At Home: Leverage Makes Me Not Feel At Home

At Home (HOME) is another retail operator which is facing real hardship as of recent. We need to analyse trends and the business model to see how the business has ended up in this adverse situation. The retail chain has real potential and runway for growth, yet margins are quite low and are quite adjusted, while leverage is high and not being properly addressed. Based on the low valuation, I am initiating a small position, yet would find comfort if leverage is being addressed.

The Company And Its Model

At Home describes itself as a home decor retailer. The company claims that it offers unmatched breadth and depth of its assortment with 50,000 SKUs offered in its stores which on average total over 100,000 square foot.

The company currently has around 190 stores in most US states. At Home is actively pursuing low-cost ''second-generation'' real estate as it sees potential to triple the store base to 600 stores in the long run throughout the country.

Typical products being sold include housewares, furniture, textile, wall decor, seasonal and outdoor, among others. The company has seen huge success in recent years as it has grown sales from $364 million in its fiscal year of 2013 to $1.17 billion in the fiscal year of 2019. EBITDA roughly tripled as well to $306 million over the same period of time, although this is based on so-called store EBITDA, with adjusted EBITDA on a corporate level seen at $196 million.

The combination of competitive pricing, a full assortment, exclusive products, and treasure hunt is what drives the success of the business, at least according to management. The company has operated in a sweet spot in recent years, yet with tariffs on the rise and competitors looking to enter the space as well, the secular growth story has come under pressure.

A Great Growth Story Gone Bad

The business model of At Home seems to make sense. Shares made their public debut at $15 per share in the summer of 2016, actually fell to $10 in the months following the public offering, yet ever since have steadily moved higher to a high of $40 in the summer of last year.

This all-time high followed the release of the first-quarter results for the fiscal year of 2019, although it was released in the summer of the calendar year of 2018. Sales growth of 21% looked impressive, yet comparable growth of 0.9% was not so strong in the first quarter. The company furthermore outlined a guidance calling for sales of around $1.15 billion for the entire fiscal year of 2019. Adjusted earnings were pegged at $1.25-$1.30 per share, with GAAP earnings seen at $0.82-$0.87 per share.

With 66 million shares outstanding, the company was awarded a $2.6 billion equity valuation, for a $3.1 billion enterprise value if we take into account a net debt load of $491 million at the time, as this excludes deferred rent liabilities as well. This was fairly high with adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year of 2018 totaling $160 million, but of course, the company was showing rapid growth thanks to store openings. While debt was quite high, with comparable sales not that impressive, a 30 times earnings multiple remains sky high for a retail business, based on capital intensive store expansion.

In August of 2018, the company reported solid 2.8% increase in comparable sales as the company actually raised the 2019 outlook slightly. Following the third-quarter earnings release in December, shares fell to just $20 despite an acceleration in comparable sales growth to 5.2%, allowing the company to raise the guidance slightly again. In March of 2019, the full-year results revealed comparable sales growth of 2.1% in the final quarter of the year. The company reported full-year sales of $1.17 billion. GAAP earnings for the year hit $0.74 per share, just shy of $49 million, with adjusted earnings coming in at $1.30 per share. The ironic thing is that the main cause of the gap between both earnings metrics stems from a pre-tax $41 million stock-based compensation expense to its CEO.

Problem Is The Outlook For 2020 and Leverage

The problem is the outlook and the continued high leverage position. Net debt, excluding deferred rent obligations, rose to $585 million while EBITDA came in at $196 million in the fiscal year of 2019, for a 3 times leverage. This is high given that the company sees continued 20% sales growth in 2020, driven by store openings with low single digits comparable sales growth, as this requires large capital expenditures while adjusted earnings are seen down to $1.02-$1.08 per share.

Despite this downbeat outlook, shares were continuing to trade around the $20 mark for most of spring of this year before plunging to $8 in June upon the release of the first-quarter results. Those results revealed a 0.8% decline in comparable sales, which the company attributed to adverse weather conditions, as the company slashed pricing to keep a clean inventory position. This margin pressure and impact of tariffs means that the 2020 outlook will take another beating. On top of the fall in reported earnings in the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA fell from $42 million to $34 million.

The only bright spot is that net debt fell to $554 million, mostly because of a $75 million sale-and-lease-back transaction. The worse thing is the cut to the full-year outlook with comparable sales now seen between minus 1% and positive 1%, with adjusted earnings seen at just $0.67-$0.74 per share. That means that not only do shares still trade at about 12 times earnings, but leverage ratios will worsen as well, certainly if store openings are continuously pursued.

What Now?

Reality is that shares are down 80% from last year's high, but there are two problems with that observation. In terms of the enterprise valuation, this has fallen by ''just'' two-thirds as the debt load is quite high, certainly with EBITDA trending negatively. The other concern is that of continued reliance on store openings, as the $40 high of last year was not sustainable either.

At the moment, the equity valuation of the firm comes in around $528 million as net debt makes for an enterprise value of nearly $1.1 billion. With sales seen at a midpoint of $1.38 billion, the 0.8 times forward sales multiple might look reasonable, but many ''retailers'' and apparel related companies trade at less than one times sales, often far less. While it is true that adjusted margins are still quite good, there are many adjustments and interest costs are quite steep to the point at which it really sounds better to slow the pace of store openings.

If it does do this, it will help to reduce additional working capital as inventory reduction and some improved operating performance could go a long way in addressing the market fears surrounding the debt situation, rather than focusing solely on growth.

While I see the appeal given the decline in the share prices, and also the enterprise value, reality is that based on current earnings power, the valuation looks reasonable, yet the real concern is that of the debt load and derailment of the long-term growth story. Both are, on the other hand, the potential value drivers for the stock as well, assuming that management suggests the business is on track which now is still a big question mark. Nonetheless, I have initiated a small position given the precipitous decline, as leverage and lack of action taken by management prevents me from jumping on board in a bigger way.

