Weibo: China Discount

The stock trades at a discount due to the China trade war and resultant impact on the ad market growth.

The company continues to grow one of the largest social media platforms in the world.

The slowdown in the Chinese economy has hit the related internet companies hard with stocks down over 50%. A prime example is Weibo (WB) that has seen the stock decline over 60% from the highs, providing a prime avenue to playing a rebound in the Chinese economy once the trade war is resolved.

No User Problem

For Q1, Weibo reported that monthly average users (MAUs) grew by 54 million or roughly 13% from last year. The leading social media platform in China now has 465 million MAUs and over 200 million daily active users.

A simple visualization of the importance and scale of Weibo is the list of the most popular social medial platforms at the end of 2018. The Chinese social platform ranked as the seventh most popular platform with ~431 million MAUs.

Source: TNW

One of the keys to the attractiveness of the stock is that Weibo is one of the few unique platforms on the list. Other services such as YouTube, Instagram and Tumblr are part of much larger organizations.

As the yearly visualization highlights, very few platforms have topped the 500 million level over the 16-year history of social platforms. Also just as important, many a platform has struggled to maintain a leadership position, with MySpace and other platforms faltering from leading user positions. Hence, these investments are not without risks.

China Discount

Weibo was crushed following acknowledgement that the ad market was seeing a major slowdown starting towards the end of last year. The good news is that Baidu (BIDU) projected similar weakness in a sign of the trade war hitting the small & medium sized enterprises or SMEs in China rather hard. The Baidu indication makes the situation clearly not a problem related to Weibo only.

Weibo only forecasts Q2 revenues to grow 7 to 10% to $432 million. The forecast is a sharp slowdown from quarterly revenue growth in the 20% range on a constant currency basis.

CEO Geofei Wang has the following to say about the ad market during the Q1'19 earnings call:

"And meanwhile starting from the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2018, macro uncertainties and pricing and financing environment also weighed on the growth of that entire SME end market."

The sector is facing increased competition at a time that local SMEs are reining back on spending on advertising.

Despite these issues, China has favorable long-term growth prospects. The internet remains highly undeveloped in comparison to the U.S. Even with the data privacy and harassment issues of U.S. social media platforms, Weibo now trades at a large discount to Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR).

Data by YCharts

Traditionally, Weibo traded at a premium forward EV/S multiple due to the better growth prospects in China, but the stock market has completely abandoned that theory. These scenarios are where investors can make solid long-term buys when the market becomes disconnected with logic due to short-term market issues.

With ~465 million MAUs, Weibo has a long road to grow revenues per user. The company only obtains about $4-5 in revenue per user and should grow user monetization as the Chinese economy grows over time.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that an investment in Weibo is only going to work once the trade war is resolved. Stocks like Weibo are now trading with a large Chinese discount.

The only problem is that the discount can last an unknown amount of time so investors have to go into Weibo knowing that until a completed trade war returns China to a more normal economic growth rate, Weibo probably won't rally. Ultimately though, the stock has a market valuation below $10 billion and revenue estimates of about $2 billion while maintaining a cash balance in the $1.5 billion range. These numbers will add up to stock gains over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.