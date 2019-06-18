Cambium Networks IPO: High Risk-Reward Opportunity

Being a controlled entity is worrying. But, that's not all. Cambium Networks Corporation does not expect to have an independent Board Of Directors, which market participants will dislike.

The underwriters know well that the company's issue is its debt. It cannot sell shares at an expensive price as the financial risk is substantial.

The EV/Forward Revenue shows that Cambium Networks is cheap at $14. UBNT trades at 7.8x with not much more revenue growth than that of Cambium Networks.

The company does not only work for large operators like Sprint, but it also works for the United States Federal Agencies.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is selling shares at $14 and 1.4x forward sales. It is very cheap as compared to other peers, which show a ratio of 7.8x. With that, investors should understand well that the risk is high. The company did not generate FCF in 2019. Cambium Networks will most probably sell additional equity in the future. Besides, the company is expected to be a controlled entity and may not have an independent Board of Directors. With this in mind, Cambium Networks Corporation is a high risk-reward opportunity.

Business

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2011, Cambium Networks offers wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions. The company's clients are internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies.

The number of businesses that may require the company's services is overwhelming. Government and intelligence agencies and network vendors are among the customers. However, universities, schools, hospitals, and industrial internet of things providers also need company's network. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

The company does not offer a long list of customers. However, investors will appreciate the information given by Cambium on the matter. The company does not only work for large operators like Sprint (S), but it also works for the United States Federal Agencies. Obtaining contract from Governments like that of the U.S. has never been an easy task. It means that Cambium Networks Corporation owns a large amount of know-how accumulated. Read the lines below on the patents that Cambium Networks owns:

As of March 31, 2019, we had 29 issued U.S. patents and 53 patents issued in various foreign jurisdictions as well as 69 patent applications pending in the U.S. and elsewhere. We file patent applications in the United States and other countries where we believe there to be a strategic technological or business reason to do so." Source: Prospectus

The table below offers further information on the company's customers:

As of December 31, 2018, the company's most successful solutions used are Point-to-Multipoint communication ("PMP") and Point-to-Point technology. Wi-Fi only accounts for 6% of the total amount of revenue. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Cambium Networks Corporation does not only operate in North America. 31% of the revenue is generated from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Market Opportunity

Cambium Networks sells a significant amount of PMP and PTP solutions. Investors will appreciate that the total PMP market is not small. According to QYResearch, the market has been approximated to $3.9 billion in 2018.

Cambium commenced offering Wi-Fi solutions in 2016 and entered the Ethernet switching market in 2018. With the Wi-Fi market and the Ethernet switching market, the company targets a total market of $22 billion.

With that, investors should understand that the company is not selling a large amount of Wi-Fi solutions and Ethernet products. It does not appear to have sufficient expertise and signed contracts to generate a large amount of revenue from these market segments. The total market for Cambium Networks may be close to $3.9 billion.

11.5% Revenue Growth And Positive FCF in 2017 and 2016

With revenue growth of 19.4% and 11.5% in 2017 and 2018 respectively, Cambium Networks will interest growth investors. Besides, the gross profit margin is impressive. In 2018 and 2017, it approximated to 47% and 51% respectively.

The company also reports positive operating income, which most investors will appreciate. In 2018, R&D expenditures approximated to 35% of the total operating expenses, and sales and marketing expenses approximated to 39% of the total operating expenses. It means that the company is making efforts to innovate, which growth investors will see favorable. As of March 31, 2019, Cambium Networks had 29 issued U.S. patents and 53 patents issued in foreign jurisdictions.

The top of the P&L is shown below:

In 2018, the company's FCF was equal to -$15.9 million. With that, the FCF in 2017 and 2016 was way better than 2018 FCF. The company reported FCF of $19.6 million and $14.6 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Balance Sheet

Revenue growth and gross profit margin matter the most for Cambium Networks. Most growth investors will not care about the company's financial situation if the gross profit margin is substantial. With that, value investors will also review the total amount of assets and liabilities, which does not look that great.

As of March 31, 2019, the company reports an asset/liability ratio below one. Besides, the amount of cash is equal to only $3.8 million, and the most significant asset is accounts receivables. Cambium's clients pay the company a bit late. As a result, there is a need of the financial debt. As shown in the image below, long-term debt equals $91.8 million and current portion of long-term debt approximates to $8.9 million:

Market participants will also be interested in the company's contractual obligations. As shown in the image below, Cambium Networks has to pay $73.4 million in 2019 and $37.7 million in 2020-2021. As of March 31, 2019, the company does not have sufficient cash in hand to pay its contractual obligations. Besides, the future FCF generation is not expected to be sufficient either.

Use Of Proceeds

Investors may not appreciate that Cambium Networks expects to use the proceeds to reduce its debt and pay management fees. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Notice that the company expects to execute an acquisition of a complementary business for up to $5 million. It will be a small target, but the market will most likely appreciate the M&A move. Read the lines below for more details on this matter:

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

After the IPO, Cambium Networks expects to have $40 million in cash and debt of $72 million. With 25.605 million shares outstanding at $14 per share, the total market capitalization will equal $358 million. Adding debt of $72 million and deducting cash of $40 million, the enterprise value is expected to be $390 million. The table below offers the expected capitalization:

With revenue growth of 11.5% in 2018 and revenue of $241 million, forward revenue of $268 million seems reasonable. With an enterprise value of $390 million, the EV/Forward Revenue equals 1.4x.

In 2018 and 2017, the EBITDA approximated to $15.3 million and $25.7 million respectively. Forward EBITDA of $20 million is conservative. Thus, the company is selling shares at 19x Forward EBITDA. The image below offers further information on the Adjusted EBITDA given by the company in the IPO prospectus:

Cambium Networks competes with the following companies:

- Ubiquiti (UBNT)

- Radwin

- MicroTik

- Telrad

- SIAE

- SAF Tehnica

- Aviat (AVNW)

- CommScope (COMM)

- Cisco Meraki (CSCO)

- Aruba - Hewlett Packard (HPE)

- Ruckus

In terms of revenue growth and gross profit margin, UBNT and AVNW seem to be similar to Cambium Networks. Note that Cambium has better figures than AVNW, but worse numbers than UBNT. The charts below offer further details on the matter:

Cambium Networks does not look expensive at 19x EBITDA. As shown in the chart below, Ubiquiti trades at 23.50x and AVNW trades at 8.9x. The company's revenue growth and gross profit margin are somewhat similar to that of UBNT. Thus, it makes sense that the company's EV/EBITDA is close to that of UBNT.

Additionally, the EV/Forward Revenue also shows that Cambium Networks is cheap at $14. UBNT trades at 7.8x with not much more revenue growth than that of Cambium Networks.

Yes, Cambium Networks is very cheap at $14. The underwriters know well that the company's issue is its debt. It cannot sell shares at an expensive price as the financial risk is substantial. Note that the company's Debt/EBITDA ratio is more than five times that of Aviat and UBNT. The chart below offers further details on the matter:

Controlled Entity With Non-Independent Board Of Directors

The list of shareholders is not ideal. Before the IPO, the company did not sell shares to many institutional investors. Besides, one shareholder owns 68.7% of the total amount of shares. It means that Cambium is expected to be a controlled entity. The image below offers further information on the most significant shareholders:

Being a controlled entity is worrying. But, that's not all. Cambium Networks Corporation does not expect to have an independent Board Of Directors, which market participants will dislike. As a result, the directors may make decisions to benefit the largest shareholder damaging the interests of minority shareholders. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Conclusion

Cambium Networks Corporation appears cheap at $14 and 1.4x forward revenue. The company's competitor, UBNT, which does not grow more rapidly than Cambium, trades at 7.8x. With that, there are several risks on this name. First of all, the company has much more debt than its competitors and did not generate FCF in 2018. Besides, it may have to pay $37.7 million in 2020-2021. If Cambium does not produce sufficient free cash flow in 2019 and 2020, it may need to raise additional capital. Notice that the sale of equity could lead to share price depreciation in the future.

Additionally, after the IPO, the Board of Directors is expected to be controlled and may not be independent. It is worrying. If the management does not perform, it may be difficult to change it. Besides, directors may make decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which may not help the interests of minority shareholders. If the market does not appreciate these risks, the company could trade, like AVNW, at 0.17x forward sales.

