been earned in the European Union.

In conclusion, it seems likely that IMBBY, PM, and BTI will see their margins contract due to Brexit. IMBBY's subpar margins and the significant exposure to the UK market are another reason for the above-average decline in share price.

Balance Sheet Analyses

In my previous article, I have lauded the balance sheet of MO while criticizing especially BTI for being overly leveraged. With the recent decision by MO's management to take a stake in Cronos Group and Juul, the situation has changed. We are now looking at four companies that are all leveraged quite substantially, however, to a varying extent.

In terms of net debt to EBITDA, PM ranks best with a moderate ratio of 2.1. MO is also leveraged moderately, albeit higher, at a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9. The situation looks worse for IMBBY and BTI (3.9 and 5.7, respectively). Note, though, that PM's balance sheet does not account for any shareholders' equity but a deficit of currently $10.4B. All four companies operate at rather low cash, quick and current ratios, which is understandable, given their maturity and the ability to produce ample cash flow. IMBBY's cash ratio has to be flagged nonetheless since it currently stands at only 5.2% (cash divided by total current liabilities). Nevertheless, I doubt that IMBBY fails to refinance their debt coming due in the short run due to their strong capabilities in terms of cash flow generation.

To gauge the pre-tax cost of debt, I consulted the last annual reports and computed the average interest rate in a currency-normalized fashion. BTI is the only company without a detailed summary in their annual report and hence, their pre-tax cost of debt has been taken from GuruFocus (i.e. 3.27%). PM benefits from a surprisingly low average interest rate of 2.93%, while, MO and IMBBY, on average, pay interest at rates of 4.15% and 4.54%, respectively. Multiplying the average interest rate with the debt outstanding yields an estimation of the respective company's interest burden. Taking the free cash flow estimates (computations see below) into account, the interest coverage can be calculated. PM covers their annualized interest expenses ten times in terms of free cash flow, while this metric is less optimal for MO (5.6x), IMBBY (4.4x) and BTI (3.7x).

All four companies are generous dividend payers, as shown in Table 1. However, taking into account the significant cash requirements for servicing their debt, I cannot fully understand the overly generous dividend raises as, for instance, announced by MO in March and August 2018. Note that the data in Table 1 does not include the share repurchases of MO in 2018 (i.e. $1.67B in 2018).

PM MO IMBBY BTI Dividend Yield 6.3% 5.9% 9.8% 6.8% Estimated Dividend Payout $7.1B $6B £1.8B £4.8B Estimated Interest Burden $887M $1.2B £660M £1.6B Estimated Pre-Interest Free Cash Flow $8.8B $6.7B £2.9B £5.8B Payout Ratio 91% 107% 85% 110%

Table 1: Estimated cash requirements for debt servicing and dividend payments. Data source: the respective companies' latest quarterly/annual filings.

In terms of debt refinancing and retiring, PM is looking at $4B that come due in 2019 and another $7.1B coming due in 2020 and 2021. In terms of their total debt, they have to retire or refinance almost 36% of their outstanding notes in less than three years. Conversely, only about 12% of MO's debt is due for repayment or refinancing within the next three years. IMBBY has to retire or refinance almost 34% of their debt until the end of 2021. I was unable to compute this statistic for BTI. Management, however, aims at keeping the debt maturing in a single rolling year below 20% of the total debt, and the figure stood at 18.4% in 2018 (annual report, page 181).

In summary, I do not fully understand the acquisition and payout practices of the companies under investigation and personally find them too generous. I disagree with the opinion that Big Tobacco can continue their dividend hikes at the current pace and would actually think that the payout is, at least intermittently, being capped at some point, unless, of course, the new business ventures begin yielding significant free cash flow. I find PM's and MO's balance sheets to remain the best in the peer group. However, IMBBY is the most conservative in terms of free cash flow payout, and their announced asset sale (see below) should help them to deleverage in the near future.

Cash Flow Analyses

Free cash flow of the companies has been estimated by means of an adjusted present value approach, taking into account debt and equity investors and tax shield effects. Table 2 sets forth the variables underlying the free cash flow estimations as well as the results. I chose a terminal growth rate of 1% since I find it very difficult to estimate the future of Big Tobacco. Declining combustible sales volumes, Brexit, an uncertain future from a regulatory perspective as well as in terms of reduced-risk products and lastly also uncertainties in the cannabis market are reason enough to assume a rather neutral stance towards this very robust and highly cash flow generative sector.

PM MO IMBBY BTI Currency USD USD GBP GBP Price per Share 77.2 50.9 19.8 28.9 Diluted Shares 1.6B 1.9B 1.0B 2.5B Minority Interest 1.7B 2M 610M 244M Pre-Tax Cost of Debt 2.93% 4.15% 4.54% 3.27% Cost of Equity 8% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Pre-Tax Weighted Average Cost of Capital 7.0% 7.1% 6.5% 6.1% Tax Rate 21% 21% 19% 19% Short-Term Debt 7.1B 2.1B 3.4B 4.5B Long-Term Debt 23.1B 27.0B 11.1B 43.5B Working Capital Requirements (% Revenues) 5% Cash and Short-Term Investments 3.0B 3.4B 596M 2.8B Operating Leases 772M 182M 254M 690M Revenues 29.6B 25.4B 15.4B 24.5B Gross Margin 65% 47% 42% 77% Operating Margin 41% 35% 15% 29% Depreciation 887M 215M 1.3B 970M Capital Expenditures 1.3B 204M 236M 903M Pre-Interest Annual Free Cash Flow 8.8B 6.7B 2.9B 5.8B Discount to Current Share Price 6% -4% 54% 5%

Table 2: Free cash flow estimations and discounts/premiums to current valuations. Data source: the respective companies' latest quarterly/annual filings.

While PM, MO, and BTI seem to be valued fairly by the market, IMBBY appears highly undervalued. Likely, Brexit-related risks and the below-average margins are currently being discounted. Also, the announced sale of cigar-related assets has not been digested well by investors. The premium cigar business has been estimated to generate annualized revenues of £345M but IMBBY is looking to generate £2B from divestitures by May 2020.

Enterprise value based valuation metrics also expose IMBBY as being undervalued. At an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10, IMBBY is cheaper than MO (14), PM (12), and BTI (17). However, due to IMBBY's high depreciation, it appears to be valued more richly from an EV/EBIT perspective. IMBBY trades at roughly 2.3 times EV/revenues, while the peer group is valued approximately twice as expensive.

In conclusion, I deem IMBBY to be undervalued quite significantly and thus initiated a position. I find the other companies to be of fair value, given the uncertainties at hand.

Concluding Remarks

The fact that all four companies have not recovered from the 2018 sell-offs is pretty understandable due to a number of risks and uncertainties. We are in the late stage of what many people still call a bull market and while fears of rising interest rates have taken an intermittent back seat, Brexit and the announced governmental regulations keep investors on tenterhooks. I do not doubt the tremendous cash flow generation capabilities of Big Tobacco and thus do not find the sector-specific leverage overly alarming. Admittedly, BTI is a name that I would not be willing to invest a lot of money in due to the uncomfortably high leverage. MO's main risk is the lack of global diversification (apart from their equity stake in Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD)), and IMBBY suffers from subpar margins.

Nevertheless, IMBBY should prove to be a valuable candidate for the enterprising investor. The other names appear to be fairly valued, and investors not already owning Big Tobacco could dare dipping their toe into IMBBY and at least one other name. Nevertheless, I would exercise caution in such a volatile market and average into my position slowly.

