VWO: Investors Should Pay Attention To The Strength Of The U.S. Dollar

ETF Overview

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) focuses on emerging markets stocks. The ETF tracks the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index which includes over 4,000 stocks in the emerging markets. The fund has a high exposure to China and is exposed to foreign exchange risk. The fund’s performance often has an inverse correlation to the strength of the U.S. dollar. Given the volatility of emerging markets, this fund may not be suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Holdings

Geographic breakdown

VWO’s portfolio of stocks are mostly located in Asia Pacific with a high exposure to China. As can be seen from the table below, nearly 36% of its funds are invested in China followed by Taiwan’s 13.9% and India’s 11.2%.

Source: Vanguard Website

Top Holdings

VWO’s exposure to China is also evident when we examine its top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, six out of the ten top holdings are Chinese companies (Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), Ping An Insurance Group (OTCPK:PNGAY), and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF)). Although many of these companies have strong market share or competitive positions, the high exposure to China can be a risk especially because China's economy appears to head for a slowdown.

Source: Vanguard Website

Fund Analysis

Market-cap-weighted approach reduces its turnover ratio

VWO implements market-cap-weighted approach to select which stocks are included in its portfolio. This approach selects stocks that have higher market caps. This approach basically trusts the wisdom of the stock markets to determine which companies are good companies to include. It effectively reduces the turnover rate as stocks don’t get swapped out of the portfolio that easily. This is evident in the fact that its 2018 turnover ratio was about 10.8%. Although this is still higher than S&P 500 Index’s 3-4% turnover ratio, this is because emerging markets are usually much more volatile than developed markets. We like its market-cap-weighted approach, but investors should keep in mind that Mr. Market is not always right. There will be stocks (or sectors) that have fallen out of favor by investors based on current market condition. This approach may also result in higher concentration to larger emerging markets such as China. This explains why VWO’s portfolio has a high exposure to China. This high exposure also exposes investors with higher risk to one single country.

Currency risk

Since VWO invests in emerging markets, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Emerging markets currencies can be more volatile than currencies in the developed countries. China’s Renminbi can also be impacted by government regulation and trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Low management expense ratio

VWO charges a low management expense ratio of 0.12%. Its MER is lower than iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF’s (IEMG) 0.14% and Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s (SCHE) 0.13%. This slightly lower MER than its peers does not necessarily translate into better performance. As can be seen from the chart below, its performance of -1.4% since 2013 is behind IEMG’s 2.1% and SCHE’s 0.9%.

Data by YCharts

Performance also lagged behind S&P500

Although emerging markets tend to deliver strong economic growth rates than developed countries, this does not necessary translate into strong market returns. As can be seen from the chart below, VWO’s fund performance lagged behind S&P 500 Index in the past 7 years. In fact, its fund performance over the span of 10 years was only 25.22%. On the other hand, S&P 500 Index increased by over 200% in the same time frame. Owning S&P 500 may be the better approach especially because many of these large-cap stocks in S&P 500 Index also have a sizable international exposure already.

Data by YCharts

Valuation not expensive relative to S&P 500 Index

The price to earnings ratio of VWO’s portfolio is about 12.2x. This is several multiples lower than the ratio of 16.4x of the S&P 500 Index. However, VWO’s earnings growth rate of 13.7% is higher than S&P 500 Index’s 10.8%. Overall, we think VWO is inexpensive. However, investors should keep in mind that VWO’s average annual return of 4.8% in the past 10 years lags behind S&P 500 Index’s 10.5%.

Pay attention to Fed’s policy and the strength of U.S. dollar

One effective strategy to invest in the emerging market is to follow the strength of the USD. When the USD strengthens against other currencies, a significant amount of money will flow from emerging markets to the U.S. On the other hand, when the USD weakens, funds will flow out of U.S. to other countries. The money will often invest in emerging markets and drive the stocks overseas higher. In fact, VWO’s share price inversely correlates with the strength of the USD (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We think VWO is a good ETF to gain exposure to stocks in emerging markets. However, we do not think the fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon as it lags behind the performance of S&P 500 Index in the long run. In our opinion, investing in S&P 500 Index already provides some diversity to international markets as many companies in the index have sizable businesses oversea. VWO also has a high exposure to China. Since the current tension between U.S. and China may continue to weigh on China’s stock market, we think investors may want to take a wait and see approach.

