Marine Money And Shipping Sector Churn With J Mintzmyer (Podcast)

He also shares the company meetings he found most valuable, and areas where his mind has been opened to given companies.

Corporate governance appears to be improving, and Mintzmyer calls out a couple of developing stories to watch.

The investor mood at Marine Money isn't great, according to J Mintzmyer, but there are signs of green shoots in the industry itself.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We continue our three-part miniseries covering Marine Money with J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge. I spoke with J on Tuesday morning, before day 2 of the conference, to hear what the mood is on the floor and what the response was to the first panel he joined. He also shares insights from investor and management meetings, and a few positive stories on corporate governance and improving rate stories. Have a listen by clicking play above.

Topics covered

1:45 - The mood on the Marine Money floor (not great, Bob!)

6:00 - Reviewing J's panel discussion on equity investing in the sector, and improving corporate governance case studies - Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) and the Navios family (NNA) (NMM) (NMCI) (NM)

12:30 - The upside of bad sentiment - the necessity of better governance

14:30 - Lessons learned from J's individual meetings, including highlights from Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) and Global Ship Lease (GSL)

18:30 - Things to watch from the back half of the conference, and the Dorian LPG (LPG) rate arbitrage

23:00 - Any reason to hope for sellers' exhaustion? And the nature of the shipping industry investor base

We posted part 1 last Friday, which you can find here. J and I will speak Friday morning with a wrap-up of the conference, a podcast that will go live Monday. If you have any questions for that wrap-up episode, chime in below, it will help inform our round-up podcast.

