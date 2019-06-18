Why Facebook's Cryptocurrency Will Quickly Surpass Bitcoin

When I first started learning about Bitcoin in early 2013, what I read and heard was maybe 75% technological (the secure e-cash of the future), 20% political (radical libertarian overthrow of central banks), and only 5% economic (why Bitcoin wouldn't go to zero). Now, after a few price swings and SEC ETF rejections, I'd say what I'm hearing about Bitcoin specifically is 60% economic (mostly pitches of crypto "hedge funds" incorporated in the Cayman Islands), 25% political (still mostly libertarian Fed-haters), and 15% technological (miners in Xinjiang and central Asia). In short, there seems to be a clear shift to a message that Bitcoin is not just a transaction technology but somehow an irreplaceable store of value, and I am surprised this idea has not yet died with the still ill-conceived idea of a Bitcoin ETF.

In this article, I want to refresh some of the main reasons I believe Bitcoin is still flawed as a store of value, and why I hope the SEC will keep rejecting the next few jabs at a Bitcoin ETF. Rather, I will outline a few of the services underlying the modern currencies that have real value and utility and explain how these could be the basis for a more meaningful distributed application I call the "Blockchain Virgin Islands". For comparison, I also take a brief look at articles written about the cryptocurrency expected to be announced this week by Facebook (FB) in collaboration with other big-name backers and consider how such a cryptocurrency might work with the BVI.

Why Bitcoin ETFs are still a bad idea

I first wrote about the proposed Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) almost three years ago and am a bit surprised the ticker has remained "pending" both on Seeking Alpha and application queues for so long. At the time, I called it a "Horse-drawn Ferrari" and pointed out how backward the idea was to take a 21st century transaction technology and wrap it in a 20th century fund and exchange infrastructure. In my follow-on article about one year later, I listed 6 reasons the SEC should reject Bitcoin ETFs:

It's back-wrapping technology - like using Outlook to print out your emails (aka Bitcoins) to put in paper envelope (an ETF) to send through the post office (the old fashioned exchange), rather than just sending the "e-mail" wallet-to-wallet directly. It would focus attention on Bitcoin's price fluctuations, not its technological applications. More trading would drive more volatility, which would discourage mainstream use. Bitcoin had not even developed a money market which would pay interest on idle Bitcoins held by the ETF, something all other currency ETFs are based on. The main "use of proceeds" of a COIN IPO would be to help Bitcoin speculators cash out at the expense of Schwab accounts which shouldn't be buying it in the first place. There is still much to decide among users as to what makes a viable cryptocurrency, and it was then (and still is now) inappropriate for a top regulator to bless one cryptocurrency over others.

A seventh reason, if one were needed, is that inert blocks of anything, whether blocks of gold or blocks of ones and zeros on a network of hard drives are poor places to hold value that should not be called "investments". I generally consider ETFs to be a low-cost allocation tool to long-term assets like stocks, bonds, and REITs which should be accumulated and held for retirement. Even with its much longer history, gold is an unproductive asset (no interest, no dividends, no farming yield, etc.) that has underperformed for the past 40 years and will likely continue to underperform for another 40. At best, Bitcoin's economics could be like that of gold's, but more likely, it remains easier to replace a cryptocurrency than to replace element 79.

Later that year, Bitcoin futures launched, and I explained why I didn't have as much of a problem with Bitcoin futures, largely because futures are a trading and hedging instrument limited to those who understand them. Some speculated that Bitcoin futures would be the initial bridging gateway to a Bitcoin ETF, perhaps restructuring COIN to simply wrap a rolling long Bitcoin futures position. The United States Oil Fund LP (USO) has successfully used an ETF wrapper around oil futures to provide ETF investors (and K-1 tax filers) the ability to trade oil "like a stock" for over a decade already, but I'm glad regulators accept the difference between oil and Bitcoin. I have similarly argued that leveraged and inverse (L&I) ETFs are unnecessary because those for whom such strategies are suitable can trade futures and those that can't trade futures probably shouldn't do L&I strategies.

Around the end of 2017/early 2018, news was also being made about tax reporting for US taxpayers with cryptocurrency gains, but I was one of the few critics calling the lack of automated tax reporting a flaw in the cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Since then, I started thinking of a minimal set of automated services (smart contracts) that a decentralised blockchain application might need to provide to serve as a meaningful competitor to today's real non-cryptocurrencies. I call this hypothetical economy the "Blockchain Virgin Islands".

What would the Blockchain Virgin Islands do that Bitcoin doesn't do

For nine years so far, I have been based on the offshore financial center of Hong Kong and seen a suite of services provided here that are also provided by competing offshore financial centers including Singapore, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, and the British Virgin Islands (BVI). There are a whole suite of services these offshore financial centers provide, often because these places lack much in the way of natural resources but have plenty of well-educated legal and financial professionals that can provide world-class services. I argue that if enough of these financial and legal services can be encoded onto a secure digital platform or distributed application, even one without landed territory, that platform would be as useful to international business as the British Virgin Islands are, hence the name "Blockchain Virgin Islands".

The first and most obvious of these services are providing a tax-neutral jurisdiction for incorporating companies for international business. Note that "tax neutral" should not immediately be associated with "no tax" or "tax avoidance". Rather, a tax-neutral jurisdiction provides a "middle ground" without unnecessary layers of tax or transaction cost on transactions or shareholders outside one stakeholder's jurisdiction. With the rise of FATCA and CRS, pro-business governments should be keen to see a blockchain-enabled offshore financial center that automates tax reporting of transactions and wallets securely to relevant tax authorities, and many taxpayers would appreciate such automated compliance as well.

A second and closely related layer of services is digital identification and know-your-customer (KYC) through digital signatures. This has perhaps been most famously implemented so far by Estonia with its e-residency program, which still has to explain to many users what digital signatures are. Given how much time I still spend shuffling paper signatures and proving clients' identities, this should be an "easy win" feature for aspiring distributed application developers. Some in Estonia have described services to e-residents as a "country as a service" or "e-government as a service" platform, and one might ask how necessary the landed territory of a country might be to such a country.

A third and related layer of services beyond basic tax reporting is more general rules of order, courts of law, and regulation of financial services. I know that's a very tall order, but what better way to enact a bank regulation, for example, a reserve requirement, as code on a platform, such that any bank app built on that platform automatically complies with it? One of the biggest difficulties in doing business in Hong Kong post-CRS is that it can now take weeks, if not months, to open a business bank account, something that automated, reported and codified regulation should streamline, not hinder. I would love to see an all-digital bank where I could open an international business banking account in minutes, not months, with all digital ID documents.

A fourth and more challenging layer for such an economy/ecosystem might be if it starts signing treaties with existing countries and/or receiving some amount of diplomatic recognition. Even in 2019, it might seem farfetched that any digital-only application might get international recognition as a foreign government, but I find even more farfetched idea that Bitcoin might become a reserve currency without providing any of the above government-like services.

It may seem I have started to get political when describing how smart contracts could be put together to build a virtual or digital country that might start issuing passports and regulating pensions. Such a country, though, would not be too different to us who may deal with Cayman or BVI companies without ever setting foot in Cayman or the BVI.

Back on the topic of currency, one might ask what currency the Blockchain Virgin Islands might use. So far, I am not aware of any respected offshore financial center that has adopted any cryptocurrency as its official currency, though most have not even reached the digital ID level of Estonia. Both the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands use the US dollar, while Ireland and Luxembourg use the euro, and Hong Kong and Singapore (with larger internal economies) have their "currency board" currencies. A "currency board" currency is one that is fully backed by single foreign currency (the Hong Kong dollar is backed by US dollars) or a basket of foreign currencies (the Singapore dollar is backed by an undisclosed basket of dollars, euros, yen, etc.). A currency board system like that of the Singapore dollar seems to be the sort of "StableCoin" model Facebook is planning for its own cryptocurrency, and it would not be difficult for the model BVI to manage one within its own smart contract system. For a crypto economy to have its own freely floating currency not backed by anything, it would probably need to run an even more substantial economy, like that backing the Swiss franc or New Zealand dollar.

What do we know about FacebookCoin so far?

News that a cryptocurrency expected to be announced this week by Facebook (and backed by other big names including Uber (NYSE:UBER), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Visa (NYSE:C), and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)) is likely to be backed by (and pegged to) a basket of government-issued currencies. This coin is rumoured to be named "Libra" or "GlobalCoin", and there is already speculation on whether it will pay interest, automate anti-money laundering reporting, or well-serve the unbanked. Given the amount of information Facebook already has on its users, it may be easy enough for it to build the first two layers listed above, including company incorporation, digital ID/KYC/AML services, and digital signatures/certificates. Back in 2015, I speculated Facebook might become a dominant force in banking, and I'm surprised it's taken the Internet giant so long to come even this far.

In my view, this FacebookCoin is likely to quickly eclipse Bitcoin usage because Facebook already has over 2 billion users, will likely make the user interface far easier than Bitcoin for most users, and the stable price will encourage actual use rather than price speculation. As the Guardian article quoted Mark Zuckerberg as saying "it should be as easy to send money to someone as it is to send a photo". Although Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) has long made sending money as easy as sending a photo through its WeChat pay service, I still see a barrier between using WeChat pay in RMB within Mainland China vs. using WeChat pay HK in HKD outside Mainland China. If FacebookCoin is as easy to use globally as Facebook Messenger and lowers transaction and FX costs below about 0.1%, it may become my main international payment tool outside China. Either way, I'm far more bullish on the prospects of Facebook and Tencent than I am on Bitcoin, and still believe it will be far easier to replace Bitcoin with something better than to replace FB or TECHY with something better.

Conclusion

Australian feminist Irina Dunn is credited with initially coining the term "A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle". I would argue that the world needs a Bitcoin ETF even less than a fish needs a bicycle, since a bicycle can at least bring the fish some fish food, a bigger aquarium, or some companions, while a Bitcoin ETF offers nothing more than "scarcity as a service" within the expensive wrapper its technology was supposed to make obsolete. Rather than helping those who bought and hoarded Bitcoin with a way to cash out, I'll wait to see the full stack of services developed by a model "Blockchain Virgin Islands". Meanwhile, I might see how far in that direction FacebookCoin goes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.