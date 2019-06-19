Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection

The grain markets had a spectacular week last week, for the bulls. Despite the ongoing and escalating trade dispute between the US and China that has been weighing on agricultural commodity prices and a reasonably benign World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the US Department of Agriculture, prices of soybeans, corn, and wheat futures soared. At the same time, the price of sugar has been creeping higher.

Bunge Ltd. (BG) is a diversified agribusiness and food company that has its tentacles all over the world. The company is a significant producer of ethanol, but unlike ADM in the US, BG has considerable exposure in Brazil. The most populous nation in South America with the largest economy is a massive producer of agricultural products. When it comes to sugarcane, Brazil is the world leader. In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol, but in Brazil, it is sugarcane. Brazil and the US are world-leaders in ethanol production. In the South American nation, most of the domestic production of the biofuel fulfill local requirements.

The price of ethanol has been soaring on the back of gains in the price of corn. Rising biofuel prices are good news for BG, as the price of sugar futures have been creeping higher, meaning the refining margin for sugar-based ethanol has increased. Since late April, the price of BG shares has taken off on the upside and based on the trend in the ethanol market, the price appreciation in BG could continue because of its Brazilian connection. Moreover, appreciating in the Brazilian currency versus the US dollar could also mean gains for Bunge shares.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and others for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; and milled rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers; and SSP, ammonia, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Bunge is one of the world's leading agricultural companies. In a sign of BG's influence and success in markets, Glencore, one of the world's most aggressive and diversified commodity producing and trading companies, expressed interest in buying Bunge last year. However, BG was not interested in Glencore's proposal.

Headquartered in the U.S. - lots of exposure to Brazil

The 201-year-old company has its base in New York, but it has a significant footprint in Brazil. The company's website highlights its exposure in the South American nation where it has offices and operations in various cities and ports.

Bunge's presence and exposure to Brazil likely weighed in its share price for two reasons. First, and foremost, corruption on the governmental level and in the private sector increased the cost and the risk of doing business in the commodity-rich nation. Secondly, the corruption-plagued economy caused the value of the Brazilian real to plunge. The US dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and most commodities prices use the US currency as its benchmark pricing mechanism. The steep decline in the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar caused the prices of the price of sugar to plunge in dollar terms.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the US dollar versus the Brazilian real shows that the currency declined from $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23625 last year, which was only marginally above the 2015 bottom at $0.23040. At $0.25735 on June 18, the real remains near the lows against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the dollar-based price of world, free-market sugar futures fell from 36.08 cents in 2011 to a low at 9.83 cents per pound last September. At 12.64 cents on June 18, the price of the sweet commodity was a lot closer to the low than the high.

Local labor and other costs fell because of the decline in the real, which led to a drop in production costs, increased output, and lower dollar-based sugar prices. As Bunge is exposed to the sugar and ethanol markets, the action in the currency market likely weighed on profits.

Meanwhile, both the dynamics in Brazil could be changing because of the new government that took control of the nation late last year. President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right wing leader, pledged to clean up corruption in his nation during his campaign and emerged victorious in his quest to lead the nation. President Bolsonaro's policies are more business-friendly, which could increase investment in the nation and support companies like Bunge that have stuck with the country even during its hardest times.

Ethanol is looking sweet for Bunge

The price of sugar has recovered from the lows by 29.8% since September at the current price level in dollar terms. The sweet commodity was trading at around the current level in late November of last year when the ethanol's price slumped to its lows.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart dating back to 2006 shows that the price of the biofuel declined to its low last November when the price hit $1.1980 per gallon wholesale. The ethanol and sugar price last November created an environment where the margins for refining the sweet commodity into the biofuel were not attractive for Bunge which weighed on the company's earnings. However, that situation changed given the recent price recovery in the ethanol market.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that thanks to a sharp rally in the price of corn, ethanol futures exploded to a high at $1.645 per gallon on June 17 and was trading at just over $1.60 on June 18. With sugar at the same price as last November and ethanol over 34% higher, Bunge is now making a lot more money processing sugarcane into the biofuel which will show up in earnings for the second quarter and perhaps into the future.

A bullish long-term pattern in BG shares and prospects for a higher real

While the rise in the price of ethanol is a short-term bonus for Bunge, an even more bullish picture may be emerging for the company. If President Bolsonaro is successful in reducing corruption and improving Brazil's economy, the value of the Brazilian currency is likely to rise as investments coming flooding back into South America's leading nation. Moreover, the President expressed his concern that Chinese investment in Brazil was leading the country down a path where economic, and perhaps political, decisions could come from Beijing in the future if the leadership of Brazil did not take action. President Bolsonaro's vision for the country is to improve Brazil's economy for Brazilians and business, not for a country that makes investments to exploit commodities production and guaranty raw material flows. If the real begins to rise in value against the dollar and other world currencies, the prices of commodities like sugar, coffee, ethanol, oranges, and others where Brazil is a leading producer and exporter will likely rise. Increase local production costs would lead to higher US dollar-based prices if history is a guide. At the same time, the growth in global population means that more people around the world require the agricultural products and other commodities that Brazil produces.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the Brazilian currency mover higher against the dollar over the past four consecutive weeks, and it was higher at the start of this week. If President Bolsonaro's policies keep this trend going, we could see Brazil reemerge as a commodities powerhouse which could, in turn, support the price of BG shares.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart of BG shares dating back to 2001 shows the range in the stock has been from $15.05 in 2001 to $135 in 2008. At around $58.00 on June 18, they remain below the midpoint. At the same time, since the low at $27.60 in 2008 amid the global financial crisis, BG shares have made higher lows.

Source: Barchart

The shorter-term chart shows that since the low at $47.26 per share in late April of this year, the stock has moved higher and at $58.00 on June 18 it recovered by 22.7%. The next level of technical resistance is at the mid-December 2018 peak at $62.92, and above there the October 30 peak at $69.30 and the October 8 top at $72.35 stand as upside targets for the stock.

A bet on agriculture in Brazil - value in BG shares

Bunge Limited has a market cap of around $8.177 billion and trades over 1.5 million shares each day. The current price to earnings multiple is high at around 27.39, but the dynamics for Brazil and the ethanol refining business may be changing causing the P/E ratio to reflect a different era of potential profits for the company. At its current share price, BG pays shareholders a 3.82% dividend.

There is a reason why Glencore, which is managed by some of the most aggressive and talented minds in the global commodities business, wanted to own 100% of Bunge and take their business under the Glencore umbrella. However, the Brazilian government's pledge to clean up corruption may be one of the leading reasons why BG's management refused to heed the overtures from Glencore given the company's recent problems in Congo and other areas of the world.

I believe BG shares offer value at the current price level, and a continuation of the rebound in agricultural commodity prices, ethanol, or the Brazilian real will improve the earnings of the company. In many ways, BG shares are a wager on Brazil's economy and the commodities asset class, which is a pair of alternative investment sectors that could add diversification to portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.