Supreme Cannabis: Opaque

Supreme has the worst investor disclosures in the sector. Among other metrics, Supreme doesn't tell us how much cannabis they grow, how much they sell, or their revenue/gram.

Supreme does not sell medical cannabis to the consumer, but instead makes B2B sales to Tilray and sells into the Canadian recreational market.

All dollar figures herein are in Canadian dollars.

(Revenue from peers is scaled to Supreme's March 2018 quarter revenue and Canopy will report its March quarter revenue after-hours on June 20. Chart doesn't include peers with off-month reporting.)

Summary

Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) (TSE:FIRE) is a mid-sized Canadian cannabis company with good revenue growth and average margins. They focus on premium dry flower, although cannabis oils should launch later this month, and are building toward a 440,000 sq. ft. footprint with annual capacity of 50,000 kilograms/year.

While Supreme's results over the past several quarters have been reasonable and the company has traded in line with the sector, I'm not inclined to invest in Supreme. My approach is very data driven and Supreme has some of the worst disclosure in the sector. For example, Supreme doesn't disclose how much cannabis they grow, how much cannabis they sell, or their split between wholesale sales (to Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and others) and recreational cannabis sales. Supreme also doesn't tell investors their costs per gram or their revenue per gram, does not have earnings calls with analyst questions, and does not provide forward guidance.

Despite solid growth, I will stay on the sidelines until Supreme improves their investor disclosures to industry-standard levels.

Resources

Operations

Supreme Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis company which sells products under the 7ACRES brand. Supreme is building out a 440,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility in Kincadie, Ontario, with 230,000 sq. ft. currently licensed allowing a production capacity of 33,580 kilograms/year. Supreme's 7ACRES products are aimed at the premium side of the cannabis market, typically priced between $10-14/gram while the cheapest products are around $7/gram (with prices varying by province).

B2B-only business: Unlike most Canadian cannabis producers, Supreme does not sell its products directly to consumers in the Canadian medical cannabis market. Instead, Supreme only sells its cannabis wholesale to other cannabis companies wholesale and to provincial wholesalers for the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Supreme's largest customer is Tilray. The two companies signed a one-year, $12 million supply deal in September 2018, likely for approximately 2,000 kilograms of cannabis, which augmented a previously-announced $2 million deal.

This model is said to allow the company to focus on cultivating premium flowers without the added cost of patient acquisition, retention, and order fulfillment. Supreme has supply agreements with eight of Canada's ten provinces.

Launching cannabis oil soon: Supreme also is providing cannabis to MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) for the latter to process and sell as cannabis oil under the Supreme brand name. Supreme expects to offer its first cannabis oil products by the end of June 2019, aiming to produce a "unique, plant-based cannabis oil that carries the award-winning qualities of our flower into an oil product for consumers looking for a premium cannabis oil experience." Supreme plans to launch products in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia first (the three largest provinces where Supreme has a supply deal) before expanding coast to coast.

PAX Labs vape pods: In June, Supreme announced a partnership with PAX Labs, the makers of the popular PAX Era vape and the former parent company of Juul (MO) before the latter's spin off. Supreme's 7ACRES brand is one of four brands chosen to be launch partners for the PAX Era in Canada, along with Aphria, Aurora (ACB), and Organigram (OTC:OGI). Under the agreement, 7ACRES-branded vaporizer oil will be sold exclusively for Era-compatible pods.

Canada will legalize edibles and other products in December 2019.

Blissco acquisition: In May, Supreme announced a $48 million all-stock acquisition of Blissco (OTCQB:HSTRF). Each Blissco share will be converted to 0.24 Supreme shares. Shares of Blissco are currently trading at par with Supreme shares, so no merger arbitrage is available:

Supreme has been involved with Blissco since at least February 2018, when the pair signed a supply agreement. This deal will expand Supreme's brand portfolio with the addition of a premium wellness brand and will add 18,000 sq. ft. of extraction capability to augment Supreme's extraction deal with MediPharm.

Blissco shareholders will vote on the merger proposal on July 9th and I expect shareholders will approve the deal.

Cambium Plant Sciences: In April, Supreme announced the launch of Cambium Plant Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Supreme will invest $14 million in Cambium to build a 34,000 sq. ft. R&D facility in Goderich, Ontario (approx. 50 km from Supreme's cultivation facility). Cambium will be used for Supreme's R&D efforts, working to develop and improve cannabis genetics and cultivation, potentially providing a competitive advantage to Supreme if Cambium is successful.

International efforts: Supreme is primarily a Canadian company that operates in Canada, but their reach also includes an investment in a Lesotho-based cannabis producer and Supreme is taking steps to obtain a cultivation license in Malta. These international businesses do not generate revenue yet. Supreme also has a partnership with Khalifa Kush Enterprises (from Wiz Khalifa, a rapper) to develop and launch cannabis products for Canada and non-US international markets.

Convertible debt: In October 2018, Supreme sold $100 million of senior unsecured convertible debt. That debt trades publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange as FIRE.DB. The debt carries a 6% interest rate with a maturity of October 2021. Interested is paid semi-annually in June and December and the debt converts to equity at $2.45/share, with a forced conversion available to Supreme is shares trade over $3.43/share. As of June 17, this debt trades at $92/share.

Finances

Supreme Cannabis has some of the most opaque results in Canadian cannabis.

Supreme releases very little data to investors, in contrast to nearly all of their peers. For example, Supreme does not announce either its cannabis production or its cannabis sales, nor the revenue split between recreational cannabis and wholesale B2B sales. Supreme also does not host earnings calls, meaning there's not analyst Q&A on a regular basis, also Supreme management regularly speaks at cannabis conferences.

As a result, it's difficult to estimate Supreme's market share in recreational cannabis and to determine whether the company's premium pricing model is resulting in higher revenue per gram at the corporate level.

During the March quarter, Supreme recorded $10 million in revenue at 43% gross margins, excluding non-cash fair value adjustments.

Supreme attributed its revenue growth (382% YoY; 29% QoQ) to increased cannabis cultivation and ramping up their packaging facilities. Supreme's sales revenue from recreational markets was said to have increased 63% between the December and March quarters, likely contributing significantly to these higher sales. Supreme doesn't break out sales to the recreational market (either in dollars or kilograms), so it isn't clear how much of Supreme's revenue growth is attributable to the recreational cannabis market.

Supreme plans to cultivate new strains of cannabis over the rest of the calendar year. This will allow the company to introduce new products in the recreational market, potentially increasing revenue and market share.

Gross margins were up YoY but down QoQ. It's likely that this sequential decline is due to a higher proportion of recreational market sales, although Hexo (HEXO) has reported seeing price compression due to increasing competition as Canadian LPs expand their cultivation capacities.

Supreme's gross margins are slightly below average among Canadian licensed producers. It's likely that this is because Supreme's business is focused on dry flower rather than higher-margin cannabis oil products and because Supreme does not sell cannabis directly to medical patients, which tends to produce higher revenue/gram and thus higher gross margins.

While Supreme provides little clarity on their sales, their revenue growth over the past year compares favorably to most of their peers. Canopy hasn't reported March earnings yet, but Supreme boasted better year-over-year revenue than any of Aurora, Tilray, Cronos (CRON), or CannTrust (CTST).

Supreme Cannabis has reasonable operating costs relative to its revenue, although the company is still a few quarters away from potentially making a profit.

In the March quarter, operating costs dropped to $10 million, falling approximately $560,000, largely due to accounting rules. Supreme's rental costs included in operating costs fell $650,000 during the March quarter because Health Canada licensed an additional 90,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space during the quarter. As a result, those rental costs were switched from operating costs to gross costs.

Supreme Cannabis is not profitable, and they're losing a relatively modest amount of money each quarter.

In the March quarter, Supreme generated an EBITDA loss of $4 million, down $1.5 million from last quarter based on higher revenue and a decline in operating costs. Supreme also posted an operating cash flow of $3 million and spent another $17 million on capital expenditures as the company builds out its cultivation capacity to the planned 440,000 sq. ft. footprint.

Overall, Supreme generated a free cash flow deficit of $20 million for the quarter and $107 million for the trailing year.

Supreme ended the quarter with $75 million in cash, suggesting they can sustain nearly a year of their current free cash flow deficit. This cash was offset by $100 million of convertible debt at face value (TSE:FIRE-DB), or about $77 million in debt (with the equity portion of the debt worth $23 million using the Black-Scholes model).

As of May 13, Supreme had 294 million basic shares outstanding and 416 million shares fully-diluted, including the $100 million in convertible debt. At a price of $1.55/share, Supreme Cannabis trades at a market cap and enterprise value of $550 million, which makes Supreme perhaps the 10th most valuable Canadian licensed producer.

Thoughts

Supreme has posted good results so far, despite Canada's lackluster cannabis rollout. Supreme has good revenue growth and their losses (EBITDA or operating cash flow) are relatively minimal compared to their $75 million of cash.

Since Canada legalized recreational cannabis, Supreme's shares have traded in line with the volatile Canadian cannabis sector. Shares are down 24% since Oct 17, 2018, (legalization day) and are down 33% from their all-time high in March 2019.

(This chart cuts off Cronos' EV/Sales ratio for readability.)

Supreme Cannabis trades at a roughly average EV/sales ratio compared to its peers, with an EV/sales ratio of 14x. This ratio is significantly higher than likely long-term EV/sales ratios, as the Canadian cannabis industry is still in a nascent stage and is likely to grow perhaps 5-10x larger over the next five years.

As a whole, EV/sales is becoming a poorer metric by which to value Canadian LPs: Results from each company are less comparable today than they once were. For example, both Aphria and Tilray have purchased significant non-cannabis businesses (CC Pharma and Manitoba Harvest, respectively) which will contribute significant revenue but which warrant a much lower multiple than cannabis revenue due to lower margins and lower growth potential.

Of the companies above, the most comparable are likely Organigram and CannTrust (CTST), which are both mid-sized cannabis companies with modest expansion plans outside of Canada. Supreme looks perhaps slightly expensive compared to both of those companies.

In general, my investment process is based on researching companies as much as possible to see how well they are performing and to judge their future prospects. However, it's difficult to judge Supreme's business model and their expansion prospects with insufficient operational metrics (cannabis grown, cannabis sold, wholesale/recreational split, revenue per gram, costs per gram), without earnings calls and analyst questions, and without any forward guidance from management.

Supreme's results look reasonable, but their investor disclosure is well below industry standard. These opaque results do not align well with my investment approach. As a result, I will continue to invest my cannabis dollars elsewhere, such as in Organigram, Hexo, and Acreage Holdings.

Happy investing!

The Growth Operation: Helping Investors Make Smart Investments in the Booming Cannabis Sector We are the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. We recently launched in-depth comparisons of both Canadian LPs and U.S. multi-state operators for investors interested in this rapid growth sector. Join us to get daily cannabis news, exclusive access to my cannabis portfolio, exclusive in-depth coverage including coverage of Cansotium, Hexo, Harborside, Green Thumb, iAnthus, Trulieve, and more. SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEXO, OGI, ACRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.