Tailored Brands: Down A Lot Recently, But Holding Steady After 1QFY19 Earnings

It’s too early to tell if management’s new strategies are working, but it’s also still too early to throw in the towel.

On June 12, after market close, Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) reported 1QFY19 results. The stock finished more or less flattish the following day, but this is no consolation, as the stock has lost over 50% since the last earnings were reported in mid-March.

While there was nothing surprisingly good about the results, there was also no additional disappointing news. Guidance for next quarter has comps at Men’s Wearhouse holding steady at -4% yoy, so while it’s too early to see any type of turnaround in the top-line from management’s recent new strategies, we also don’t yet see further deterioration. (Guidance for Jos. A. Bank is for -3% comps, which is much lower than the current results. However, guidance for this past quarter had been for -4%, so that expectation seems to be already factored in.)

TLRD: Comps Across All Brands

Source: Elle Investments, TLRD earnings

There were two bright spots discussed on the earnings call that are worth mentioning. First, management expects no impact from both the currently implemented and potential list of future tariffs with China and Mexico. Regarding tariffs on imports from China, the current list does not affect any of the goods they source. Furthermore, they also do not anticipate any impact from the next wave of up to 25% across-the-board tariffs, should it go into effect. They have pre-emptively been moving parts of the supply chain out of China in order to reduce exposure, and also negotiating with some Chinese suppliers and getting them to agree to absorb the tariff impact. Regarding tariffs on imports from Mexico, while the 10% tariffs recently proposed have been temporarily withdrawn by the Trump administration, they also have been negotiating with Mexican suppliers and getting them to agree to absorb the brunt of the tariffs as well.

More importantly, the custom suits business continues to do very well, and through the first quarter is doing $6M/week in sales (up from $3M/week last year). Though it’s still a small part of total sales at only $200M+/year, it’s moving in the right direction. Management is continuing to improve the custom suit shopping experience, and it looks like we will continue to see growth in this segment.

As of now, they have $30M in cash and $425M of available credit. There are no balloon debt payments until 2022, so liquidity with respect to the debt is not a problem. What might be of more immediate concern is the safety of the dividend.

TLRD: Principal Payments Due (By Year) ($M)

Sources: Elle Investments, 2018 10-K, 1QFY19 10-Q

Management was asked on the call what gave them confidence to continue paying the dividend given the weak results. Their answer showed a solid support for continuing it, saying that returning cash to shareholders is an important part of the value proposition. While we feel that it’s safe for at least another quarter or two, if comps do not show at least a stabilization in the near future, then a cut might be appropriate. That cash could be much better utilized to de-lever the balance sheet given outstanding debt of almost $1.2B.

It would be interesting if management were to poll the current shareholders to express their preference for maintaining the current dividend vs reducing outstanding debt.

Again, while it’s too early to see an improvement in the top-line from the recently implemented strategies, what we think it’s worth doing is thinking about what the income statement might look like should they be able to stabilize the decline in comps by the end of the year. We have modeled comps declines of -2%, -4%, and -6% for the second half of the year at Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank (see attachment). These are our assumptions:

2QFY19 comps of -4%, -3%, -1%, and -3% at Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, K&G, and Moores, respectively (guidance)

Comps of -1% and -3% at K&G and Moores, respectively, for the second half of the year

7 store closures at Jos. A. Bank during 2QFY19 (guidance) (there will likely be additional closures throughout the year)

Corporate Apparel sales decline of -5% for 2QFY19 (guidance) and continuing at that rate for the remainder of the year

A year-over-year (YOY) gross margin decline of 150 bps for each of the next 3 quarters

A YOY reduction of $3M in advertising expense for each of the next 3 quarters

A YOY reduction of $2M in SGA expense for each of the next 3 quarters

No further reduction in quarterly interest expense from the current payment of 19M

Tax rate 23%

Diluted share count 51M (ignores the immaterial amount of anti-dilutive shares excluded from 1QFY19 EPS calculation)

TLRD: Comps Scenario Analysis

Sources: Elle Investments, Yahoo Finance

At the midpoint of our comps range, we have them earning about $1/share of adjusted EPS. Even if comps were to deteriorate and stabilize there, they would still earn enough to cover the dividend, though there would not be much left over for debt reduction, increasing the possibility of a cut.

The current low valuation seems to imply that comps will continue to deteriorate indefinitely. This would logically imply the end of the business – a rather extreme belief. Again, while it’s too early to tell if the recent strategies are working, we also think it’s too early to write the entire business off. The trends disrupting men’s fashion are well known to all (a growing acceptance of more casual wear at work and a wider variety of custom suit options, along with the more general trend towards online shopping). Management is aware of all of this, and while it remains to be seen if TLRD can stay relevant, we are not yet ready to write it off as another victim of the retail apocalypse. Any improvement in the top-line will be nicely rewarded with a boost in the share price. We think it’s still a buy at this price ($5.41/share as of 6/13/19).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.