GEO Group: Democrats' Lead In Polls Highlights Political Risks

We’ve written about for-profit prison stocks, including GEO Group (GEO), several times. With the 2020 election fast approaching, we think it’s important to continue to highlight the political risks GEO Group faces should one of the many Democratic candidates win.

Obama Era Part Deux?

Late in the Obama presidency the administration moved to reduce, or even phase out completely, the role of for-profit companies at the Federal level. I think most people would characterize the current group of Democratic presidential front runners as either approximately similar too or to the left of Obama. In our opinion, it’s highly likely that if a Democratic candidate wins, they would resurrect that policy. In fact, front-runners like Warren and Sanders have explicitly called for ending private prisons. And of course Biden was part of the Obama administration himself so it’s not a stretch to think he would bring back an old Obama era policy.

Right now, many of the Democratic candidates are polling ahead of Trump but of course we all saw what happened with the polls and projections the last election. Rather than focusing on trying to handicap who will win, we want to focus on the size of the risk GEO investors are facing.

In their latest 10-K GEO Group discloses they own a total of 135 facilities with 96,000 beds (including idle facilities and those under development). Just under half of the total beds are at facilities that are run or managed for Federal agencies. The company has approximately 40,400 beds at facilities for ICE, USMS, the BOP, or joint Federal/state facilities. Perhaps even more concerning is that a majority of those beds, approximately 35,085, are in owned facilities.

However, most of the facilities are run under multi-year contracts. Only 9,300 beds (it’s not specified at what facilities) are up for re-bid in 2021 and only 2,200 up for re-bid in 2022.

(Source: Company 10-K)

So, you might think there is no big immediate threat. However, later in their 10-K GEO Group discloses that most contracts can be terminated at any time for no reason.

Generally, we may lose our facility management contracts due to one of three reasons: the termination by a government customer with or without cause at any time; the failure by a customer to renew a contract with us upon the expiration of the then current term; or our failure to win the right to continue to operate under a contract that has been competitively re-bid in a procurement process upon its termination or expiration. Our facility management contracts typically allow a contracting governmental agency to terminate a contract with or without cause at any time by giving us written notice ranging from 30 to 180 days. If government agencies were to use these provisions to terminate, or renegotiate the terms of their agreements with us, our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.

Under the Obama era policy private prison usage was going to be phased out over time with an emphasis on simply letting existing contracts expire. Would every Democratic candidate follow that same policy? We think there is a risk some candidates might push for contracts to be terminated as soon as possible which could cause more financial stress for GEO Group.

GEO Group has an interesting business model that makes quantifying the exact financial implications difficult. It can be thought of as having both high fixed costs in relation to variable costs and high variable costs in relation to fixed costs, simultaneously. At the individual facility level the company has relatively high fixed costs. It needs maintain the entire facility in good condition, staff the facility adequately, pay utility costs, and more even if some beds aren’t filled. Many expenses are likely the same whether a facility is 100% occupied or 97% occupied. Yes, there will be some variable costs. Things like food service costs, utilities to some degree, and even staff levels to a degree would vary. But overall, many costs are fixed. On the other hand at the high level costs are (or can be) highly variable. For facility management contracts the costs are pretty much entirely variable. Lose the contract and just lay off your staff. For leased or owned facilities, the company can instantly get rid of most labor expenses and once the lease is over or the facility sold get rid of almost all costs if a contract is lost.

We do get some information that is helpful in quantifying costs from the disclosure about idle facilities and vacant beds.

In the U.S. Corrections & Detention segment, we are currently marketing approximately 4,700 vacant beds at four of our idle facilities to potential customers. The annual carrying cost of these idle facilities in 2019 is estimated to be $17.3 million, including depreciation expense of $3.9 million. As of December 31, 2018, these facilities had a net book value of $126.0 million. We currently do not have any firm commitments or agreements in place to activate these facilities but have ongoing contact with several potential customers. The per diem rates that we charge our clients often vary by contract across our portfolio. However, if all of these idle facilities were to be activated using our U.S. Corrections & Detention average per diem rate in 2018, (calculated as the U.S. Corrections & Detention revenue divided by the number of U.S. Corrections & Detention mandays) and based on the average occupancy rate in our U.S. Corrections & Detention facilities for 2018, we would expect to receive annual incremental revenue of approximately $106 million and an increase in annual earnings per share of approximately $.15 to $.20 per share based on our average U.S. Corrections and Detention operating margin

From the disclosure we can work out that idle beds due to a reduction in use of private prisons would cost the company $2,851 per bed. (Note: We did not include depreciation expenses since we believe the company would not need to make any significant capital expenditures if facilities were being phased out, downsized, or closed.) That means the company would face a hit of up to $115M in additional costs. However, this would only happen if it kept all of the facilities open which they obviously would not do.

The other lens to look at things is foregone profits. The company generates an average of $22,500 in revenue per bed. Earnings are about $3,800 per bed on the low end to $5,100 per bed on the high end of the estimates they provide (.15 to .20 in EPS times 120.241M average shares outstanding divided by 4700 idle beds). However, these are earnings assuming additional beds are filled and likely have high incremental margins and may not be directly comparable to the financial results of closing entire facilities.

The company may lose out on almost $909M in revenue if all Federal contracts are eventually phased out. That’s 39% of the total revenue GEO Group brings in. The long-term net income hit for leased facilities is likely to be roughly proportional to existing margins since eventually all costs associated with leased facilities will be off the books. Things get trickier with owned facilities. While there has been a push to reduce incarceration rates I don’t think all the persons held at GEO’s owned facilities could be instantaneously moved elsewhere. It’s possible the Federal government would buy back the facilities in some cases. In that case, long-term margins should remain the same as all costs with those facilities would come off the books. The issue is what happens if owned facilities are not re-contracted and GEO is stuck with a facility not being used? Then you could start seeing the impact on net income magnified as things like real estate taxes and basic maintenance still need to be paid or done.

There could be significant financial issues given GEO Group carries $2.4B in long term debt which it is servicing with $145M in net income (cash from operations as higher at $275M however the company spent $196M on capital expenditures). GEO Group is paying about $150M in interest expense each year for that debt load. It wouldn’t take a lot of closures before interest expenses start to use up a lot of the company’s net income. In summary, we feel there are just too many risks and political unknowns surrounding GEO Group to make it worth an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.