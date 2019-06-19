Oh, Ho, Ho - It's Monthly Dividend Magic

It’s the magic power of compounding that creates this special multiplier – much like owning shares in a free ATM machine.

There are benefits to investing in REITs with rising dividends, because the longer you hold your shares, the higher the yield you will receive on your initial investment.

We have designed several tactical REIT portfolios using various risk profiles, and one of our indexes we use is our Monthly Dividend Portfolio.

Magic Is Magic, and Facts Are Facts

Thanks to poetic license, we have a tendency to call a lot of things magical nowadays.

For instance, there’s that “magic moment, so different and so new” when two lips meet for the first time. While, amazing as that connection should indeed be, the charming effects you feel are actually a rush of mood-elevating hormones flooding your brain.

Not magic at all, but science.

(Sorry, all of you poets and romantics.)

Or how about walking along the beach or alongside a mountain stream at just the right time of day for the water to sparkle back at you. You might want to go back to your friends and family and tell them that the scene was “just magical.” When, as explained by NOAA ESRL Physical Sciences Division, it was really a matter of:

… individual points of light (hitting the water). Each of these points of light is a specular reflection of the sun, called a sun glint. Glints occur on the water where the local slope provides a direct specular reflection of the sun.

I know that did so much to clear things up, right?

Even magic – as in the tricks we pay good money to see so-called magicians perform in front of us – isn’t magic. Not really. Not at all.

Every bit of it is sleight of hand and special props. Misdirection and lots of practice to get the illusion just right. That’s even true with something as utterly baffling as Piff the Magic Dragon’s semi-final performance on America’s Got Talent.

I don’t know about you, but I still haven’t figured out how he did those three card tricks. They were amazing.

The Magical Power of Compounding

In today’s science-obsessed age, we rational, reasonable creatures recognize this, of course. We know there’s some reasonable explanation to the performance we see at a magic show – even if we’re not quite sure what it is.

We understand there aren’t fairies behind the sparkling waves of water. And we recognize that calling a first kiss “magical” is merely an analogy.

At least we do after the moment is over. Admittedly, in that very second, we might not be in such a rational, reasonable, science-obsessed mood… too busy grinning like fools after the kiss is complete.

But that’s exactly my point. It doesn’t have to be actual magic to do the trick.

Take the power of compounding. When you see it in action, it’s not, in fact, the work of an almost all-powerful genie. You haven’t stepped into some fantastical world with a cave of wonders and a dinged-up but exceptionally special lamp.

I discussed this much earlier in the year in a piece titled, “Oh, Ho, Ho, It’s Magic: Unlocking the Dividend Power Behind W.P. Carey.” That was on Jan. 31, where I wrote how:

“… the magical power of compounding is one of the best-kept secrets of wealth creation. Much like a free ATM machine, this enchanted process allows you to earn income while you are sleeping well at night, and it requires just two things: The reinvestment of dividends and time. The more time you give your investments, the more you are able to accelerate the income potential of your original investment. So, by utilizing the power of compounding, your portfolio amplifies the growth of your working money and maximizes the earning potential of your investments.”

Also like “magic,” it makes you intensely curious about the mechanics behind it.

The Technique Behind the Trick

In the case of dividend-paying stocks – such as the real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that we talk about here – the concept of compounding is simple enough.

Whenever you get a dividend payment from the company you’ve bought into, you don’t keep it. You put it right back into the company, using that payout you got to pay into the stock even more.

This way, you’ll own more stock than you did before.

Because the more stock you own, the higher the dividend payment you’ll be earning. The higher the dividend payment you’ll be earning, the more stock you can buy. And the more stock you can buy, the higher the dividend payment you’ll be earning.

It’s one of the best kinds of repetition you can come across in these real-world lives we lead. Before you know it, you’ve got a pretty pile of pennies at your disposal.

Now, as I cautioned in our first “Magic” article, just remember, “because time and reinvesting make compounding work, you must keep your hands off the principal and dividends. That’s called discipline.”

I do know that it might feel like you need magic to exert such epic levels of self-control along the way. However, it really just comes down to concentrating on the future… and how utterly epic it can be as a result.

Our Monthly Dividend Portfolio Is Working Hard

We have designed several tactical REIT portfolios using various risk profiles, and one of our indexes we use is our Monthly Dividend Portfolio. Some investors enjoy receiving monthly dividends so that can utilize the free cash flow for living expenses and/or to fund retirement living.

Alternatively, other investors enjoy receiving the monthly dividends so they can reinvest the dividends back into new REIT shares either as a DIY investor or through a DRIP program.

For those of you who are not familiar with DRiP investing this website has some excellent content and this explanation might be useful,

“Drip, or commonly written as DRiP, is the acronym for Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This is a program offered by many companies whereby an individual may purchase stock from the company's transfer agent, as opposed to doing so through a broker. As some companies do not offer such a plan, a few brokers have offered what I refer to as a Pseudo-Drip. This has nothing to do with a Drip (thus the terminology), but is similar in the respect that the broker allows for the purchase of partial shares at a small cost. Both plans allow for the reinvestment of dividends typically without charge.”

Of course, one of the benefits for DRiP investing is the strategy referred to as “dollar-cost averaging, where one makes numerous purchases over a long period of time. This reduces risk, which is an important aspect of investing.”

Anyway, we wanted to highlight the benefits of the DRiP methodology as most of the REITs in the Monthly Dividend Index utilize the power of dividend reinvestment.

Now let’s examine the list of monthly paying REITs:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the average total return year-to-date for these seven REITs is 16.8% and we have listed below a summary for each REIT and our current recommendation.

EPR Properties (EPR): Net lease REIT that has returned 24.9% year-to-date. Earnings growth in 2019 is negative and we are concerned with the company’s outsized exposure to Top Golf (11.8% of ABR). In a recent article we explained that the company’s cost of capita is around 6% and the company is targeting cap rates of 8%-plus. “In the latest quarter the company disclosed it has approximately $235 million (on balance sheet) in ground lease liabilities. This is the first time that the company has disclosed this number as part of the Lease Accounting Standard, ASC 842.” We have downgraded EPR to a hold recognizing that the company is reaching for yield and our decision to own Essential Properties (EPRT) has proven to be a good one (EPRT has returned a whopping 57% year-to-date, but it does not pay monthly).

Source: FAST Graphs

STAG Industrial (STAG) is an industrial REIT that has returned 27.6% year-to-date. We remain bullish with STAG’s secondary market investment thesis and we believe that the management team is doing an excellent job at growing the portfolio and managing its retention levels, “coming in at 83% in 2018.” The trickiest thing for REIT CFOs is to be able to grow the dividend while also maintaining a low payout ratio. STAG has done a great job of growing its dividend and reducing the payout ratio and this ultimately makes this investment safer and also signals that the company is creating aligned shareholder value. We consider shares soundly valued today, so we would wait for a pullback until investing significant capital into the name (however, we would recommend DRiP as well).

Source: FAST Graphs

Apple Hospitality (APLE) is a lodging REIT that has returned 14.3% year-to-date. We like this particular REIT because of its diverse geographic platform that consists of 234 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms (located in 87 markets throughout 34 states). The company specializes in upscale/limited service-focused hotels operating under names like Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hyatt Place brands. Apple benefits from industry-leading brand affiliation and exclusive ownership of Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt branded hotels with concentration on efficient, rooms-focused properties. One key differentiator for Apple is that the company is able to generate higher operating margins that provide a more stable cash flow stream. We are maintaining a buy and like most investors in APLE, we like the outsized dividend yield (currently 7.6%).

Source: FAST Graphs

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) also is a lodging REIT that has returned 11.7% year-to-date. Although smaller than Apple Hospitality, Chatham benefits from its more tactical coastal-focus model in which the company prefers markets like California, Texas, Florida, South Carolina, and the Northeast (50% of the portfolio is located on the West Coast and 24% in the Northeast. It has the second highest exposure to West Coast markets of all U.S. lodging REITs). The company also likes to own upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select service hotels. Chatham trades at 10.0 P/FFO (vs. 10.0x for APLE) and the dividend yield of 6.9% is slightly below Apple’s yield (of 7.6%).

Source: FAST Graphs

Realty Income (O) is a dominating net lease REIT that's hitting all cylinders. The company has returned 18.7% year-to-date and recently announced that it was expanding internationally “to acquire 12 properties in the U.K. for £429M.” The purchase is at a 5.31% initial cap rate and with Realty Income’s best-in-class cost of capital (of 4.5%) the company is able to generate the strongest risk-adjusted returns. Furthermore, Realty Income has the best balance sheet in the net lease sector and is one of just a dozen or so REITs with an A-rated balance sheet. This means that Realty Income’s scale and cost of capita advantages allows the company to generate impressive investment spreads that perpetuate the extraordinary dividend record of 25-plus years in a row of dividend growth. The compound average annual dividend growth rate since 1994 is approximately 4.6%. Although shares are now floating above our buy target (or $65 or less) we maintain a very healthy allocation and continue to reinvest the dividend income into a more recent upgrade, Spirit Realty (SRC).

Source: FAST Graphs

Gladstone Land (LAND) is one of our few externally managed equity REIT holdings. Although this farming REIT is not internalized, we recognize there’s strong insider ownership (around 13.6%) and the company also utilizes its BDC to underwrite the farmers/tenants. We also maintain modest exposure in LAND because the company is a small cap and too small for a credit rating from a major rating agency. We like the growth prospects for LAND due to its small size the company can generate earnings quickly and the company has grown the dividend consistently (since the IPO in 2013 LAND has purchased over $568 million of new farm assets). Also since going public LAND has made 75 consecutive monthly cash distributions and over the past 52 months the company has increased the distribution rate 14 times for a total increase of 48.3%. LAND has not performed as well as the other monthly-paying REITs, just 8.7% total return year-to-date and we maintain a buy rating.

Source: FAST Graphs

Finally, we have LTC Properties (LTC), a net lease healthcare REIT that invests in senior housing and long-term healthcare property types, including skilled nursing properties (48.6%), assisted living properties (48.2%), independent living properties (2.5%), and combinations thereof. The company owns a portfolio of 197 properties and has maintained an extremely healthy balance sheet (we pegged LTC’s cost of capital at 5.7% in our latest cap rate series). Although the skilled nursing sector has seen its share of operator setbacks, LTC has done an excellent job of managing the risks by maintaining sound diversification and allocating capital to higher-quality properties (the company has a relatively new portfolio). We also like the fact that LTC is a nimble REIT that utilizes its development skillset to drive returns. Shares are now trading at sound value (P/FFO is 15.0x) with a dividend yield of 5.0%. We recommend waiting on a pullback.

Source: FAST Graphs

Mirror, Mirror, On The Wall…Who’s The Best Monthly-Payer Of Them All?

To answer that question, let’s examine the chart below (data provided via FAST Graphs):

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Realty Income is the ONLY monthly-paying REIT (out of these 7) that has generated positive returns from 2015-2018, and as viewed below, the company has generated the overall best total returns on average from 2015-2018:

Source: iREIT

So what exactly is the magic behind this stalwart REIT that actually brands itself as “The Monthly Dividend Company?"

As I explained above, there are benefits to investing in REITs with rising dividends, because the longer you hold your shares, the higher the yield you will receive on your initial investment (assuming dividends grow over time). Furthermore, it’s the magic power of compounding that creates this special multiplier – much like owning shares in a free ATM machine.

As an example, assume you purchased Realty Income shares on 12/31/2008 and collect their dividends have received (as of 3/31/2019):

11.7% yield on cost (vs. an original yield of 7.3%)

yield on cost (vs. an original yield of 7.3%) 59% increase in the amount of dividend income

increase in the amount of dividend income 218% increase in the value of shares

increase in the value of shares 94% of the original investment paid back as dividend income

Here’s a comparison illustrating the magic power or compounding for investors who elected to reinvest their dividends and have enjoyed the following returns over time (as of 3/31/2019) - since 1994 through Q1-19:

Source: Realty Income Website

In closing, I would be remiss if I did not provide you with one of my favorite quotes from one of the world’s most famous investors of all-time,

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, LTC, STAG, LAND, APL, CLDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.