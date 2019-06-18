Winning With Walgreens

Its recent partnerships, researches, and innovations would create more opportunities for the company to move ahead of its competitors and get along with the changing market conditions.

Its bullish stock price is still undervalued and may still go up for the following weeks.

Its financials gave a glimpse of the company's sound fundamental health as it managed the consistency of its sales and earnings with some key balance sheet ratios.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) sustained its strong performance over the past decade due to its increasing profitability and solvency. The positive movement of its income statement values which was confirmed by its ROA and net worth showed the company's consistency with its short-term and long-term financial condition. Moreover, its dividend payments continued to rise in substantial amounts which could even be higher as estimated. However, the stock price remains undervalued despite its upward trend for the past few days.

Walgreen's Dividends

Dividends per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance continued to lavish a substantial amount of dividends on its investors. As the constant increase of its earnings enlarged its value, the stocks received reasonable increments over time. From $0.415 per share in 2008, the dividends rose to $1.68 in 2018. With the 10-year accumulated increase of $1.265, the dividends per share already became four times larger than its initial value a decade earlier. This was expected since the dividends per share uninterruptedly increased by 15% per year on average. The share of profits remained stable and certain for a long time. And as the Dividend Growth Model showed, the investors would continue to cheer on the company's success as the dividends would remain increasing. It would even be higher from $1.85 to $2.21 from 2019 to 2023.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The company has been giving enough payout to its investors. As a matter of fact, the earnings that they have been getting continued to be increasingly relevant. In relation to net income after tax and minority interest, the dividends kept rising as well. From less than 20%, the Dividend Payout Ratio generally increased. There have been some noticeable crests and troughs. A perfect example of this is when it instantaneously increased from 27% in 2011 to 41% in 2012. It became even higher in 2013 and 2014 at 46% and 65%, respectively. Then, it suddenly fell to 35% in 2016. Currently, the Dividend Payout Ratio ranges from 30 to 40 percent, but what is really important here is the idea that as time went by, the dividends have been more relevant in reference to net income. The investors must also appreciate the fact that the company has been more profitable and adequate throughout the years. This could tell that their investments here have always been secured and generating gains. The values for the next five years would stay in this range but more on the downward trend suggesting a faster increase in net income.

Net Income versus Dividends

Since the dividend payout ratio has been generally increasing, it could be seen here that both net income and dividends have been increasing as well. From 2008 and 2018, their gap played between $1 billion and $3 billion but remained at about $2 billion on average. It would stay there for the succeeding years. This just showed that should the company attempts to directly pull out the dividends from net income, the remaining amount of $2 billion would be realized as net earnings after dividends. With this value, it could be proven that the company's financials have always been large enough to sustain the distribution and the increase in dividend payments. It could continue to do so for the next five years as estimated.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

The net amount from the operations and the change in assets and liabilities after CapEx has been increasing along with the dividends. In fact, the trend is similar to the previous section. This confirmed that the company's profitability has been and would be sustainable given the fact that the gap remained high after CapEx. This showed that the company could continue operating, replenishing its fixed assets, and distributing the dividends while remaining adequate even in the long-run. The estimated values tell the same thing which could assure the investors that even in the future, their investments could earn more and be safer.

Walgreen's Financials

Operating Revenue

WBA managed its strong operations very well. Matched with its high market demand and good pricing strategy, the company continued realizing a sustained increase in its operating revenue. The change remained substantial that it already doubled its value in less than a decade. In 2008, the company had $59.03 billion as its operating revenue. It kept climbing up to $131.54 billion in 2018. This resulted in an increment of $72.51 billion in just 10 years. This should not be unusual at all since the company had an average annual growth rate of 8.8% for this duration. Though there has been an occasional decrease in sales, the company made sure that it would be very small and would easily be offset and even outweighed. An example of this is, in 2012, when it declined by 0.08% from $72.2 billion to $71.6 billion. But this was easily canceled out in 2013 as it increased by 0.08%. It had its most significant increase when it moved from $76 billion in 2014 to $103 billion in 2015. This resulted in a 35.41% growth rate. Since then, the company continued to realize a double-digit increase even in 2018 as it positively changed by 11%. The values for the next years could mean a stronger performance of the company. As calculated by the linear trend projection, the company's sales could continue increasing substantially as it could even be larger in 2023 at about $130 billion.

Its quarterly values presented how the revenue grew from 2016 to 2018. The positive trend for the last three years agreed with the quarterlies. 2018 had the highest values in all quarters as checked with its comparative time series. As 2019 opened, the impressive movement continued. The half-year results could give us a clue on how this fiscal year would end. From Q1 to Q2, 2019 has now the highest values in reference to the previous years. Hopefully, Q3 and Q4 would turn out the same to maintain its rising trend.

Meanwhile, the operating costs and expenses were directly proportional to the operating revenue. But what is significant here is that the company managed to enhance its productivity and efficiency to fortify its core operations. From 2008 to 2014, it maintained its $3-billion gap before sharply rising to $4.92 billion in 2015. From 2016 to 2018, the gap continued to increase $6 billion. As a result, the operating profit continued to rise significantly throughout the years. It could go up in 2019, as the value for the first two quarters remained high which could result in another increase. The projection of the linear trend analysis showed that it might go up for the next five years. The first two years would remain in the range. But from 2021 to 2023, it would lie between $7 million and $8 billion.

Net Income

Walgreens' non-operating items have always been reporting an income. Ranging from $1 billion to $2 billion, non-operating income did not change significantly at all. With its almost constant value mixed with the consistent increase in its operations over the years, WBA continued to see an upward movement of net income. Like its core operations, the amount has been slowly changing from 2008 to 2014 before jumping higher in 2015. From about $2 billion for six years, it massively increased to $4.22 in 2015. Since then, the increase became faster and larger until it reached $5.02 billion in 2018. This could be expected due to a little change in the non-operating section. Thus, net income has been moving in the same magnitude as the operating income.

The amount of $1.12 billion and $1.16 billion in the first two quarters could give us a better view of its fate this fiscal year.

EPS

Since the number of shares has not been significantly changing, EPS continued to reflect the trend of net income from 2008 to 2018. This is most noticeable between 2014 and 2015. Net income doubled itself, so did the EPS. The projected values agreed with the values of net income. Nasdaq and The Wall Street Journal agreed with this positive outlook.

Return on Asset

From 2008 to 2018, WBA's ROA did not fall below 0.05. On average, it was about 0.07 or 7%. So, for the last 10 years, for every asset that the company added, it realized about 7% earnings from it. And as estimated, the value would not go out of the range which suggested stability in the company's earnings in reference to its assets. This confirmed the sustained efficiency in its operations as both Operating Profit and ROA agreed with one another. This also showed sustained profitability since the company managed to maintain the average ROA regardless of the number of assets which also adhered to the fact that profitability and sustainability must always work hand in hand.

Net Worth

Net Worth also jived with the movement of Operating Profit, Net Income, and EPS. The most notable was the change between 2014 and 2015. When these Income Statement accounts doubled their value, Net Worth almost did the same, too. From its average value of $16 billion from 2008 to 2014, it suddenly jumped to $31 billion in 2015. Since that year, it has been ranging from $25 to $30 billion which could possibly continue as estimated. The upward movement of all these accounts showed that the company has always been both profitable and solvent. The company could always adequately finance its enlarging operations and its obligations for a long period of time. This is an important factor since the agreement with profitability, sustainability, and solvency would show consistency with the company's financials. This would be a security that the company has solid fundamentals. And even if the company tries to reduce its liabilities to zero and distribute dividends in just a single payment, the company would still have more than $10 billion as its net worth. Indeed, the company has more than enough and the investors must find comfort with the fact that the company has always been and would still be financially strong.

Assessing the Value of the Stock Price

Stock Price

Since the end of May, the stock price has been moving in a generally increasing trend. It ranges from $49.34 to $51.50. Given this, the PE Ratio is 9.76 so the investors will just have to spend $9.76 for every gain. This is an ideal Ratio and it seems that the stock price is cheap. But one can't easily say if the price is still cheap or overvalued already. The Dividend Growth Model will be used to check its real value in terms of the earnings.

Current Price: $51.97

Dividends Proposed: $1.85 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1531773175

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1887747776

Stock Price: $59.93062519 or $59.93

With this method, it can be seen that the price is still relatively cheap and undervalued. And with the upward trend for the past few days, there is a possibility that the price will still go up until it's at its derived value. If this happens, a higher level of resistance and support will be set.

Potential Avenues for Growth (Collaboration and Partnerships)

Walgreens Boots Alliance in Collaboration with European, British, And American Organizations for Cancer Prevention (WBA Collaborates with the Leading Anti-Cancer Organizations)

Just before 3Q 2019 ended, WBA announced its charitable collaboration with different organizations for preventing and fighting cancer.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, being one of the leading pharmaceutical and healthcare enterprises, could use this for its stronger Corporate Social Responsibility. Also, the company could gain more information to further enhance its products and services for its customers who are battling with cancer. This could also attract more partnerships and investments for the company in ensuring the attainment of its primary goals with the further strengthening of its operations. The company could also choose to further expand to other nations, especially to the emerging ones. Should this become a success, the company could realize a growth in its sales and earnings which could also be added to the dividends.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Microsoft for a Better Delivery of Health Care (Walgreens and Microsoft)

With an increasing need for better and faster healthcare delivery, Walgreens formed a strategic partnership with Microsoft. This would utilize the function of technology for easier access to medicines, solutions, and services. With this digital access, the patients and customers could have virtual care when they need it but couldn't go to the nearest health centers. They could also inquire about a product and understand its effects.

This might be a wise decision for these two companies. As we refocus on Walgreens, the company made a strategic move to get ahead of its competitors. This innovation would be another milestone as it would enable the company to provide healthcare solutions and services in a faster and cheaper way. With this digital delivery, the consumers would find it easier to have instant healthcare by just accessing it via their mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and computers. This could open another form of the supply chain for the company to meet the increasing market needs for medical products and services gaining more revenue from its core operations. If the company could continue managing its expenses, then higher gains for itself and its stakeholders would be realized in the long-run.

Opening 600 Testing Centers at Walgreens Stores (Walgreens and LabCorp)

For better access to basic laboratory tests and medicines, Walgreens and LabCorp decided to form a strategic partnership during the first quarter of FY 2019. This opened 600 testing sites at Walgreens stores across the US. This in-store checkups and lab tests could be more efficient since the customers would no longer have to go back and forth to the pharmacies and testing sites.

This could provide a greater opportunity for Walgreens to get a higher demand from many LabCorp customers. This obviously could result in higher sales while keeping a safer distance from its costs and expenses. Higher earnings and dividends would be generated and distributed should this becomes successful. This could attract more investments and partnership for a more advanced delivery of services and products to further enlarge its operations. Lastly, since WBA is no stranger to healthcare, and with its large financial resources, it could consider acquiring LabCorp in the future so the earnings and the management could be solely done by the company.

Factors to be Considered by the Investors

While Walgreens already showed impeccable financials and undervalued stocks, the following must still be considered before making investment decisions:

Financial analysis has limitations. It could show the past and present financial condition of the company. The investors could even have a glimpse of its future, particularly in its solvency and sustainability as confirmed by its Balance Sheet. However, one could hardly guess the company's operations since these happen for a specific period. Income Statement values are present values and not accumulated ones. With the constant change in the market demand and price as well as the continuous innovations done by the company, one must weigh the positive and negative effects. Of course, the benefits must always outweigh the costs. The stock price is still volatile. Regardless of the amount of change, the stock is never constant. Yes, it was determined that the price of WBA's stock is still undervalued, but it could vary due to different factors. The investors must always be updated on the price changes as well as the company's news releases. The trend must always be observed carefully to assess whether it's profitable or risky to invest in a company. Innovations and Joint-Ventures Requires Additional Expenses. Whether it's for selling or research and development, one must understand that the constant actions of a company result in expenses. In WBA's case, the company has been participating in different conferences and forming partnerships with different companies for innovations. The effectiveness and advancement of these should always outweigh the incurred costs and expenses to benefit the company and its stakeholders.

Final Verdict

While this analysis attempts to weigh the potential pros and cons to guide the investors in their investment decisions, the provided information could be of great help. Short-term and long-term changes have been checked to remain consistent. Given everything that has been discussed, should the investors consider WBA?

Long-term Investors: Despite the possible limitation of fundamental analysis, long-term investors should treasure the gains that WBA has to offer. The company proved its formidability in the market given the consistency between its profitability and long-term solvency. The company continued to realize an increasing revenue while keeping the costs and expenses at a reasonable level which resulted in an upward trend of net income. Also, the company remained adequate amidst the constant and quick increase in the dividends over the past decade. Its quarterly analysis agreed with the annual changes. As the company already disclosed its half-year results, it could be seen that FY 2019 revenue, net income, and EPS remained increasing compared with the previous years which could possibly be an indicator of brighter future for WBA and its stakeholders. It must also be noted that the company has massive resources to meet all its financial obligations and even finance its continuous partnerships and innovations. The positive estimates of Nasdaq and The Wall Street Journal on its earnings agreed with the analysis which could also be considered here.

Short-term Investors: Even if it is really difficult to estimate the stock price, a potential investor here must not ignore the fact that it has been increasing recently and is still undervalued. The positive news on its innovations and joint ventures could put upward pressure on the price especially when these become successful. The increased hype in its 3Q earnings plus its recent achievements must also be given emphasis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.