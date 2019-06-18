Revisit Rightmove: Long-Term Growth In The Spotlight

I analyze the long-term growth prospect of the company and the current valuation of the stock.

Source: Online.

Overview

The shares of Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVY) (OTCPK:RTMVF) rose more than 10% compared to the 4.3% drop in the FTSE All-Share Index since I first covered the UK's no. 1 real estate portal back last June (see Rightmove: Recent Finding That Tops My Stock Quality Rankings).

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 6/16/2019.

Financial & Operating Performance

Earlier this year, Rightmove reported its financial results for 2018. Investors were seeing double-digit YoY percentage increases across all levels - revenue up 10% with growth driven by the Agency and New Homes businesses, operating profit up 11%, basic earnings per share up 13%, and total dividend for the year up 12%.

The business continues to lock in its superior profitability and capital efficiency, benefiting from the network effect, scale, and first/last mover to gain the leading position in this winner-takes-all market.

Source: Full-year Results, 2018.

Source: Full-year Results, 2018.

I believe that the economic moat at Rightmove is going to stay intact and protect the company's market share against competitions at least in the medium term. However, its growth engine seems to be running out of steam lately and many investors (including those here at Seeking Alpha) are worries about the long-term prospect of the property portal business.

Indeed, several trends of metrics are pointing to some warning signs justifying concerns on slowing (or less "crazy") growth.

As displayed below, the returns on the tangible asset have been improved over the past dozen years but have been stabilizing since 2015.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/16/2019.

The free cash flow margin also shows sideways movements for the past few years (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/16/2019.

Moreover, according to GuruFocus below, revenue per share, earnings per share, and free cash flow per share are now all below their respective long-term trendline, implying slowdowns in business expansion. Please be aware that these trends happened on a per-share basis, while the company has been actively repurchasing shares.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/16/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/16/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/16/2019.

Actually, 2018 marks slowest revenue growth (even at a double-digit rate) since the financial crisis (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/16/2019.

A glance at the underlying operating metrics below may tell a clearer story.

Membership Growth Traffic Growth ARPA Growth 2010 2% 17% 23% 2011 1% 22% 17% 2012 ~0% 18% 19% 2013 4% 27% 15% 2014 5% 10% 13% 2015 2% 18% 10% 2016 2% 10% 12% 2017 2% 4% 10% 2018 ~0% 4% 9%

Source: Full-year Results, 2010-2018.

It appears that the total customer base at Rightmove has already been increasing slow for a while (from 2015 through 2018) and the growth stalled at least once in the past (in 2012). So, this is less of the worrying sign.

What really de-accelerated for a recent couple of years is traffic growth. This might be explainable by the trend of slightly decreasing housing transactions since the EU Referendum in 2016.

Essentially, the ability to charge more revenue per customer depends on the viewership of the portal because more traffics generate more value for advertisers' money. We noticed that the ARPA (average revenue per advertiser) is now growing at the slowest pace since 2010.

Long-term Prospect

In 2018, top-line growth mainly comes from package sales (and upselling) to existing customers as well as price increases.

Source: Full-year Results, 2018.

The chart below demonstrates a good analysis of how the management spent its cash flow, and we see that most of the "residual" cash was spent on share buyback and dividend. This is good and bad - on the one hand, the company does not require tons of cash to re-inject back into the operations (as CapEx is only less than 1% of EBITDA) thanks to the sustainable competitive advantage that fends off competitions; on the other hand, it is implied that good opportunities to reinvest retained earnings are in shortage.

Source: Full-year Results, 2018.

The management expects product sales, product innovation, and price increases to drive growth moving forward. Any above-inflation price increase is unsustainable in the long term, so it is out of the picture here.

The management believes that the UK online property advertising market will continue to grow as consumers and customers are becoming increasingly digital and customer spend continues to transition online from traditional advertising channels. This industry tailwind should continue to benefit Rightmove in terms of products sales to new and existing customers at least for the medium run. Investors should closely monitor the total customer growth, site traffics and ARPA for the next couple of reporting periods for the sake of justification here.

In the long term, I believe that product innovation is the major growth factor. This means that more new products like Tenant Passport should come to the market. The Tenant Passport proposition is designed to improve the reliability and completeness of information required to rent a home, thereby reducing the administrative burden and wasted time for all involved in the process.

Source: Full-year Results, 2018.

Investors would need to keep their eyes on the traction and monetization (i.e., contribution to the top line) of such new products as well as any new innovations coming out from the product pipeline.

Overall, the long-term growth prospect at Rightmove is moderate, in my opinion. The analysts, on average, estimate an 8% annual EPS growth according to SimplyWallSt below. In the meantime, I am a bit more optimistic here with cautiousness on short-term uncertainties (as described above) and believe that low-teens (or even mid-teens) growth rates are possible assuming that the management executes the growth strategy well and that the UK online property advertising market is not as saturated as many people think.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/17/2019.

Management

Investors should be aware that there are some Board changes going on - most prominently, Scott Forbes, the current Chairman, has stated his intention not to stand for re-election in 2020, provided that a suitable candidate has been identified and is ready to assume the Board Chair role at that time. This is mainly based on the concerns among shareholders about the number of his Board appointments.

The average tenure of the Board is 4.9 years, according to SimplyWallSt.

Peter Brooks-Johnson, the CEO of the company, is a Rightmove veteran. Having joined the company in 2006, Mr. Brooks-Johnson has been taking multiple senior management roles, including Agency Director, Product Director and COO, before being promoted to CEO in 2017.

The average tenure of the management team is 4.4 years.

The insider trading volume has been light for the past 12 months with only one "sell" transaction back last year by Robyn Perriss, the Finance Director.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/17/2019.

Valuation

Using the two-stage DCF model, SimplyWallSt estimates the fair value of RMV to be around GBP 5.73 (see below), which I think is a bit conservative especially in terms of the near-term and longer-term growth rates.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/17/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/17/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 6/17/2019.

The below picture of P/FCF for the past few years indicates quite some volatility of valuation on the share. The current free cash flow yield is approximately 3.33%. Compare this to the 1.2% offered by the 10-year UK government bond, take into account the durable competitive edge, superior ROIC, and healthy balance sheet that Rightmove may offer, and I would regard the current share price as fairly valued and any double-digit growth as a margin of safety for the valuation here. However, more risk-averse investors may want to look for a more favorable entry point at a 4% free cash flow yield, which occurred late last year.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/16/2019.

Summary

I think that investors' concerns on Rightmove are legitimate, given the slowing growths from both financial and operating perspectives. But whether the long-term prospect of the business is in jeopardy is way too early to judge. Shareholders should closely monitor the key metrics (e.g., traffics) and innovation capability of the company as well as industry dynamics for the next couple of reporting periods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTMVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.