British American Tobacco: Investors' Negativity Is Understandable, But The Numbers May Not Justify It

Investment Thesis

Despite a series of negative news about the tobacco industry, i.e. the faster-than-expected decline in the consumption of combustible cigarettes in the United States, the panic that has sunk British American Tobacco shares does not seem justified. The company enjoys a global business, strong pricing power, and a good position in the vapor market, which all translate in excellent cash flow metrics. Keeping in mind the well-known regulatory and changing consumer habits risks that affect the business, BTI’s current 7% dividend yield makes it a strong case as a dividend stock.

Big Tobacco’s Strategy

The strategy at Big Tobacco companies has been mainly to consolidate their market share in what is basically an oligopoly, through brand recognition and aggressive cost savings based on scale; customer’s loyalty to a certain brand, plus the fact of selling an addictive product, has allowed Big Tobacco to increase prices over time, while keeping investments at a minimum level, which transformed these businesses into cash machines churning out tons of cash and distributing it as dividends to shareholders. Yet restrictive regulation, changing consumer attitudes and the rise of vaping popular start-ups like Juul have made investors wary of whether Big Tobacco’s magic formula might continue to work in the future; in my opinion, this will depend on three factors:

The pace at which the combustible cigarettes market will decline;

The ability of tobacco companies to introduce new smoking products that people like, especially with regards to vaping, or to identify and buy smaller companies that already have a competitive position and a validated successful product;

The ability to keep their balance sheets solid as they go through a declining core business (and will need to invest to replace it) while keep rewarding shareholders through the high dividends they are used to.

British American Tobacco’s Global Market

Since 2016 investors have got scared by a number of bad news about faster-than-expected declining smoking rates, especially in the US, which sent shares down sharply (the latest bad news can be found in the article by the Financial Times: «BAT shares slide on decline in cigarette market share», June 12, 2019). Is British American Tobacco’s business really going to face apocalyptic times? Here is what we know (source: British American Tobacco annual report 2018).

The number of smokers in the world is estimated at 1 billion people, which translates in 5,400 billion cigarettes consumed for a market of 700bn US dollars (785bn if total tobacco products are considered). In 2018 BTI sold roughly 700 billion of cigarettes and had revenues for 24.492 billion British pounds; of the cigarettes sold, 451 billion are considered part of the strategic portfolio (i.e. best-established brands and growth products) which makes more than 70% of the company’s revenue. Since this core business is well explained in BTI’s report, I broke it down as follows, to see whether I could catch any trend (data as per FY 2018):

Source: Author based on BTI annual report 2018

Note that Natural American Spirit had an outlier performance, since the market was down between 4.5 – 5% during the year.

It is apparent that the United States market is declining sharply; while BTI is present in many other markets that are still experiencing some growth, at least as far as BTI’s strategic products are concerned, the US is an important market as it accounts for 45% of the company’s operating profit.

Source: BTI annual report 2018

Nevertheless, BAT is using its pricing power wisely, as it pushes up prices in declining markets, while it lets volume rise in growth markets. As a result, the tobacco giant has not lost market share, on the contrary in many cases it has increased it. This is consistent with group results: volume was down 3.5% (the company mentions significant declines in the US, Gulf Countries, Brazil and Russia), whereas revenue grew 3.5%.

When it comes to growth products, Vapor and THP (Tobacco Heating Products), the picture looks much better:

Source: Author based on BTI annual report 2018

Vapor and THP have an estimated market of 18 billion US dollars. BTI’s THP business had an outstanding performance, reaching 7 billion sticks sold and a non-trivial amount of revenue; the only issue, as I see it, is that Japan makes 70% of the global industry; BTI says it is pushing the products in other markets as well but the risk that it is mainly a Japanese thing and that the market growth will slow sharply when the market in this country saturates is strong.

Vapor is considered the real alternative to combustible cigarette, with the market in the US growing 120% in 2018; vaping is popular among smokers trying to quit and young people becoming new smokers (for this latter reason the business has come under greater scrutiny from regulators). BTI grew its volume by 35% but increased its revenue by 26%, which means that either the company is letting volume grow at the expense of revenue, or it does not have the power to raise prices; this is a concern regarding the ability of cigarette makers, which are used to operate in a concentrated business, to adapt to a more fragmented market, where start-ups like Juul can become quickly market leaders. BTI would need to raise revenues at a much higher rate if it wants the vapor business to bring meaningful revenue: keeping it at 26% per year will make just a little more than 1 billion pounds in five years.

Nevertheless, the Vuse Alto, which was part of Reynolds American International’s portfolio, is considered as a serious alternative to Juul: 14% of e-cigarettes sales against Juul’s 75%, yet it was introduced only in the last months of 2018 (source: Wall Street Journal). BTI acquired RAI in 2017; while the timing of the acquisition might not have been great from a price viewpoint, it gives BTI a great channel to access a growing market with a well-positioned product. Therefore, it is credible that BTI will become a major player in the vaping business, which could eventually bring meaningful support to revenue as the combustible business continues to decline.

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

Let’s start with the bad news: leverage is high; (long-term) debt have ranged around 10 billion pounds from 2009 till 2014, but since 2015 it started to rise sharply and it reached a peak of more than 45 billion pounds in 2017 (the figure is slightly lower for 2018), as BTI borrowed 17 billion pounds to finance the acquisition of RAI; the company has now more than four times the amount of debt it had in 2014. Yet, thanks to low interest rates, the interest charge rose from GBP 588 million in 2014 to just 1,634 million in 2018, less than a three-time increase. Due to the high profitability of the combined company, BTI was able to keep the interest coverage at a healthy 6 times EBIT, in line with previous years and dramatically improved with respect to 2010-2011.

Source: Author based on Morningstar

If we look at the interest coverage from a cash flow perspective, the picture gets even better; due to strong operating cash flow, the company has been able to keep it in line with the previous years, with no notable deviation:

Source: Author based on Morningstar

The company’s ability to generate strong cash flow is apparent: over the last 10 years, cash flow per share grew at an average annual rate of 8.80% (excluding the rise in cash flow driven by the acquisition of RAI, otherwise the figure would jump to 15.86%), with just two years of decline (which was meaningful only in 2014).

Source: Author based on Morningstar

The little capital expenditure required by the business allows BTI to generate also a strong free cash flow, which leads to plenty of room for increasing the dividend and paying down the debt; I expect that the management will push more on the latter, in order to improve the company’s credit rating, which currently stands at BBB+. This would allow BTI to further decrease its interest charge, freeing money for an even better operating cash flow. Plus, a cleaner balance sheet will allow the company to be opportunistic in executing acquisitions in the growing but uncertain vapor market.

Source: Morningstar

The Bottom Line

Looking at the numbers, the panic surrounding British American Tobacco does not look justified. The company’s strong brands and global business allow it to increase prices to offset volume declines, and to reach markets where volume growth is still available; plus, the acquisition of RAI places BTI as a major player in the vapor business. The good cash flow metrics and high dividend yield of 7% make BTI a strong dividend stock; yet, dividend investors should consider that the tobacco industry continues to face several existential risks to its business, from regulators and even its own costumers, as consumers habits continue to change and new, strong players emerge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.