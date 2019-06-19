Sell Transdigm: Product Pricing Risk, Up To 40% Downside

Transdigm Group Inc's (TDG) management technically admitted to holding certain areas of the aerospace and defense market captive in a hearing last month. Interestingly enough, the market did not take notice of this admission given the stock is still trading at record highs. For an overview of the hearing, check out the video here.

About half way through the process, U.S. house representative of California, Katie Hill, asked Transdigm management whether "Transdigm would be able to charge whatever it wants because the department of defense ("DoD") needed the parts to meet mission requirements. Because its TDG's business mode to own and hold exclusive business rights on the products it sells and that enables them to set the market price. Do you agree?"

Mr. Howley, Executive Chairman, stated: "I agree..."

What is the definition of a monopoly? A monopoly refers to a sector or industry dominated by one corporation, firm or entity. Furthermore, the company that operates the monopoly decides the price of the product that it will sell.

Therefore, it appears that Transdigm has some monopolistic qualities.

How Bad Is It?

By the end of this hearing, there was bipartisan agreement (including at least 3 Democrats and 3 Republicans) that TDG was undeniably overpricing its products, affirming the findings of the Inspector General's office. Lawmakers proposed two remedies: product refunds and cost transparency from TDG. Management did not agree to providing cost transparency to the DoD procurement departments. They even made a counter claim that the audits cherry-picking products (yet that assertion was disarmed when a half-inch metal pin was revealed, costing $4,361). Ultimately, management's retorts didn't hold water as the House Committee ultimately claimed a $16 million refund last month.

Still, this $16 million payout is only a small band-aid on the enormous price-gouging wound especially when compared to TDG's actual profit. For FY18, TDG's gross and net profits were $2.2 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Therefore, the entire refund is only 0.7% of FY18 gross profit. Compared to the company's cumulative gross profit in the last 5 years? It's 0.18%. Transdigm is seemingly significantly overcharging the DoD, based on released audit data and other publicly available information.

Digging Deeper

See TDG's gross margins, which are 3 times the broader industry and 2.6 times the average of the top 6 U.S. Aerospace and Defense manufacturers:

According to TDG's 10K, the company is the "sole source provider" across 80% of their products and 90% are considered to be "proprietary." Research has found that these areas of the market have very limited competition. The Inspector General report stated that Transdigm earned an excess profit on 46 of the 47 products reviewed by auditors. However, auditors also qualified that of the 47 products, 39 did not have a single competitor. Therefore, nearly the entire sample market reviewed by the audit is held "captive." For context, TDG has about 4,700 contracts outstanding with the DoD and TDG's entire portfolio exceeds 200,000 products. Given this extensive reach of TDG, regulators have asked auditors to perform more due diligence: "the Committee requests that your office conduct a comprehensive review of TransDigm's contracts with DoD to identify whether TransDigm earned excess profits on contracts outside of your original sample."

Management also claimed that TDG makes significant investments in its business lines. However, the ratio of TDG's annual capex spend relative to cash flow is only a fraction compared to other high-quality manufacturers, as shown in the chart below. In other words, much less reinvestment is occurring versus the broader industry. Among the top 7 competitors, CFO/capex averages 5x, whereas TDG consistently maintains a jaw-dropping ratio in the low-teens:

Most of all, TDG's FY18 unlevered free cash flow margin was 42% of revenue (this excludes interest expenses from FCF). For an industrial equipment manufacturer, this is simply unheard of.

Negligent Management

Based on their 2Q earnings call slide-deck, management added another $1.25 billion on top of their prior mid-point annual revenue guidance, which they expect to be $5.4 billion at mid-point for FY19. Analyst consensus projects that revenue will then approach $6.7 billion by FY20, a 58% increase versus FY18, mostly attributed to its largest acquisition to date of Esterline. Mr. Stein refused to answer whether they would implement steep price increases within its Esterline business and simply stated that they would "comply with laws and regulations." It's clear that the price increases ranging from 2-fold to 10-fold are categorically unethical. This behavior is destructive for society because tax-payers are on the hook for these price increases.

Worst yet, these high product costs are forcing Transdigm customers (including Boeing, Nockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and others) to increase the prices of their own products (which is another cost that funnels down to the U.S. taxpayer). All of these problems are interconnected and it becomes clear as to why U.S. military spend is greater than the next 5 countries combined. Of course overall defense spending is here to stay, but regulators recognize that a $16 million fine will not curb this predatory behavior. Therefore, regulators are looking to open these niche spare-parts markets to more competition, although their strategy hasn't been disclosed to the public yet.

Putting competition aside, TDG being identified as a "bad actor" has many direct negative implications. Not only is brand equity affected (future sales opportunities), but it also opens the door for additional refunds/fines. Procurement departments are also likely consider analyzing 'buy-versus-make' options more critically whenever dealing with TDG. Some will also look to alternative suppliers. If no competition is to be found in these markets, the FTC regulators will likely enforce TDG to divest some of its 35 existing businesses (as listed on its website) to level the playing field. Either way, buyers can imaginably realize cost savings and simultaneously even reduce supply chain risk. If these developments occur, TDG will likely need to reduce their product prices.

Other Risks

Fitch Ratings decided a few months ago to suspend and withdraw its issuer default rating on TDG. S&P and Moody's have maintained their coverage, but both credit ratings are deep in the junk debt category. With the acquisition of Esterline, total debt has increased to a record balance of $17 billion:

The capital structure has effectively exhausted all of its loanable collateral and interest costs have increased to $800 million annually. TDG's free cash flow to debt has also now declined to ~6%. This is quite low, and especially so if FCF growth stalls out. The company also stated that they plan to continue with their private-equity type strategy, which serves as another directional negative to their credit profile.

Still, most sell-side analysts believe TDG is essentially untouchable, or that most of these risks have a very small tail. Over the last month, Street analysts have assigned a price target ranging from $515/share on the low end to $539 on the high end. Although, TDG generates about $1 billion in annual earnings today, which equates to a 25x multiple. If earnings growth begins slowing, that stretched multiple could collapse to 20x or 15x, representing about 20% to 40% downside risk.

Bottom Line

TDG management is maintaining their steep product pricing and unsurprisingly side-stepped questions regarding future price hikes. Management is using a lack of competition to its advantage (likely unfairly), and so both the public and private sector are going to carefully evaluate whether they should maintain business with TDG over the long term. All commercial procurement departments are filled with talented individuals that can likely identify alternatives. If they cannot, regulators enforce the law. Altogether, I believe that management's past, current, and future strategy will come back to haunt the company. It doesn't appear that investors are pricing in the risk of this occurring. Thank you for reading and please comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TDG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a short position in TDG in the coming days or weeks.