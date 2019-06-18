The Recent Drop In Share Price Of HEXO Is Not Fundamentally Justified

Notice: All figures herein are Canadian dollars, except otherwise stated.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) released its financial results for the three and nine months ending April 30, 2019 on June 12. The company reported net revenues of $13 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $14.8 million, while the net loss per share reported was $0.04, less than the estimated $0.05. Overall, results for the quarter seem poor and raise many questions, but were in line with the management guidance. Still, the market expected a better performance from this company and has punished the stock price with a 14% decline in three trading sessions. I will analyze whether the decrease in price is justified from a fundamental perspective.

Q3 Fiscal 2019 Highlights

The company reported revenues of 13.02 million, a 3% decrease from the previous quarter, but 950% more from the same quarter of 2018. The management said that the growth rate for this quarter would be flat Q/Q, so this performance is in line with guidance. The revenue is derived from the sale of 2,904 kg of products (8% increase Q/Q), with 2,759 kg of them for the recreational market, a 9% growth from the previous quarter. The company produced 9,804 kg of dried cannabis (98% increase Q/Q) due to higher yields in the 250,000 sq. ft. B6 facility, along with the first harvest of the 1,000,000 sq. ft. B9 greenhouse, which gets it closer to the 150,000 kg annual production goal.

The average gross revenue per gram of adult-use dried products was $5.29 (9% decrease from $5.83 Q/Q), due to the fact that flower and other dry products represented 84% of gross sales, while oil sales, represented the balance of 16%. On the conference call, the CEO (Sébastien St-Louis) mentioned that the price per gram would fall in the short term, due to a rush of new entrants to the market, afterwards the majority of industry participants would go bankrupt, thanks to the low price environment (around 80% of all LPs), and the largest ones will be the ones to survive. At this point, and with a greater participation of oil products in the recreational products mix, the prices would rise again. So this is a short-term concern.

The share of revenues of the Quebec’s SQDC was 91%, Ontario and British Columbia held the remaining 9%. Last month’s SQDC share of revenues was 84%, indicating a change in the trend seen in previous quarters, when this share was declining. It also signifies an increasing reliance on the Quebec market, which is a worrying signal.

The following images summarize sales-related figures for the quarter and the quarterly trend:

The company secured 260,000 kg of hemp to be supplied for CBD extraction to face demand from the edibles market and the corporate deployment in eight American states in 2020.

Although this quarter's revenue was flat, the management guidance was a double for the next quarter, reflecting the consolidation of Newstrike operations and the necessary growth from Quebec to reach the 20 tons of the first year. It also mentioned that the company is on track to generate net sales of more than $400 million in the FY2020, which seems difficult given certain risks and headwinds, but still possible as I will explain shortly.

The Decrease in Price Is not Justified

The reaction of the market was negative, but I think that it was an overreaction to the news, and I base my opinion on the following factors:

- An analyst revised his target price on this company before the release date, cutting it from US$13 to US$8 and keeping a buy rating. He points out the company’s inability to attract new partners to the hub and spoke model, and makes some cuts in revenues and EBITDA projections for FY2020 and FY2021. It is worthwhile to note that the analyst profile from www.tipranks.com shows that this he is ranked 4,403 out of 5,202 (#10,194 out of 11,979 overall experts), has a success rate of 36% and has an average return of negative 4.7%. You can come to your own conclusions.

- The analyst average estimates for net revenue and net loss for the quarter were $14.8 million (10% over Q2’19 net revenue and 14% over Q3’19 revenue) and $0.05, respectively. It is intriguing that the stock price dropped 14%, while the actual net revenue fell short of analyst estimates in 14%. Maybe analysts thought that the management was conservative when guiding this quarter performance, as a trick to boost share prices. At the same time, investors seem to be biased on this information, as the results are also favorable on terms of net loss, which was 20% higher than the one estimated by analysts. This indicates that the company has keep expenditures under control, while managing growth, which is positive for the management reputation.

I think that these factors were the most decisive to the negative trend on the stock price. A target price cut to almost half, may have a big influence on the price of a company’s share. The performance against estimates is mixed, but sales tend to weigh more in these cases because the company is in the growth stage, and investors watch for sales growth rather than profit or losses at this stage.

- Management guidance from the previous quarter was a flat growth in revenue, and the company delivered a 3% decrease, which is quite close to flat. It also comes from the mix of an 8% growth in kg of products sold and an 8% increase in the average selling price for those kg.

This behavior agrees with the thesis discussed by the CEO on the conference call, about the disruption that this industry will undergo in the next months, which I briefly explained earlier, so it is just a short-term headwind. You should understand that this company had a gross margin of 50% during the quarter. Summarizing, the company did what it was expected to do.

- On the conference call, especially in the questions section, the CEO mentioned a few risks to the goal of $400 million net sales in FY2020. He talked about the hub and spoke strategy and how a regulatory delay past December, could signify a $100 million hit to those $400 million, saying that edibles could represent a 25% of sales.

He also defended the SQDC agreement, saying that they have a wonderful relationship with the Quebec distributor and that the full 20 tons of products could be delayed about a maximum of two months (from October to December), but he is confident that the SQDC will purchase the original estimated $1 billion worth of products in the estimated five-year period.

I think that the market already believed that the $400 million mark wouldn’t be reached, and it priced the stock likewise. The pre-release market value was ~$2.65 billion (NYSE:TSE) or 305.9 million shares at $8.70. Assuming a forward Price/Sales ratio in the 10x-15x range, which is lower than the average for companies the size of HEXO and larger, it would be reasonable to say that the market is expecting forward sales between $175 million and $265 million, way below the $400 million goal. Thus, a hit on that figure would also be expected by the market, and it shouldn’t punish the stock so badly.

Conclusion

At first sight, the results are disappointing and justify the reaction of the market, pushing the stock price down around 14% from the level before the announcement. Other factors that influenced the drop are a cut on an analyst target price and the fact that actual sales fell short of analyst estimates. The truth is that this performance is in accordance with the management guidance from last quarter. Also, the goal of generating $400 million in net sales in FY2020 is getting more difficult than expected.

My key takeaways from HEXO are that the stock may suffer in the short-term as most analyst digest the recently announced information, mainly the conference call, which presented some positive points for the future of the company. The company is fundamentally sound and the results are coming as expected by the management, thus the stock should soar in the long term as the company’s plans and strategies take form. The bull thesis is intact, and this is still a buy.

