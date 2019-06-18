Teva: Catching The Falling Knife While Blindfolded In A Maelstrom Of Headlines

The stock continues to have negative headlines and analyst downgrades. I believe the selling has gone too far and I am willing to "catch the knife."

It has been a rough month since my first Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) article. The company is now going through a price-fixing scandal and lawsuits related to the company’s alleged contribution to the opioid crisis. I am not going to discount these recent events and how they have impacted the share price, but I am looking to add to my small position with a “catch the falling knife” attempt. Typically, I would wait for the headlines and analysts to go away but I am using their fallout to create a buying opportunity. I have a plan to develop a position in the “trough year” of 2019 in anticipation the company will make a turnaround in the coming years . I plan to grab a small number of shares at these current prices, but will I end-up being cut?

In my previous TEVA article, I argued that the stock was undervalued and that the Q1 earnings report would be pivotal for my case. Although the ER hit my expectations, I still held off on an immediate buy because of the technicals in the charts. It was only a few days later that I decided to hit the buy button and start a pilot position. Unfortunately, the company was subsequently hit with a price-fixing scandal and opioid lawsuits. This caused a large selloff and significant downgrades by street analysts. Teva is facing substantial fines and payments for their alleged involvement in these events, which should hold down the share price in the near-term until the final bill is calculated and analysts forecast the company’s ability to absorb the losses.

After some elementary arithmetic, I decided to mix contrarian, opportunistic, value, and technical ideas into a “catching the knife” strategy. I will discuss the reasoning behind my falling knife buy using current valuations and technical analysis to rationalize my second buy. In addition, I will pinpoint some of the possible threats to my actions.

Maelstrom

The recent headlines have created a maelstrom that has created some uncertainty about Teva's ability to stay afloat. The share price has reacted appropriately, as the market attempts to measure out the damage and looming downside. However, the spinning headlines and flushing share price could produce an opportunity to grab a discount buy. As the negative headlines dry up, I expect opportunistic buyers to fill the void and stabilize the share price. Indeed, the company has taken some hits but I don't believe Teva is a hopeless investment due to the company having the capability of weathering the storm or perhaps even navigating its way out of it.

This maelstrom spawned back in early May when news about Teva being in the middle of a price-fixing scandal with other generic companies. According to the allegation, Teva “willingly participated” in these price-fixing agreements in an attempt to boost generic drug prices in the United States. Of course, the company denies these claims and cites the lack of definitive evidence to support them.

Although there might be some truth to these lawsuits, I see them as a political action more than anything. Almost every state has their attorney general filing a suit against nearly every generic drug company … it could all be true … but it looks like a playbook out of McCarthyism to me. Someone has to be guilty of something right? Still, investors need to take these threats seriously due to the possible fines and political fallout.

The storm intensified as Teva gets wrapped up into the fallout of the opioid crisis, as states continue to file lawsuits against almost every opioid drug company. On May 26th, Teva agreed to pay Oklahoma $85M in order to settle opioid claims in that state. Unfortunately, a judge did not approve the settlement because it was not clear that payment was not going into the state’s treasury fund. Teva does have a few branded opioids such as Fentora and Actiq, plus a few generic opioids. So, that makes them a prime target for attorney generals looking to get a piece of the action and score a win against the opioid companies.

Out of all the negative headlines, I found the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch downgrade to underperform with a target price of $9 to be the most controversial. This downgrade fueled the selloff and caused the share price to hit a new 52-week low. The analyst's position went from a positive outlook with a target price of $24...to a target price of $9. I tried to make sense of the report in my head, but nothing really matched up. In fact, Early Retiree’s TEVA article recaps how Bank of America/Merrill Lynch has been inconsistent with their assessments of TEVA, so I didn’t take the downgrade too seriously. The analyst put a rough estimate of $3B price tag on the lawsuits, yet, his downgrade from $19 to $9, which equals ~$12B in market cap. Indeed, these lawsuits will have an impact on the balance sheet, but will it disrupt sales or operations? Perhaps the valuation modeling is beyond me, but I am struggling to find the justification for the $9.

The analyst fiasco continued on June 17th, with Citibank going from $23 to $13. Plus, Mizuho's Irina Koffler gave TEVA a neutral rating and cut the target price from $18 to $11. Certainly, this isn’t good news for shareholders but it looks as if the remaining analysts are just following the herd on the ratings … it would be embarrassing to have a price target of $23, meanwhile, the share price is struggling to hold $8. These latent downgrades typically have a smaller impact on the share price and could help me find the bottom.

Is the bottom near? Why am I buying in the middle of the headlines?

As I pointed out in my previous article, TEVA’s current valuations are enticing, which is why I am so confident that these troubling times will pass. The stock has a price-to-sales and a price-to-book less than 1, which is a rare event in a company this size. Looking at Figure 1 below, we can see how TEVA scores an A in most TTM and FWD valuations.

Figure 1: TEVA Valuations (Source Seeking Alpha)

Regardless of what model you use to determine a company’s value, you are going to have to consider those multiples and grades in the figure above. It would be difficult to convince me that the stock is not undervalued. The company is still expecting ~$17B in revenues for 2019 vs. ~$19B in 2018 (Figure 2), but that is still a forward price-to-sales that is sub-1, which is hard to ignore. In fact, the market has the pulled price-to-sales below 1 for the next eight years. Admittedly, there isn’t much growth over this period. However, I cannot believe the market will allow TEVA to be a bargain buy for almost a decade.

Figure 2: TEVA Annual Earnings Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

I understand that these metrics don't guarantee the share price will rise to be in line with the sector's average ... but it ridiculous to say that TEVA is a strong sell at these valuations. I consider these valuations as my life raft during this storm. Waves can knock me around but revenues and cash flow should prevent me from sinking to the bottom. I might go under here and there, but eventually, the laws of the market will keep me above water.

Catching the Knife

TEVA’s charts continue to be extremely bearish, however, the past week of trading has shown some support. Returning to my previous article, I pointed out the long-term support on the monthly chart (Figure 3) around $11.75 per share which was my first TEVA buy. Unfortunately, the stock crashed through that level and despite being oversold on the monthly chart. The next support appears to be around the $4.50 mark, which could be the worst case scenario technically.

Figure 3: TEVA Monthly (Source Trendspider)

When looking at the weekly chart (Figure 4), we can see how the stock is still oversold but was able to breakdown through the lower trend line under high-volume. At the moment, I can’t find any bullish indicators on this chart. It looks as if the stock wants to roll-over again.

Figure 4: TEVA Weekly (Source Trendspider)

Unfortunately, the daily chart (Figure 5) shows a comparable condition with the share price smashing below the December lows and breaking the lower downtrend line in a descending wedge pattern. Now, we are approaching the situation of the stock being oversold on the monthly, weekly, and daily charts, plus, a potential start of a short-term double bottom. This is where I am going to attempt to catch the knife. Admittedly, catching the knife would be calling the bottom before it is confirmed; whereas, I am waiting for the knife to bounce first and grab it just off the floor. Still, it is risky because I don’t know if last week was the low … I could be buying at a false bottom ahead of another capitulation, so the risk of getting cut is still there.

Figure 5: TEVA Daily (Source Trendspider)

How am I going to catch the knife? I will rely on the hourly chart (Figure 6) to help me determine a buy in the second half of the trading day. Recently, the stock has made a big move at the bell and then stabilized after a few hours of trading. If the share price can hit below $8.00 and then I see an uptick in the Hull Moving Average, I will hit the buy button.

Figure 6: TEVA Hourly (Source Trendspider)

The Blindfold

A few months ago, I would have pointed to the company’s debt as the biggest downside risk. Now, I believe the unknown total amount of fines and penalties that could push the trough year into 2020. Teva is placed right in the middle of two major political topics that will continue into an election year. To me, this is the unknown … I might be attempting to catch the falling knife with technicals and pointing to valuation metrics to justify my buy, but I can’t see what the federal and state governments are going to do to Teva concerning price-fixing and the opioid exposure. It is possible they will attempt to turn Teva into an example or possible scapegoat for some of these hot topics.

The other unknowns are the biotech sector (IBB) and the overall market. Looking at the IBB daily chart (Figure 7), we see the past few months have been a rollercoaster for the sector.

Figure 7: IBB Daily (Source Trendspider)

The ETF has triple topped and was unsuccessful in breaking above its October highs. Since then, the sector has been bouncing down off supports and Bollinger bands as the market fears prescription drug reform. It doesn’t appear the biotech selloff has ceased and it might continue to drag TEVA down with it.

Figure 8: SPY Daily (Source Trendspider)

On the other hand, the overall market appears to be rebounding off its recent pullback. Looking at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the S&P 500 had a double-top event from the October highs and in early May (Figure 8). This failure to hold above the October highs most likely triggered a strong selloff, along with the trade war headlines. However, the market found support just under the 200-day MA and abruptly climbed back to its April trading range. This quick move didn’t occur under high volume, so I am not confident we will stay here without positive news from the China trade war. My gut tells me the market will establish a lower high, which is not a positive augur for Teva during the doldrums of summer.

These potential downside scenarios could prolong the selloff or at least inhibit a swift recovery.

Conclusion

Despite the company’s attempts to restructure and implement cost-saving efforts, the recent headlines have negated any progress made in investor sentiment. Throw in significant analyst downgrades and you get a dark cloud that has consumed the stock. However, I believe the market has pushed the selling too far and that cloud will eventually dry up in the coming weeks. In addition, the share price is oversold on multiple long-term timeframes, which should prevent the shorts from getting too greedy and should also bring in some opportunistic buyers. In anticipation of this, I am willing to catch the falling knife due to the company’s valuations and long-term outlook. Nonetheless, I still believe that the turnaround point is not going to happen in 2019 and these headlines might linger into 2020. Therefore, I will keep my position size small until I see the bottom or trough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.