From Draghi To Powell To BofA's Fund Manager Survey, Tuesday Was Big

BofA released the June edition of the bank's closely-watched fund manager survey and it betrayed the most bearish macro sentiment since the crisis.

On Tuesday, just after 4:00 AM in New York, Mario Draghi delivered a series of remarks at the ECB's annual forum in Sintra, Portugal, that sent bond yields and the euro tumbling. If you want to hear it directly from Draghi, you can watch the video here.

Draghi's comments were, to a certain extent, a reiteration of what he said during the press conference following the June ECB meeting, but the message was delivered with a bit more urgency and the market certainly heard him.

Although the drop in the currency and the plunge in bond yields got the most attention, and while President Trump spent the morning tweeting about the reaction in European equities, it was the move in inflation expectations that serious observes took note of.

"Perhaps the most important price mover? EU 5y5y inflation swaps, which are +7bps currently", Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote, adding that Tuesday's move, if sustained, would be the third-largest upside move since 2009."

(Bloomberg)

Why is that so important? Well, because on Monday, euro-area inflation expectations had collapsed to fresh all-time lows. That is cause for extreme consternation at a time when global growth is imperiled by the trade war and market participants are increasingly prone to slapping Europe with the "Japanification" label.

Ironically, the bond market reaction to Draghi's implicit (some would call it explicit) promise of more stimulus only made everyone's go-to "Japanification" chart all the more visceral, as 10-year yields in Germany plunged to -30bp.

(Heisenberg)

In any event, before I get too far into the deep weeds, the takeaway from Draghi's remarks for regular investors is that Tuesday marked what I'm comfortable calling a mini-"whatever it takes" moment. The ECB has pseudo- committed to more rate cuts and, if necessary, a restart to QE in the event the outlook worsens.

In addition German yields diving through -30bp, Draghi's speech also pushed French yields to record lows and drove 10-year yields in Austria into negative territory for the first time. As a reminder, the global stock of negative-yielding debt is now closing in on a record $12 trillion thanks to 2019's growth scare and concurrent dovish pivot from policymakers.

(BofA)

As BofA put it last week, that's just a "tax" on buyers of safe haven bonds. The flipside of that characterization is that what you see in the chart acts as a "rubber stamp" for being bullish on risk assets. Credit (both high grade and high yield) enjoys an enormous technical tailwind when the stock of negative-yielding debt balloons. Eventually, the hunt for yield drives investors all the way down the quality ladder into stocks.

It thus comes as no surprise that both European stocks and US equity futures surged as Draghi spoke on Tuesday.

(Heisenberg)

Following Draghi's remarks, President Trump took to Twitter to complain that rate cuts and the ECB's easing bias are "unfair", an allegation he's leveled against Europe before, although it's worth noting that he used Draghi's name on Tuesday.

Not to be outdone, Trump said he will in fact meet with President Xi at the G20. The tweet announcing that meeting came just nine minutes after the opening bell on Wall Street, and what investors should note is that Tuesday morning served as a kind of test case for the what many believe is the White House's strategy. The idea, as detailed extensively here, might be to force the Powell Fed into rate cuts, only to call off the trade war and remove the tariffs, in the process engineering a blockbuster equity rally ahead of an election year.

Although Trump decried Draghi's nods to additional stimulus on Tuesday, the combined effect of the ECB chief's new "whatever it takes" moment and Trump's tweet about the forthcoming meeting with Xi is similar to what you can expect if we do in fact get Fed cuts and a deescalation of trade tensions. That is, it's a potent (read: bullish) one-two punch of dovish central banks and signs of a thawing in relations between Washington and Beijing.

Meanwhile, the latest edition of BofA's popular Global Fund Manager survey was out on Tuesday and it contains myriad alarming observations about the mood among professionals. The title of the June edition is "The Most Bearish FMS since the GFC."

The bit that really sticks out finds the bank's Michael Hartnett noting that "global growth expectations plunged by the largest amount since the November 1994 FMS [during] the Tequila crisis". Specifically, growth expectations among the fund managers surveyed fell by a record 46ppt MoM.

(BofA)

Meanwhile, the survey also showed the second-largest decline in equity allocations in history, behind only August of 2011. The relative allocation of stocks versus bonds fell to lowest since May of 2009.

(BofA)

Those interested can read more from the survey here, but for our purposes, the point is that the 179 participants in the June survey (who together control some $528 billion in AUM) are the most bearish they've been on the global economy since the crisis. That speaks to why the likes of Mario Draghi feel compelled to step in to try and get the train back on the tracks.

Speaking of dovish central banks, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday morning that the White House counsel considered "demoting" Jerome Powell in February. Larry Kudlow called it a "six-month-old story", a comment ostensibly designed to diminish the market impact, but you don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to suspect that the story was intentionally leaked 24 hours ahead of the June FOMC decision in order to pile still more pressure on the Fed to come out dovish.

Of course, Draghi's remarks have serious implications for the Fed too. Now, the consequences of a hawkish disappointment from Powell would be even more dramatic given the potential contrast with Super Mario. As if that wouldn't have occurred to Powell on its own, Trump highlighted it in at least four tweets on Tuesday morning, including one that featured the president lamenting the rally in the German DAX. Here's a bit from Nomura's Charlie McElligott out early Tuesday (more here):

The Fed HAS TO be conscientious of the market pricing such a powerful dovish outcome as any ‘disappointment risk’ would see a de facto TIGHTENING of financial conditions and risk another 4Q18 tantrum scenario.

Although not his base case, McElligott suggested that, because these types of dovish shifts are often coordinated, Draghi might have given everyone a preview of what to expect from Powell.

However you want to slice it, Tuesday morning was big. These are the kinds of mornings that macro-watchers live for.

As for anyone who doesn't believe that markets are now almost completely beholden to the macro narrative and the vagaries of geopolitics, consider the above exhibits A, B, C, and so on and so forth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.