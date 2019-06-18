Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) CEO Mary Dillon Presents at Oppenheimer & Co. Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference Call (Transcript)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Oppenheimer & Co. Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference June 18, 2019 10:40 AM ET

Rupesh Parikh

Oppenheimer’s 19th Annual Consumer Conference. My name is Rupesh Parikh. I am the senior food, grocery and consumer products analyst at Oppenheimer. I am very pleased to introduce our next presenting company Ulta Beauty and the senior management team. We are very excited to have in attendance today, CEO Mary Dillon, CFO, Scott Settersten, and in the audience, we are joined by the VP of Investor Relations, Kiley Rawlins and Senior Manager of Investor Relations, Patrick Flaherty.

So, since Mary joined the company in July 2013, Ulta’s shares have performed quite well increasing more than 240%, easily topping a 71% gain in the S&P 500 and only a 3% increase in the leading retail ETF XRT. The share price appreciation is a real testament to consistent execution by the Ulta’s management in recent years.

So in our view their boosted management efforts have clearly shown up in Ulta’s results with significant market share gains lately and a strengthening Beauty position in the U.S. So Ulta remains a topic for us and we see prospects for the gains to continue with the potential of higher to 370-ish levels.

So, before we start the fireside, so Mary, I wanted to first congratulate you on being named the Barron's Top-30 World’s Best CEO this past weekend. What a well deserved banner.

Mary Dillon

Thank you. Appreciate that.

Rupesh Parikh

And now we are going to show a quick video highlighting the company’s new marketing campaign and brand’s purpose that possibilities are beautiful.

Mary Dillon

Can I make a comment on that before we go for questions?

Rupesh Parikh

Yes, go ahead.

Mary Dillon

I really appreciate you letting me show that piece of advertisement. We don’t normally do that at investor meetings that much, right. Actually it’s really important though to have everybody understand that we are evolving the Ulta Beauty brand to be in a place that I’d say is very emotional. It’s very connected with how people are viewing the world in terms of inclusivity.

That piece of advertisement which has been run on mass media, but also very targeted and really is a brand purpose throughout everything we do has been people has responded very favorably to, I guess is what I would say. And I think it positions us in a place that’s very emotional and very contemporary and also very real. So, I am proud of the work. Thanks for letting me show that. Okay. There we go.

Rupesh Parikh

No, no, great, great. Thank you.

Mary Dillon

That you model right. I don’t know.

Rupesh Parikh

I also forgot what to do with that.

Mary Dillon

Yes, I know. Thank you.

Rupesh Parikh

Yes, so, Mary in our investor conversations, the main debate right now is really the Beauty backdrop. So, I think you guys have one of the best bandage points out there. Since it could be at mass, prestige and you carry a number of digitally needed brands. So just curious what you guys think that’s happening right now in the Beauty category? And what your expectations are for the balance of the year?

Mary Dillon

Sure, yes, I mean, Beauty is a healthy category, okay. And the beauty of our box is that, we participate across all aspects of it. Right, so for mass, the prestige and every major category in Beauty which is great, because there is – and there is mixed pockets of performance, I would say. But we are gaining share in every category we are participating in the channels that are tracked. We are participating in the channels that are not tracked and driving lot of growth. So, probably one of the key questions is on prestige, beauty and I’d say, some of the prestige brands, some, not all, of the bigger ones, so have had some difficulty comping some great growth that they had in 2016, 2017, and little bit softer in 2018 and that’s really around innovation pipeline. But that’s kind of other brands that we are continuing to rollout like Clinique and Lancome in mass that are driving great growth. We are gaining share in all the tracked channels. There is also the whole, as you mentioned, the direct-to-consumer phenomenon that’s happening that’s untracked also driving healthy growth and we are participating in that aggressively and doing well. And then there is categories like fragrance and skin care, hair care that we participate in that are also strong in growth. So, as we look out through the year, I guess we see, combination of a healthy business, share growth by Ulta Beauty, and mixed performance. Some categories, some brands better than others. So, we feel we are set up well to participate and drive that growth.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And innovation is clearly very important to the Beauty category. And I feel like on Instagram every day, some new innovation from Ulta. So I think Lion King was out there this morning. So what are some of the hotter trends and products you are seeing out there currently?

Mary Dillon

Yes, that’s the beauty of Beauty, I guess, is that there is just tremendous innovation and it’s really important, especially from the Beauty enthusiasts, you know that’s the segment of shopper that’s driving the majority of sales. In the U.S., we focus people and they are very much into innovation and newness. So, I guess, some category trends would be all around skin care for one. Skin care has been trending for a while. It’s going to continue to trend, we think for some period of time. And that’s with guests of all ages, right. So, younger people are starting to care more about their skin, men and women, right. So that’s a kind of a cool place we participate in that. I’d say, certainly the notion that what we just showed in the advertisement inclusivity, being able to have the right products or people who have different skin tones, who have different hair textures, very important and those categories are doing very well. So, being able to meet everybody’s needs, wherever they fall. And then I’d say, wellness in the broadest of terms, so everything from sustainability, but also the notion of ingredients, either avoiding certain ones or the inclusion of better few ingredients or efficacious ingredients. That’s going to be trending. I mean, we saw that happen in food. I started in the food industry many, many, many years ago and that notion of natural organic was sort of going on for a while, finally when it took off, we pick Beauty and it’s moving faster.

Rupesh Parikh

Great. And then staying on the topic of trends and newness, so, I’d say a lot of buzz latelyabout CBD even at our conference here in – tomorrow about CBD. So just, I thought some – you guys have started to carry some CBD products.

Mary Dillon

Yes.

Rupesh Parikh

So, I am curious how you see the category rolling out, evolving at Ulta over time. And then, what do you think needs to happen for the category to move faster at Ulta from a - I guess, from a consumer acceptance perspective? What do you think need to change out there for consumers to more readily accept new products?

Mary Dillon

I am not sure CBD in of its going to be a category, I don’t know. I guess, it’s kind of is early to say that, because it is an ingredient really is what it is. And it’s a bit of a holy grail right now, right. So, it’s anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, acne – right, so it kind of does it all. We have one brand right now Cannuka, that we’ve launched as CBD as the basis and it’s doing well. There is many more out there. We have a lot of tentacles into the emerging brand world and certainly there is – but there is also like a whole spectrum of things that are everything from vegan, cruelty-free, organic natural ingredients. So there is a lot of things happening of which CBD is a part of it. I suspect that it will continue to be a growth area, but I said it will just be one of many.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. That’s helpful. And now switching topics to competition. So what are you seeing right now in the competitive environment currently? And have you guys seen any noticeable changes out there?

Mary Dillon

Competition. Yes, well, you know, listen, I have been running the company for six years now, to be six years in a couple weeks. And it’s just as competitive now as it was then. I think, Beauty has always been competitive in the way that we define that, because, nobody brings together everything that we bring, the mass, prestige categories and services. But there is lots of people we compete with in each of those segments. So, whether it’s – we compete with grocery stores, drug, mass, online retailers, department stores, et cetera, other specialty retailers. So, I’d say that it’s going to continue to be competitive and that’s kind of what’s fun. There is a lot of innovation. There is a lot of – and we have a category that’s growing everybody wants to participate. And it sounds kind of cliché, but our defense is our best offense is really the way we defend ourselves, just to continue to play our offense and that involves leading to the lens of our loyalty programs, having great stores that we continue to refresh, great brands, great partnerships, digital innovation throughout. So, we never think that competition is going to abate, but we feel confident that we got a differentiated proposition. We are also not complete than ever. We are constantly seeing what does it takes two, five, ten, twenty years from now to continue to lead and that’s how we think about investments.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And then, on the promotional backdrop, are we seeing it’s a mixed commentary, I think Nordstrom called out promotional backdrop, but then Estee Lauder side, there is less promotional. So just curious like, as you guys look out there, how do you characterize the promotional backdrop right now?

Mary Dillon

Yes. And it’s – I know this is a hot topic and it’s hard to track. I think it’s really, what you see parts of it, because, if you are on our – which I know, you track it really closely. But there is a lot that happens behind the scenes that we are constantly streamlining. And so I would say, it is not – we don’t see it as, it’s more promotional than before. I would say, we are pretty static right now or pretty similar to where we have been promotionally. Again, if I go back, probably going back too far, but if I go back too many years ago, six years ago, we have – as you know, I think Rupesh, really dramatically shifted the way that we drive promotion. But it’s really at a high level. It’s really just about providing a great value for our guests. So, you always have to be something that folks feel they can get a great price value equation and right value for their dollar. We have shifted much of our efforts to leveraging our loyalty program and that’s where is that 33 million people. They drive the majority of our sales and over time, as we get even more one-to-one personalized on the offers, that helps us be smarter and better about how we create that value proposition all the time.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And then, would you need a brand, so you guys have clearly had a lot – from Kiley and some of the other Disney needed brands. So how do you see the mix of Disney needed brands evolving and you have sorted over time?

Mary Dillon

Well, you know, again I think, stepping back, the best thing about this is, I think it helps everybody understand that Ulta Beauty will be able to and is participating across all sectors of Beauty. And that direct-to-consumer while it’s important, it is not, I think going to ever be something that takes away the need for a physical in-person shopping experience. And so having brands like Kiley cone to us to get that platform, I think helps to improve that piece of service. Some shoppers who really absolutely want to try something in person and they experience an in-person shopping experience. So, that’s kind of – so there, we need to be good at both, right, the physical experience and the digital experience. There is lots of brands out there, several that we launched, Kiley, Morphe, Juvia's Place, Color Pop, a brand called Beauty Bakery, lots of innovation happening that folks have come to ask me the first point of distribution. That’s going to continue. But there is also, there is many places that we work with companies they’ve been small as you know and there is innovation happening everywhere. So, I don’t see us shifting and we were never going to overinvest in just one way to drive growth, I guess is the best way to answer that.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And then, as you look at these brands, how do you think the staying power of these brands are going to…

Mary Dillon

It depends. It depends, I mean, you know, there is brands that will – we think truly stay in the test of time. It’s up to them to drive innovation and relevancy and many of the ones that I just mentioned, like Morphe, Kylie, Color Pop, those are all driving nice growth for us. So, I think that, it’s really very likely that many of those will sustain themselves over time and I think any brand in the category have to continue to just think about how to be relevant, whether it’s a brand that they know and love or something they are feeling the same.

Rupesh Parikh

So, as you look forward, do you think have a more dynamic, like you’ve always had all the innovative products and you started, does it become even more dynamic also?

Mary Dillon

Yes, I mean, that’s – I mean, certainly we have the ecommerce platform giving us the ability to really offer brands and people are flexible on how we do it. And Scott knows well, we focus a lot on how we drive even more productivity on the store to allow us to kind of have our take and hit the right, bring brands in and out to be flexible, but also to be smart about that. So, yes.

Scott Settersten

I would just say, that’s part of what our EFG initiative is about, right. So we are looking ahead anticipating how the category is going to change over time and how do we get better, right. How do we optimize the business and add capabilities to keep up with the pace of change, right and make sure we got overall great financial results from them.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then switching gears to few areas of initiatives. But one you guys and I think very – I believe is the credit card last couple of years. So I was just curious, how much more penetration opportunities do you see from here? And then, what’s the right way to think about the key benefits that you are seeing in your business from the credit card?

Scott Settersten

That’s been a great program. We rolled - the credit card started late summer of 2016. We’ve been very happy with the program, exceeded all of our internal expectations every step along the way. I mean, happy not only just in the number of sign ups and absolute terms in the penetration that we’ve been able to grow over time. But in the execution by both our store teams and our digital teams in engaging with the guests on that program. So, I am sure, many of you’ve already heard I’ve described a various pools of benefits that come along with the credit card program from lower transaction fees and different kinds of support we get from our vendor partners in helping promote the program over a long period of time. But at the end of the day, the most important factor is the connectivity that we get from this program, right. They engage with the credit card. They engage more with our brand and more immersed in our loyalty program, overall which is where we want to go over the long term. Developed that stickiness there and so we’ve talked about, especially at Analyst Day introduced the notion around the way we’ve been able to launch the best. Right, so we look at cohorts of people who have signed up for the credit cards versus those who haven’t or pre credit card kind of shopping environments for those who do sign up and we’ve seen a consistent nice step up 40% to 50% range in the amount of spend over time and that sustained over a long period of time now, a couple of years we are looking at of data. So, it gives us a lot of great confidence in the path forward and we still think there is plenty of opportunity around the credit card program over the long-term.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then, loyalty numbers continue to grow at very healthy rates. What do you guys see as some of the big opportunities from here that continued that momentum?

Mary Dillon

Well, first of all, more loyalty members are out there for us to get in some loyalty – for Ulta’s loyalty program. We have about a third of what we describe is the Beauty enthusiasts in the U.S, so, are constantly converting new guests into loyalty program and we also have about a third of the share of wallet of our guests on average. So, we are never going to have a 100% of share wallet. There is a lot of places, I think over 10,000 places in a given day, we could buy something in Beauty in the U.S. But we know that the ability to continue to drive more of the share of wallet to Ulta Beauty is an opportunity for us. So, wallet continues more innovation. Some of the things that Scott talked about them. The credit card is one example of continuing to drive share of wallet, personalization is, we made an investment in a AI company in capability last year and part of that is we get even smarter engines around how do we drive more personalized offers. So that guests were – even before they are thinking about it, right, we are helping them think about replenishment or targeting newness in even smarter ways. So, we know that driving share of wallet is going to be a big focus for us going forward.

Rupesh Parikh

And on the personalization front, where are you right now? It’s from an innings perspective, it is still early innings in terms of…

Mary Dillon

It’s pre-game.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay.

Mary Dillon

No, it’s not for you. But it’s early. I mean, I wouldn’t say we have fully maxxed out by any such an imagination, because we’ve been on the journey for a while, but we certainly just kind of stood up this new capability and some of our data science around it. And so, I think it’s going to continue to be an area that’s going to provide the evidence for us.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And then, on the augmented reality front, was that a chance to play around what I think the Clinique IDN. L'Oréal some custom make up foundation as well.

Mary Dillon

Would you try? Well, would you try a red lip or a smoky eye?

Rupesh Parikh

I don’t – I like that what did I tried, I don’t remember. But…

Mary Dillon

I remember, well, okay. Got it.

Rupesh Parikh

Are there any suggestions in for my skin type?

Mary Dillon

Okay.

Rupesh Parikh

Or you well can say after. But I haven’t been able to see the Ulta Digital Stylus. So, I mean, they are really cool to play with.

Mary Dillon

Yes.

Rupesh Parikh

But beside the coolness factor, how do you think this enhances the consumer proposition?

Mary Dillon

Yes, well, again if you think about Beauty is this kind of classic I think intersection of the digital and the physical, because the journey starts online for everybody, whether you are watching some a Beauty blog or a social media influencer or some cruising our website using our APP, then you can, the notion of seamless, I mean it looks like is kind of fun to play around with in a digital format, but of course then go and get it in real life, whether it’s a service, a new hair color or cut, or buying that product. So I’d say the whole journey and there is two things. One is, we – for example have on our App or GLAMLab and this is another acquisition we made last year with GlamST which is a company in Uruguay that does artificial reality and that augmented reality and that is really a great way to try different colors and try down in person now with live, so you really can and then in store we are testing these mirrors that – there are only about six stores right now, but to have almost like you have a digital stylus, right. So you have a stylus next to you. You can try on makeup colors, but I think even more important, you can look what your hair would look like in its wholly new shade and very realistically before you get your hair colored. So, I think you could silver any day, the week, but paid, but using that is going to be more and more important to us. And again, I don’t see it as a threat. I see it as just a more of an opportunity to drive engagement and then if you power it with AI capabilities, you can have to drive more knowledge about what that guest racks to, what she wants or he wants and that how to drive more offers to them too.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. So, I can’t wait to test that. I can’t wait to test that.

Mary Dillon

Yes.

Rupesh Parikh

So, I guess a few other topics I want to cover. So first on merchandizing. Where do you see the biggest opportunity in store right now from a merchandizing perspective?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so newness drives the Beauty category and newness drives a lot of what Ulta Beauty does, right. We know that. So, when we think about the assortment overall, the biggest opportunity that’s really in EFG world. So Efficiency For Growth EFG, one of the biggest opportunities there is what we call CPI or Category Performance Improvement and really that’s just all around the core capabilities in our business, back to just thinking about SKU lifecycle management, right, like all the decisions that go into – how, what the category looks like, what the assortment optimization looks like, how we manage a SKU from start to finish and all the things that go with that, like fixturing cost and in-store signage cost and all those kinds of things. How the markdowns are going to work overtime to optimize your margin opportunity. So, that’s a lot, right. That’s a big bucket of things. If we think back to what we saw in the first quarter, you saw traction on some of those things, right. Again, some are going to work a little bit faster, some are going to take a little bit longer to capture. So, all of that collectively over the long-term, I think that we are studying and thinking about roadmapping for the future and we stick with these things over the long-term. So, again, you are not going to see necessarily some kind of linear path there of margin improvement from some of these things and I also want to remind people that it takes investments, right to be able to build some of these capabilities. So, while you will see gross margin expansion, the fruits of our labor, you are also going to see some SG&A impacts to that, right, some of the investments that it takes to make those things come alive over the long-term.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And on the ecommerce front, clearly, we see all the growth right now really at every player on the ecommerce front. Ulta continues to gain share in ecommerce. What do you believe is necessary to continue to sustain their share gains?

Scott Settersten

So, our ecommerce business is approaching $1 billion in 2019, right. So, it’s natural to expect the growth there to moderate a little bit as we look out ahead, especially as we are comping over many, many years of spectacular growth, I would say. We are not breaking out our ecommerce growth rates, right, any longer in 2019, but we did guide that we expect 2019 ecommerce to be in that 20% to 30% growth range and that’s what we saw happen in the first quarter. So, again, everything is right on track. As we look ahead and thinking about how we are going to innovate there, right. So, again, it’s all – it’s back to all things. It’s how do we do a better job with our websites, ecommerce platform there and what do we think about the Ulta Beauty App over the long-term. We need to innovate in both places and make sure that it’s connected to our in-store experience, right. So, those are all the things that we are working on making sure we connect what she is looking for with being able to transact commerce, right. And really the most frictionless way possible over the long-term out, serve our guest Beauty.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then, shifting to our by and large pick up in store. Is there anything you can share in terms of what you are seeing right now to really both of those initiatives?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so there is a couple of things that we are working on there. So, one, which we’d call kind of save the sale initiative, we call store-to-door. We rolled out across the chain early last year. So we are kind of lapping that now and we are seeing great response there, again, in absolute dollars it’s relatively small, but it is super important, right. So, it’s a way if a guest is in a store and we unfortunately happen to be out of stock on that item, we can order at this associate who can help them order it and have it shipped to their home quickly. So that’s working really well for us. I think we saw a 20% year-over-year increase in the first quarter. So, doing very well there. The other big item that we are working on is focus buy online pickup in store and that’s something that we’ve had we are testing and watching closely in about 50 stores and we are happy with what we see there. So, we will be moving ahead with that the remainder of 2019 rolling that out to the rest of the chain. What I would say overall again this kind of gets swept up into the omni-channel’s discussion, right. And again, we know and you can see by looking at our investor materials that those are key guests, right. They are engaged more with Ulta overall and they spend a lot more with us over time. So, again back to how do you innovate and make sure you can expand share of wallet and drive that over the longer term. These are two really key initiatives.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then, I think on the shipping side, you guys have a target of two days shipping by 2021. What opportunities you have to shrink that speed to market and Amazon obviously and Walmart is moving order the next day.

Scott Settersten

Right.

Rupesh Parikh

So just curious how you important next day is to your guest currently?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so we are really comfortable on our two day goal by 2021. So we will do that by continuing to optimize our existing new model DCs, right, in Greenwood and Dallas and most recently in Fresno. And we are going to supplement that with two fast fulfillment centers that we announced earlier this year, right to get us closer to our end-customers. The one thing you can say for sure is, consumer expectations will change with that, right and we know technology will as well and ways to make all these kinds of things happen whether it’s inside the building or outside, right, the delivery methodology. So, we are just building a long range plan that allows us maximum flexibility, right to be able to adjust to market conditions.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. And then quickly on tariffs. So, I know that you discussed tariffs on the prior call. But I was just curious if you could remind us of your latest thinking there?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so tariff, it’s a little difficult to get your arms around all that, right. So we are keeping a close eye monitoring closely with our vendor partners. So again, when you look at the big picture, the percentage of our business that’s exposed to China is relatively small compared to other retailers. I would just remind folks on that. So there is some Ulta Beauty collection items, some gift with purchase items. There is a couple of specific brands that are sourced from China that we know of, so we are keeping an especially close eye on that. But by and large, the rest of Beauty, most of it is manufactured or filled in the U.S., right, or Europe. And so, fairly limited exposure there. I mean, there is component freeing things like that that are sourced from China. But it’s hard to quantify exactly what percentage and how increased prices might roll across the chain over time?

Rupesh Parikh

We confirm maybe, I mean, at least one of your suppliers that’s had business in China, they have talked about price increases. So, do you expect to see price increases down the road and I guess, that product that’s sourced in China and how do you feel about your ability to pass through those price increases if they were to come to fruition?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so we expect if everything goes according to the way it sounds these days, there is going to be upward price pressure across the retail landscape, right, us not any different than any other retailer that you follow. So, again it comes back to working, having great vendor relationships and working with your partners to figure out how you mitigate some of that. How you can take cost out of maybe other parts of the relationship to try to mitigate the impacts on the guest overall.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. So before I wrap up, I’d like to cover a few financial questions. So, first on gross margins, so, last year many of us, including me were worried about gross margins we are tracking this year at Ulta, and then in Q1, we saw very healthy 70 basis points expansion which was an outlier in retail and just very strong performance given all the headwinds out there. So what were the key changes that led to that positive inflection and then what gives you confidence in being able to sustain the momentum as the year progresses?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so it all comes back to the EFG work that we are doing internally and again we’ve been working on this for quite a while now, right, thinking about it and then really getting capabilities in place last year to plan for the long-term. Again, this is not a one quarter or one year phenomenon. This is something that we are building a capability we are building for the long-term. So, what you saw happened in the first quarter, so we couldn’t guide to this, right, back at Analyst Day. But this is always the way we had planned to see the numbers kind of materialize. So, again, I would just remind people, we are going to see margin expansion, that’s what we planned. First quarter, we saw traction from some initiatives. So we had some reflows in our stores, right. So, again, but they were better. The financial outcomes were better than what we’ve done historically while we have done reflows on a very regular basis, we just did a better job, better analytical capabilities, better thinking. Remember, I talked about the full lifecycle of a SKU, so just better decisions on where we allocate its space. What the vendor relationship or terms were for those particular brands and how we went about making that happen. So, first quarter, we saw some nice results. Again, there is various initiatives underway here. Some are going to be quicker pay-offs, some are going to take longer for us to capture, right. So, again, this is something that we expect to reoccur over time. What you saw in the first quarter on the margin expansion, you should expect to kind of see that general trend for the rest of the year. But our investments, I think I mentioned this earlier right, our investments to make that happen. Now, again, some of those investments will be one-time, right. So that headwind will moderate over time and we will continue to kind of reap the fruits of our labor I guess on the margin line. That’s the expectation.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And then, I guess, just going into your investments, so, clearly strong gross margin expansion, more modest operating margin expansions. Can you just remind us in terms of some of those key investments that you are making this year that are maybe limiting some of the flow through?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so that’s great. Limiting flow through, because we have to do both. We have to execute for the short-term, right and deliver on our financial targets. But we also have to plan for the long-term. Mary mentioned earlier, five, ten, fifteen, twenty years, we have to make sure there is things in the covers for future, leaders and associates and guests right. And that’s the way we think about our business. So, besides the EFG work that we are doing to drive short-term results, there is also big investments in personalization, and in Canada, I think that was another thing that we discussed to you more recently. All things digital in our business, long-term investments, right, to drive guest experience, whether it’s in ecommerce or a digital App or investments to make sure our store fleet stays nice and fresh, right to keep it engaging with people come in. So, all those things have to work in newness. And so, again, we are thinking about the long-term investments for 2019, we said operating margin expansion, right overall. So, we’ve been with all those big investments for the future. We still expect to produce great short-term results.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And then, on the ecommerce front, ecommerce margins are still below the brick and mortar side. What opportunities do you see from here to actually narrow the gap between the two?

Scott Settersten

Yes, so ecommerce, we haven’t been shy about this talking about. On a rate basis, it’s dilutive to our business overall. Again relatively speaking, it’s a pretty small gap and we’ve been gaining on it as we like to say, right, through better capabilities in our distribution centers. So, taking cost out of our pick, pack and ship process. We’ve been getting smarter about the promotional environment and what we do online to try to mitigate some of the gross margin pressure there directly from merchandize margin. But overall, I expect, it’s just naturally a more promotional channel for us online just I think it is for most people. So, we will do our best to mitigate that over time. But expect that directionally it’s how we manage.

Mary Dillon

And then one thing I would add is that, we know it’s very incremental. So, our guest who is the omni-channel shopper is spending three times on somebody who is shopping us online. So, we are going to try to keep closing that gap, but it’s very incremental continuing this.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. Great. And maybe one final question from me. I know on, internationally, you discussed the Canada opportunity. Maybe if you could just remind us, just how you are thinking about that opportunity? And I know you are trying to keep details limited just for competitive sets of stuff.

Mary Dillon

Yes, I mean, certainly, we are at about 1200 stores in the U.S. right now. We see plenty of domestic growth ahead of us. But again, as we think about the longer term and growth levers, certainly a reasonable question to ask is, is there an opportunity for us to do something internationally. Like many things, we take our time to study and learn. We don’t do anything like, hey, I guess, I’d say. So, we’ve been evaluating this for a couple years to say, is there thinking about of any parts of the world, is there a consumer competitive and category opportunity that looks similar to what we see today in the U.S. that would makes sense for the Ulta Beauty proposition leveraging our core capabilities and we believe there is. And so, we are going to start small, right. So this notion that we just announced and that we are going to launch in Canada on a smallest scale, but be able to scale rapidly as we need to as we see success. And so, that’s kind of as much as I can say today. But we’ve studied. Clearly, there are examples, great examples of companies that have done it really well and examples where hasn’t done so well. So, we took all that into consideration. But we believe there is an opportunity for us. So, we can go for it.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. Great. Well, we would like to thank the Ulta management team for joining us today.

Mary Dillon

Thank you.

Rupesh Parikh

Thank you.

Mary Dillon

Thank you, Rupesh.

Rupesh Parikh

No, no problem. We got everything.

