Projecting Lower Lows For Brinker

Brinker International (EAT) (the restaurant dining operator) has been an excellent long play over the past decade. Apart from the significant capital appreciation shares have enjoyed over this time frame, the dividend has grown from $0.44 to $1.52 which equates to a 13%+ dividend growth rate on average per year.

Obviously, past performance is not always indicative of future performance, but we definitely seem to be working off a sound base here. In fact, although top line sales have fallen over the past decade (down about 3% on average per year), operating income is up over 10% since 2009. Yes, the short-term trends have been down, but we may only be dealing with a temporary downdraft here.

Shares remain down well over 10% since the start of the year. This has spiked the dividend yield to almost 4%. Trading at currently just under $40 a share, Brinker has an earnings multiple of approximately 10.6 at present. This is well behind the industry average of 27.9.

When we research stocks which are undervalued, we like to look at the strength and sustainability of the dividend, especially if a payout has been in place for a sustained period of time. Dividends have accounted for almost half of the total return of the S&P over the past 90 years. If the forward-looking fundamentals of Brinker were not sound, for example, we should be able to see this potential negative trend show up in some of the firm's dividend metrics.

From a technical perspective, price over the past year or so on the weekly chart has printed a horizontal upper trendline along with a downtrending lower trendline. The pattern has all the marks of a double top which is a bearish pattern. Price at present is trying to break above support which we believe it will have a hard time of doing.

Therefore, investors should be prepared for lower prices here in the near term. The real question then is whether Brinker will be a strong dividend play if $30 a share is a real possibility. Let's see how the key dividend metrics have been trending.

First, we go to the dividend growth numbers to see if recent increases have been robust. Dividend growth is important for a number of reasons.

It protects against purchasing power erosion. It is a sign of confidence from management that future earnings are expected to increase. It is a way of sharing in the profits of the company.

Dividend growth rates, though, have been waning at Brinker. The 5-year annual growth rate for example of 11.55% is light years away from the 12-month number of 2.7%. Net profit is down about 5% during this time frame.

It must be said, though, that the stability of the dividend does not look under any pressure at present. Currently, the firm is paying about 40% of its earnings out on dividend payments. The reason why the payout has actually been declining is due to how aggressive Brinker has been in bringing down its float. Currently, the amount of shares outstanding is about 37 million. A decade ago, there was well over 100 million of shares outstanding. Management should be applauded for this and it explains why EPS growth over the past decade has outperformed net profit growth by a considerable margin.

From a financial health point of view, although long-term debt has been declining, there remains over $800 million of negative equity on the company's balance sheet. Furthermore, this has impacted the interest coverage ratio which has dropped to 3.84. Suffice it to say, when the interest coverage ratio and balance sheet are trending in an adverse manner, it stands to reason that dividend growth will remain under pressure. A positive point, though, is that around $3.92 in earnings per share is expected this year (12% increase). If Brinker can hit these types of numbers, it would definitely help in stopping the bleeding.

To sum up, if the double top pattern plays out in full, then we may see significant lower prices for Brinker in the near term. If we do, a risk/reward play may definitely be on the cards. From our portfolio's perspective, it will depend on how this stock really gets. Will review when the firm announces its yearly numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.