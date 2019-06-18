Dermavant Sciences IPO: Buy If The Market Capitalization Is $200 Million

The company acquired the rights for Tapinarof by paying $191 million. With this in mind, market participants should not acquire shares if the market capitalization is above $200 million.

The main issue on this name is the agreement with NovaQuest. The amount of money that Dermavant Sciences will need to pay to the investor is significant.

The results obtained using Tapinarof were way better than those obtained by Otezla (Apremilast). Otezla was approved by the FDA.

The company expects to release Phase 3 clinical results in the first half of 2020 and submit an NDA to the FDA in 2021.

With very beneficial results obtained for the treatment of psoriasis, Dermavant Sciences (DRMT) is a name to be followed closely after the IPO goes live. Besides, the Phase 3 clinical results are expected in the first half of 2020. So, market participants willing to profit on this name should acquire shares in 2020. With that said, don’t buy shares if the market capitalization goes above $200 million. Note that the amount of debt is significant, and the asset/liability ratio is below one.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Dermavant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new medical dermatology products to treat psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, primary focal hyperhidrosis, and acne.

The most exciting point on this name is that its development is at an advanced stage. As shown below, the company has one product candidate at Phase 3 of development, one product at Phase 2, and five more product candidates:

Source: Company’s Website

Among different lines of research, the use of Tapinarof for the treatment of psoriasis is the most interesting. The company expects to release Phase 3 clinical results in the first half of 2020 and submit an NDA to the FDA in 2021. If the data is favourable, the share price should spike up. With this in mind, investors will be most likely interested in the previous clinical trials of Tapinarof.

Source: Company’s Website

Tapinarof For The Treatment Of Psoriasis

Dermavant used PGA and PASI scores to measure psoriasis disease severity. A minimum two-point improvement in PGA score was considered a “treatment success.” The results obtained in Phase 2b are quite impressive. In total, 227 adult patients in the United States, Canada and Japan were treated. Tapinarof was overall well-tolerated in this Phase 2b trial for psoriasis. The most common treatment-related emergent adverse events were folliculitis, headache, and dermatitis contact.

Additionally, 65% of the patients who used tapinarof cream 1% BID and 56% of those using QD were reported to be successful at week 12. The images below offer further information on the clinical trial design and the results obtained:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Tapinarof’s competitors in the psoriasis market are Humira, which is sold by AbbVie (ABBV) and Eisai, and OTEZLA, which is sold by Celgene (CELG). Humira and OTEZLA were approved by the FDA.

As shown in the lines below, Humira obtained better results than Tapinarof in two trials with 1,200 patients and 271 patients. In the clinical trials, 71% and 78% of patients obtained PASI 75. The figures are not much better than that of Dermavant Sciences, but they are superior. The fact that Humira was tested with many more patients should also be noted. Tapinarof was tested with 227 patients.

Source: FDA Approves Humira for Plaque Psoriasis

With that said, the results obtained using Tapinarof were way better than those obtained by Otezla (Apremilast). As shown in the table below, in a clinical trial with 844 patients, more patients who received Otezla (33.1%) reported a PASI-75 than patients using placebo (5.3%).

Source: Otezla (Apremilast), an Oral PDE-4 Inhibitor, Receives FDA Approval for the Treatment of Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis and Plaque Psoriasis

In May 2019, the company commenced the Phase 3 clinical trials of tapinarof for the treatment of psoriasis. The total amount of patients tested is expected to be equal to 1,000. Determining whether the results will be favourable or not is impossible. With that said, if the company can obtain the same percentages of success obtained in Phase 2b, it is likely that the FDA will accept the product candidate. Note that Otezla was approved by the FDA with worse results. The image below offers the trial design of the Phase 3:

Source: Prospectus

Market Opportunity

Only taking into account the psoriasis drugs market size, the company is targeting a market size of more than $10 billion. Note that global psoriasis drugs market size approximated to $11.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Source: Grand View Research

With that said, the issue is that there is a long list of competitors. There are FDA-accepted products Otezla and Humira along with Enbrel and Remicade. With this in mind, Dermavant Sciences may not be able to sell a lot if the FDA accepts its product candidate.

Celgene expects to obtain $1.25 billion from the sale of Otezla, so Dermavant Sciences could be making approximately the same. The forecast shown below was given by Celgene two years ago:

Source: Reuters

Balance Sheet: Significant Amount Of Debt

With only $8.7 million in cash, Dermavant Sciences Ltd. may not interest investors because of its negative asset/liability ratio and its long-term debt. In August 2018, the company acquired the Tapinarof candidate from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) using new debt. In total, Dermavant received $117.5 million from NovaQuest Capital Management.

Investors may not appreciate the deal signed with NovaQuest. To pay back, the company may have to make quarterly payments totaling $176.3 million for each of the atopic dermatitis and psoriasis indications. Besides, in other particular cases, Dermavant may have to make payments up to $440.6 million over a 15-year period. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

“For each of the atopic dermatitis and psoriasis indications, DSG is required to make quarterly payments to NovaQuest totaling approximately $176.3 million per indication over a six-year period following regulatory approval of tapinarof for the applicable indication in the United States. In the event that DSG receives regulatory approval for one indication, and DSG terminates the development of the other indication for any reason other than a Technical Failure (as defined below), then DSG will be required to make the above-referenced quarterly payments to NovaQuest up to approximately $440.6 million over a 15-year period for the approved indication.” Source: Prospectus

The balance sheet is shown below:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate

The cash burn rate reported by Dermavant Sciences is a bit scary. In 2019, the net loss was equal to $255 million, and the CFO approximated to $257 million. It means that the company is expected to burn the current amount of cash in less than a year. The image below offers the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

The lines below are very relevant for investors. The company expects to have cash until Q4 2020. It means that the company may need to raise additional capital to continue its operations. Notice that the share price may decline if the Dermavant decides to sell additional shares.

“We believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, including borrowings under the Loan Agreement, will be sufficient to enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into at least the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020.” Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds to complete the Phase 3 clinical trial of Tapinarof and finance the development of other product candidates. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Dermavant Sciences Ltd. will need additional financing for the development of its Phase 2 and Phase 1 product candidates. With this in mind, many investors may sell shares if the treatment of psoriasis is not approved by the FDA in the first half of 2020. Notice that if the data is not favorable, the company will most likely sell shares, which could push the share price down.

Shareholders: SoftBank, Dexxon, Viking, and QVT

Only investors studying carefully the list of shareholders will notice that well-known investors acquired shares. As shown in the image below, Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to own 68.6% of the total amount of shares after the IPO:

Source: Prospectus

Most investors will not know Roivant, but will recognize its most significant shareholders: SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), Dexxon, Viking, and QVT. Read the lines below for more on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

As shown in the table below, Dermavant Sciences expects to have $98 million in cash and debt of $99 million. The company expects to have 24.5 million shares after the IPO. Assuming an initial public offering price of $13.00 per common share, the total market capitalization will approximate to $318 million. Adding debt of $99 million and deducting $98 million in cash, the expected enterprise value will equal $319 million.

Source: Prospectus

Without debt, Dermavant Sciences Ltd. would be valued at much more than $319 million. It is a company with a Phase 3 product candidate and several product candidates at Phase 2. Additionally, it is also targeting a total market size of more than $10 billion. Under normal conditions, Dermavant could be worth $400 million to $600 million.

The main issue is the agreement with NovaQuest. If the FDA accepts the treatment of psoriasis, the company will need to make quarterly payments totaling approximately $176.3 million.

With that said, the company paid a total of $191 million to GSK for the rights of Tapinarof. With this in mind and the total amount of debt, Dermavant Sciences should have a market capitalization of approximately $150 million to $200 million. The lines below offer further information regarding the agreement with GSK:

Source: Prospectus

Risks

Investors should understand that investing in biotech is very speculative. Notice that the asset/liability is below 1x, and the amount of debt is significant. If the FDA does not accept the company’s treatment of psoriasis in 2020, the total market capitalization will most likely go below $50 million. Additionally, the company will also need to sell additional equity to finance its other product candidates. Equity transactions usually push the share price down.

Conclusion

The results obtained in Phase 2b for the treatment of psoriasis were beneficial. If the company can obtain the same data in the Phase 3 clinical trial, it is likely that the FDA will accept the product candidate. The Phase 3 clinical results are expected in the first half of 2020. Thus, investors willing to profit on this name should buy shares in 2019 or in the first part of 2020. With that said, the main issue on this name is the agreement with NovaQuest. The amount of money that Dermavant Sciences will need to pay to the investor is significant. Besides, the company acquired the rights for Tapinarof by paying $191 million. With this in mind, market participants should not acquire shares if the market capitalization is above $200 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.