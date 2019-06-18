One EV Revolution, 4 Likely Victors

One of the challenges with information is that it comes in bites, known as items, that die a quick death in the short news cycle. Those of us who contribute to Seeking Alpha experience this with every article. On the one hand, we gather and interpret data, and submit copy carefully but quickly knowing that it is all becoming stale as we write. Post-release, we see in our page views the reality that the half-life of our contributions falls somewhere between 12 and 18 hours. None of this is conducive to gaining much perspective on deeper trends within the broader flow of information.

A Gathering Revolution

Nevertheless, every so often a collection of items indicates to me that something impressive is approaching; a gathering revolution, a major uplift in a developing mega-trend. Such has been the case beginning in March with Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) stunning announcement that it will boost electric vehicle production by 50% with 22 million BEVs by 2029. Less than two months later, Toyota (TM) followed with news that it too will mount a massive EV offensive:

“…collaborating with partners as we strive to contribute to a better society", “…preparing a framework to respond thoroughly to the challenge, putting all the pieces in place, including the creation of new business models”, and “…focusing on vehicle development and the stable supply, improved durability, and reuse of batteries.”

Not long after this news hit, along comes former Audi executive and father of China’s electric vehicle movement pronouncing, “hydrogen is the future” as in fuel cells (it will come first for commercial, terminal-bound, vehicles, IMO).

Volkswagen and Toyota

Whether BEV's or FCEV's – and it will be the former, initially, on the "retail" side of things – having set their sights, Volkswagen and Toyota will come to dominate for three major reasons. First, their reach is truly global with Volkswagen/Audi being #1 in terms of vehicle sales followed closely by Toyota as #2. Secondly, among their offerings, the Germans are bringing forward a line of e-tron BEV's, while the Japanese giant prepares for EV production in China. (In the coming years, the mass and high-end markets will converge East-West, North-South.)

Thirdly, overwhelming financial strength is required to make all this happen. In an article that SA published not long ago, I proposed a simple metric to measure financial strength among comparable companies: (Revenue + Equity) / Leverage = Comparative Strength. This little formula reflects my belief that transformative change is best driven by those whose top line has found its way through the bottom line onto the balance sheet and isn't already "spoken for” to support existing liabilities / commitments. By this standard, Toyota and Volkswagen rank #1 and #3, respectively, with Honda (HMC) falling between them on half the sales base. All other automobile companies are well down the list.

R E L Metric 2018 / USD Revenue % Tot. Equity % of Tot. Leverage (R+E)/L VW/Audi (OTCPK:VLKAF) $278B 14% $120B 14% 3.6x 111 Toyota (TM) $265B 14% $181B 21% 1.6x 279 Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) $197B 10% $74B 8% 3.3x 82 Ford (F) $160B 8% $36B 4% 6.1x 32 GM (GM) $147B 7% $39B 4% 4.7x 40 Honda (HMC) $139B 7% $75B 8% 1.4x 153 Fiat/Chrysler(FCAU) $130B 7% $28B 3% 2.9x 54 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) $115B 6% $66B 8% 2.6x 70 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) $108B 5% $51B 6% 2.4x 66 Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) $88B 4% $61B 7% 1.6x 93 Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY) $87B 4% $20B 2% 2.4x 45 Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) $68B 3% $41B 5% 2.2x 50 Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) $49B 2% $25B 3% 0.9x 82 Tata (TTM) $49B 2% $15B 2% 2.4x 27 Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) $45B 2% $14B 2% 2.9x 20 Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) $28B 1% $14B 2% 0.9x 47 Tesla (TSLA) $22B 1% $5B 1% 4.6x 6 Isuzu (OTCPK:ISUZY) $19B 1% $9B 1% 1.0x 28 Total $1,994B 100% $874B 100% Avg 2.6x Avg 71

I won’t speculate here as to which car companies will fall by the boards. However, it appears that those weaker financially are scrambling to merge or form alliances with fittest as in, “Survival of…”. In the M&A category, the on-again off-again deal between Nissan, Renault, and Fiat continues to play out. As to alliances, we’re hearing talk of product-specific, non-equity, collaborations as, for example, between Ford and VW for vans and pickups, and Subaru and Toyota for SUV’s. Investors should consider avoiding lesser companies that are not in on this action as it may signal that their stronger siblings are shunning them – Why, after all, acquire or ally with a weak partner when you can just take their market-share and be done with it?

The Metals Required

Let us not forget that ALL automobile companies participating in the electric vehicle revolution will require ores/metals essential for battery production. There are five such elements but competitive realities suggest to me that there are only two attractive investment opportunities among EV miners.

Glencore and South32

So, for now, in the EV metals space it reduces to two dominant suppliers, Glencore in cobalt, and South32 in manganese. Before jumping into a few financials, I hasten to add that both companies produce nickel as a part of their operations, and Glencore also vanadium. In other words, these two miners each have both major as well as lesser positions in EV-critical ores.

2018 / USD Glencore South32 Total Revenue $164.8B $9.7B Sales Growth 3.3% 5.7% Gross Income $6.8B $1.7B GI Growth 12.4% -1.1% Gross Margin 4.1% 17.7% Net Income $2.6B $1.7B NI Growth -43.0% 5.3% Operating CF $9.5B $2.2B Op. CF Growth 107.9% -22.4% Free Cash Flow $6.0B $1.7B Free CF Growth 234.6% -31.8% Liabs. to Equity 1.8x 0.4x Current Ratio 1.1x 2.9x Price/Earnings 15.2x 9.9x Dividend Yield 5.8% 5.3%

As it is with most other companies in the extraction business, Glencore’s and South32’s activities result in unintended consequences. Everyone would hope that essential resources could be taken from the ground without adverse impact. But this is not the case – tailings, runoff, sickness, even catastrophes are consequences of mining. Troubling value judgments come with investing in such activities. For me, I accept the choice that investing in clean is often dirty. I expect that companies are minimizing the latter to help achieve the former – including through such things a sustainability / recycling programs – just as I expect that regulators and environmentalists will keep up the pressure on extractors to do what’s right.

Demand, Supply, Mega-Trends

I’m a broken record on this subject but, going to back to my very first article on Seeking Alpha, I have stated my core belief that, “… a more promising approach [to investing] begins with the study of big, developing, scientific, socio-economic, and political patterns and trends that have not yet been reflected in the price of related equities.” When, the two largest car companies on the planet announce massive EV offensives – with support of economies the size and stature of China, the EU, and Japan – we are about to witness a major trend of the kind that doesn’t come along very often.

If you’re concerned about lesser players in the automobile industry – as well you should be – then either focus on the top ones or avoid the sector altogether and turn your attention to major mining companies that will satisfy the mushrooming demand for essential EV metals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNCY, TM, SOUHY, SMTOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)