PBF: Good Acquisition But Macro Risks Keep Us On Hold

Although the deal looks value-accretive over the medium to long term, macro concerns keep us on hold.

PBF Energy (PBF) stock hasn’t been performing well in recent months, but we believe the decision to acquire Shell’s (RDS.A) Martinez refinery is a good one with the potential to turn the tide in its favor. The company will benefit from capacity addition, synergies, and geographical diversification from this acquisition. There is, however, a risk of increased leverage along with exposure to the highly volatile West Coast geography. Notably, although a timeline has been defined for the acquisition, there is also an option for PBF to walk away in exchange for a small breakage fee (~$60m).

Overall, we think the acquisition will be completed, but it may be too soon to buy into the PBF story. While we acknowledge the relatively low multiples, we are concerned about the macro overhang and do not think there is sufficient margin of safety at these levels to warrant a position.

PBF Energy to acquire Shell’s Martinez Refinery

PBF recently announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Shell’s Martinez refinery in California. If completed, this will be the latest addition to PBF’s repository of refining assets.

We believe this is a good strategy, and we explain this in the following sections, but there are risks as well, especially on the capital structure and West Coast geography.

Martinez refinery has a refining capacity of 157kbpd, which makes the total capacity of the new entity around 1.1Mbpd. This size is generally considered as ‘critical’ in the petrochemicals and refining industry and allows the company to become more competitive.

PBF will pay $900 - $1000M for the refinery, which implies a 3.5x-4.0x EBITDA multiple for the standalone refinery. This price is competitive with PBF itself trading around 3.7x. The company expects ~$125M of synergies from this acquisition, starting 3rd year of the completed deal.

The target’s net EBITDA multiple adjusted for synergies is ~2.5x, which is a value deal for PBF - we think management's assertion that the deal will be "immediately accretive" to PBF’s earnings is reasonable. PBF is acquiring the asset at $396/complexity bbl, which is highly competitive to the industry acquisition average of $595/complexity bbl.

On a pro-forma historical annual run-rate basis, Martinez refinery is expected to add $275-375M EBITDA, excluding synergies of $125M, to PBF.

Shell has committed to multiple funding commitments, mainly: $70M turn-around costs in Q1 – 2020, $40M of downtime costs and an additional $80M capital availability between years 2 to 4 (of the combined entity). This certainly provides a cushion to PBF and is positive for the deal.

Shell will also earn from the transition and combined entity doing well through the earn-out considerations, which look like below:

Years First Second Third Fourth Shell earn-out (capped at $400M for 4 years cumulative) 50% of Martinez refinery EBITDA >$275M (uncapped) 50% of Martinez refinery EBITDA >$275M (uncapped) 50% of Martinez refinery EBITDA >$275M (capped at $100M) 50% of Martinez refinery EBITDA >$275M (capped at $100M)

The earn-out may look big at $400M especially if Shell gets paid in the first two years, but it means the refinery has to make ~$1.4B in first two years, a rate which PBF will be happy with. This acquisition also gives PBF an option to study the feasibility of renewable diesel production and build a project to fuel future growth as both Shell and PBF commit to utilizing idle equipment to explore this area.

The acquisition looks good on paper, but there are certain risks associated with it. For one, PBF is already one of the highest levered companies in the petrochemicals & refining industry. To acquire Martinez refinery, it will not need to raise any new equity, but it will likely fund the acquisition with a mix of cash and debt. PBF holds cash of ~$400M with a debt of ~$2.2B. If PBF generates additional ~$200M cash over next six months, and it needs to keep $400M as cash on books, then it will need to fund about $750M of acquisition through debt (at an acquisition price mid-point of $950M). This will increase the company’s Net Debt/EBITDA ratio from 1.0x to 1.4x and increase Debt/Capital ratio from 0.29 to 0.39. Martinez refinery will need to meet expectations from an EBITDA delivery perspective to justify this increase.

Secondly, PBF currently has about 18% capacity in the West Coast, which will increase to ~30% post the refinery acquisition. It had also acquired Torrance refinery back in 2016 in West Coast. Although the Martinez refinery acquisition is in-line with the company’s strategy of diversifying away from the East Coast, it also brings risks to the mix, especially with the West Coast being a volatile region from the refining business’ point of view. Moreover, PBF doesn’t have a strong record of meeting EBITDA targets of acquisitions. Of the last three acquisitions, it missed EBITDA targets for two.

Acquisition Year EBITDA Target Toledo refinery 2010 Met Chalmette refinery 2015 Missed Torrance refinery 2016 Missed

Despite all these risks, we believe this will be a good acquisition for PBF due to various reasons outlined earlier. Moreover, PBF is poised to benefit strongly from the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) target of low sulfur fuel requirements set to take effect on January 1, 2020. PBF doesn’t need any additional investments, and the Martinez refinery acquisition will add to capacity. The breakage fee of $60M is low, which PBF can pay to back out of the deal in case the business environment turns sour. However, most of the upside is contingent upon the deal going through, and initial numbers seem positive.

Valuation

On a relative basis, PBX looks undervalued on both EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples. We think the discount reflects the market's skepticism on whether PBF can extract the proposed benefits from the acquisition given PBF's track record and macro concerns. Given PBF is levered considerably to the East Coast and demand-side weakness from the US and Europe via Atlantic Basin exposure, we think the current multiple fairly reflects PBF's macro risks.

Conclusion

Overall, PBF Energy’s decision to buy Shell’s Martinez refinery seems to be a good one on paper. Through the deal, PBF will benefit from financial synergies, expand refining capacity, and further diversify into the West Coast. The risk of increased leverage is real, but the upsides outweigh the risks. We believe this acquisition will be value accretive once it goes through but we are concerned about further macro weakness and do not have a sufficiently differentiated view on the macro front to initiate a position.

