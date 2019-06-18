Bulls Are Dead Wrong About Electronic Arts

Investors don't get Electronic Arts(EA). Despite what we believe are significant and continued deterioration in its fundamentals, the stock has remained flat since our first article. All of EA's recent projects have been massive failures yet investors continue to hope that there will be a successful game sometime in the future. There continue to be massive holes in the bull case, and we believe EA stock is due for another major decline.

The problem: Non-sports games have been a failure

EA has been trying to capture the non-sports games market for years now, given their low market share and large sizes of these markets. Their strategy worked for a while, but now that they have chosen to excessive monetize their games, players have fled most of their non-sports franchises. Despite strong performance from their sports segment, their overall results have been disappointing due to continued declines in their non-sports segment.

This has continued in Q4 2019, with the disappointment of Apex Legends and the failure of Anthem. To make matters worse, competition is heating up and regulation is getting ever more stringent, with the recent proposal of an anti-lootbox bill. Things aren't looking good for EA.

Anthem: Just give up on it

We criticized Anthem a while back for multiple reasons in this article, and now our thesis is finally playing out with EA admitting that Anthem missed expectations in its Q4 earnings call.

Anthem is pretty much dead in its current state. Twitch shows that the number of people watching Anthem has declined from over 10k to under 200. 200. That is really just pathetic for a 3 month old AAA release with millions in marketing spend and tons of hype.

When we checked twitch, there were only 84 people watching Anthem. To put that in context, that's around half of the number of people watching FIFA 17, a game that is two years old and made pretty much obsolete by FIFA 18 and 19.

Just to drive the point home, we looked at Anthem discounts. We could easily find copies of Anthem for sale at around $30 and its not even a holiday yet. That's almost 50% off, for a game that is 3 months old.

Looking at the data, its easy to come to the conclusion that the majority of Anthem's initial playerbase has deserted. This is a big problem for EA, which has lost further credibility with players and has lost a significant amount of future live service revenues.

At this point, we've given up on Anthem. It is possible that EA may be able to revive the game with a very large update, but this would require a large investment in the game, and we're not sure if this conservative, cost cutting publisher would have the stomach for that.

Apex Legends: A massive disappointment

We lowered our expectations for Apex Legends a while back for good reasons - read the article here, and now it seems like we were right. EA itself modeled bookings from Apex Legends at $300-400mil.

Given the exceptional nature of the game, it is appropriate to take a cautious approach to financial modeling. Thus we are forecasting net bookings in the range of $300 million to $400 million. Q4 2019 conf call

This is obviously a far cry from the 2.4bil that Fortnite made in 2018, and most likely is a major disappointment for investors who bought into EA above $100 thinking Apex Legends will be a Fortnite killer.

Not much to say here. Apex isn't the silver bullet to EA's problems. Even though Respawn has announced the Season 2 battle pass, there's no indication that this will be much better than Season 1, which was a disappointment. Apex interest continues to remain flat after a long decline.

It is hard to tell whether Apex Legends will recover, but we have strong doubts that it will ever be able to compete with Fortnite, given Epic's large cash reserves, a focused developer team that pushes out updates like clockwork, and an engaged playerbase.

Growth is pretty much over

To most investors, projections may look optimistic, with EA forecasting $5.1bil in bookings in FY 2020, up from $4.9bil in 2019, but if you look factor in Apex Legends you will notice that EA's bookings have actually declined. EA is guiding for $300-400mil in bookings, and if you remove that from digital bookings along with $100-150mil in bookings in FY 2019, you would find that digital bookings are guided to be flat or down from FY 2019.

EA's slate of games doesn't give much hope for revenue growth in 2019. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will have no multiplayer and no microtransactions, which means no live service revenues. Even with 7-8mil sales, as EA is projecting, which we think are a tad optimistic (Search interest in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is far lower than Anthem before release and Anthem missed its sales target of 4-6mil), overall revenues for this new release is likely going to be far lower than from Anthem.

EA has some other, smaller releases - A Need For Speed title and a Plants Vs Zombies title. Need For Speed has seen continuously declining metascores in the last few years, so we don't have high hopes for the franchise. EA expects sales of 4mil copies in FY 2020.

Plants Vs Zombies is a smaller F2P mobile game with a few million players. Its a pretty old franchise and likely to contribute very little to bookings.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order we are modeling in the range of 6 million to 8 million, the new Need for Speed title we expect to sell around 4 million units, in line with past performance of the franchise, and the upcoming Plants vs. Zombies shooter to sell in the low single-digit millions. Q4 2019 call

Overall growth is likely to be dismal and investors should take that into account when calculating EA's financials.

Two paths, both ending with a lower stock price

EA now has two choices, either continue on its current path to an eventual demise from regulation and player attrition, or to try and rebuild its reputation, and perhaps stand a chance of surviving the headwinds facing the gaming industry currently.

If EA does nothing and continues trying to milk players for every penny, over the long term, we expect a slow decline in FIFA revenues from regulation, and a faster decline in physical game sales and live services revenues from non-sports titles due to continued player attrition and increased distrust in EA. This should lead to falling revenues and a lower stock price over the long term.

If EA tries to rebuild its reputation, as it has tried to do by not including microtransactions, its likely to stabilize revenues in the long run. However, long term revenues are likely to be much lower than today as live services revenues are likely to be much lower due to the absence of live service revenues from full-priced games. In this case, revenues will take a huge but quick dive and recover over the long term, which will still lead to a quick and massive drop in the stock price over the short term.

Takeaway

In the end, we don't believe there is any way for EA to avoid a massive plunge in its stock. Whether it happens long term or short term depends on EA. Investors need to realize that EA's earnings are more unstable than they realize - even a P/E of 20 can be high if earnings are going to decline significantly. We continue to believe investors should sell EA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.