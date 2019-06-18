Innovative Industrial: Don't Bet Against This Pot REIT

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a REIT that focuses on owning properties used for the cultivation of medicinal marijuana.

Shares have been on an absolute tear. They're up more than fivefold since listing a few years ago, and are up 200% over the past year alone:

Data by YCharts

As you might expect, bears have been racing to short this stock recently. What better set-up could you get than a gimmicky-seeming business and an exploding stock price in an industry as staid as REITs? Surely a REIT can't appreciate several hundred percent in a couple years and maintain its gains, right? Not so fast, bears.

Limited Competition Makes For Outsized Returns

It's important to note that Innovative Industrial only engages in business with medicinal cannabis producers at the moment. That's to avoid regulatory issues since cannabis remains illegal on a federal level. This greatly limits competition in the field, since most entities want nothing to do with a business that is still outlawed nationally.

Since the industry is still in the midst of a legal transition, there simply isn't that much capital available in the space ... yet. This is leading to some absurdly good returns on investment for the early players like IIPR. Brad Thomas summarized this well:

The key to IIPR’s strong long-term cash flow and thus dividend growth is the very niche market in which it operates. For example, management targets properties with expected cash yields on invested capital in the mid-teens (average 15.7%) with annual rental escalators of 3% to 4%. That’s compared to the REIT’s current cost of capital of just 3.1% meaning it’s able to generate investment spreads of about 12.5%. For context, most triple net lease REITs are happy to achieve 1% to 3% investment spreads and most triple net lease annual rental escalators are for 1% to 2%. Or to put another way, due to its niche focus IIPR is getting extremely generous terms on its long-term leases.

Put another way, with every dollar that IIPR can put to work, it is getting double-digit annual returns right out of the gate, along with healthy rent escalators on top of that. The typical REIT is making just a couple percent on rent spreads when it buys a property - IIPR is doing many multiples better than that.

This unleashes another powerful dynamic in favor of the company - it has access to crazy cheap capital. Even with the company raising the dividend for the fourth time in its short trading history on Friday - leading to another 7% rally in the stock - it is still yielding just 2.3%.

Think about the implications of that. IIPR can go out and issue tons of new stock and pay just 2.3% to access that capital. Meanwhile it can turn around and put that money to work getting a 16% annual return. This is one of the most lucrative financial models we've seen this decade.

This Can't Go On Forever...

Of course, in a competitive market economy, you won't see a company generate net 13% spreads on new capital for very long. High profit margins by their nature tend to attract competition that will bring down profits over time.

However, in the case of marijuana, since the industry isn't legal yet federally, this competition is somewhat delayed in arriving. I'd guess that federal legalization, if and when it happens, will unleash a huge wave of copycat competition that will crush margins and bring IIPR stock back to earth. Once it starts earning more normal lease spreads on new properties, its growth rate will tank and the share price will be based more on the current yield than the at the moment scintillating growth potential.

Additionally, the other risk is that the marijuana market will become saturated, driving down prices and thus impacting the ability of the producers to pay their rent. The necessary flip-side of getting huge rent spreads on properties is that the growers are paying painfully high lease rates to get access to capital. This may work in a market with restricted competition such as medicinal, but marijuana prices should slump - as they are doing in Canada - once federal legalization occurs. If marijuana become legal nationally, pricing will collapse sooner or later - it's still a plant after all; other land REITs aren't earning anything like 15% returns on capital the moment they deploy it.

There's also the matter that most of IIPR's tenants are new businesses, and have little or no present profits with which to pay their rents. This necessarily adds another level of risk to the model compared to normal triple-net-lease REITs which tend to make deals with investment grade tenants. IIPR's 10-K explains that:

Many of our existing tenants are, and we expect that most of our future tenants will be, start-up businesses that have little or no revenue when they enter triple-net leasing arrangements with us and therefore, may be unable to pay rent with funds from operations. Many of our current tenants are not profitable and have experienced losses since inception, or have been profitable for only a short period of time. As a result, many of our current tenants have made, and we expect that most our future tenants will make, initial rent payments to us from proceeds from the sale of the property, in the case of sale-leaseback transactions, or other cash on hand.

But It Doesn't Have To Stop Now

The problem with shorting IIPR stock now is that there is no clear catalyst that will cause the stock to suddenly drop. As of the last 10-K, the company only owned 13 properties, and just three tenants accounted for 73% of revenues last year. The REIT is still seemingly small enough to easily double or triple in size again before running out of attractive investment opportunities.

You may say it only has a 2.3% dividend, so it isn't too painful to short and hold, waiting for the price to finally drop. But what happens if the dividend doubles again while you are waiting for federal legalization to occur or some other catalyst to kick in causing the share price to finally decline?

On top of that, remember that the company can issue its overpriced stock now, and in the stroke of a pen, it jacks up the NAV and book value. And indeed, IIPR has been using its overvalued stock to keep the growth machine humming for years now:

Data by YCharts

Since the start of 2018, the share count has nearly tripled. This becomes a virtuous cycle for the company as long as their dividend yield remains really low while available spreads are high. The company can issue a million shares today at $100, theoretically, put the $100 million to work at 16% bringing in $16 million a year while paying out just $2.3 million in dividends annually. Additionally, with book value at $26/share now, every time they issue stock, it is massively accretive to book value:

Data by YCharts

The company's book value is now up more than 50% since the beginning of 2018. Sure, the share price has gone even faster than that. Still, if you are shorting an "overvalued" stock waiting for the price to crash, the fact that it can double revenues and grow book value this fast should terrify you.

A Most Difficult Short

Source: iBorrowDesk

There's also the matter that the IIPR stock short is a most crowded trade. Above is a graphic showing the historical quantity of stock available and lending rate for IIPR stock at Interactive Brokers (IBKR), which is known for having a deep pool of shortable stock. Even there, IIPR stock has been difficult to borrow in recent weeks, with the available quantity to short being just a few thousand shares most days.

This means that when the stock price spikes, there is a good chance your short position will be forcibly covered as available borrow dries up entirely. The borrow fee at the moment is a manageable (though still not cheap) 5%. But looking back, it spent much of last fall at a painful 20%+ rate, and it spiked up to 100% annually at one point in February.

Predictably, with direct shorts being so expensive, you might think about buying IIPR stock puts. But these are crazy expensive too:

Source: Nasdaq.com, prices as of 12 ET, Monday.

For January 2020, the farthest-date put available, a $110 put costs $15. That means that stock would have to drop to $80 from today's $113 quote to double your money. That's not a great bet unless you have a near-term catalyst for why IIPR stock is about to plummet. As you can see, open interest is minimal, meaning that there is limited liquidity for these options as well.

I know IIPR stock probably looks like a great short. A huge run in the stock price attached to a marijuana business seems like a slam dunk. But bears have been on the wrong end of it so far, and there's no sign that it will let up soon. The company's business model remains profoundly lucrative - at least for the time being. And with a stunning 26% of the float shorted, there's plenty of fuel available to keep the short squeeze running awhile longer.

Ian's Insider Corner membership includes a 10 page weekly digest, an active chat room, initiation reports for new stock purchases, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.