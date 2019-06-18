Diamond Offshore: Market Is Throwing The Baby Out With The Bathwater

While Diamond's financials are surprisingly satisfactory by contrast to its peers, conversely, the company presents definitive weaknesses when it comes to its rig fleet.

(Image: Semi-submersible Ocean BlackRhino Source: ALP Marine Traffic/Muratov Alexander)

Quick Analysis

After writing my two recent articles about Ensco Rowan (ESV) published on June 16 and Transocean (RIG) published on June 17, I decided that Diamond Offshore (DO) should be the next to analyze because of its dominating presence in the offshore drilling sector and the drastic drop of the stock price experienced by the industry recently as we can see below.

Data by YCharts

The Texas-based Diamond Offshore is among the most decent offshore drillers characterized primarily by its adequate balance sheet which gives investors a rare sense of security while the whole sector is facing a major crisis which is deeply rooted in the urgent need of adapting to a new business environment. Furthermore, Diamond Offshore, founded in 1953, is 53% owned by Loews Corp. (L), which gives some extra-credibility and safety long term.

While Diamond's financials are surprisingly satisfactory by contrast to its peers, conversely, the company presents definitive weaknesses when it comes to its rig fleet.

Some weaknesses are attached to the overall offshore drilling status and some others are more related to the company strategy. However, it would be unfair to say that the fleet presents only weakness while the fleet presents some undeniable strength that I will discuss later.

For instance, one severe weakness is that Diamond Offshore doesn't own a jack-up fleet anymore, after selling its last jack-up called the Ocean Scepter to Shelf Drilling in July 2018 for $90 million.

It is a regrettable lack of diversification for the company because of the supporting nature of the jack-up segment which has experienced a more tangible recovery and can be considered as a segment that can "pay the bills" while waiting for a full-blown recovery including the floaters' sector and higher daily rates.

While Diamond Offshore owns several state-of-the-art drillships; on the other hand, it still struggles with an aging floater pool as well. The company is aware of this unbalance and indicated that it plans to correct this pressing issue by investing in its rig fleet rather than acquiring new rigs at a discount - and it did.

CEO Marc Edwards said on the 1Q'19 conference call:

We are the only company that has contracted all of its ultra deepwater drill ships until 2022 and beyond. We are also the only drilling company that is investing in the underserved moored asset category. Recently, we have returned three moored rigs to work effectively as almost new assets.

This strategy seems to pay off with the moored assets class right now (e.g., Ocean Onyx, Ocean Apex, etc.), which appears in demand especially in the North Sea and Australia, where the market is tightening.

Source: DO 2Q19 Presentation

It has come to a point where Diamond Offshore is now considering to reactivate some of its cold-stacked rigs, but the sudden renewed weakness of the oil prices may have put a stop in that.

However, looking at the global contracting situation, we are backpedalling from six months ago, and despite some "green shoot" here and there, I have been far from being impressed by the pace and the strength of this elusive "recovery," which seems to produce little contracts at dismal day rates and limited duration.

One recent example, Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Semisub West Capricorn was awarded a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in the Gulf of Mexico for a total backlog of $10 million. Assuming about 60 days, the day rate is about $165k/d.

During its BP contract, the West Capricorn commanded a dayrate of, for today's drilling world unbelievable, $543,000. As for the new contract with Kosmos, Bassoe Offshore has estimated it to be around $165,000 for a two-month term, more than 3x lower compared to its previous contract.

A quick look at the fleet Status as of June 15, 2019 (Estimated by Fun Trading)

The contract backlog is now estimated at $2.3 billion and stretches to 2023, as shown below:

As we can see below, the "Drillships" section is bringing the lion's share with about $1.5 billion in contract backlog or 65% of the total backlog.

Diamond Offshore indicated in April a backlog addition of $450 million, which ended a concerning deterioration of the backlog situation that has dropped steadily since 1Q'15 from $7.4 billion to now just above $2 billion.

The company has now about 16 floaters which are all working (excluding the Ocean Guardian that was indicated "held for sale" last quarter).

Diamond Offshore: Robust debt profile with a limited net debt of $1.56 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019

Net debt was $1.557 billion at the end of March 31, 2019, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 8.2x, which is high and means that the company can repay its net debt in about 8.2 years based on its yearly EBITDA.

I have estimated EBITDA at ~$191 million using Morningstar data.

While the ratio is quite heavy, it remains one of the best ratios in the offshore drilling industry and a sign of relative financial strength nonetheless, especially after establishing recently a new credit facility which matures in 2023 and amended the company's existing credit facility.

Moody's indicated in April:

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.'s (Diamond) B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its declining cash flow and deteriorating credit metrics caused by weak fundamental business conditions for offshore drilling. The company and its competitors operate in a global market that is oversupplied with rigs, especially floating rigs, relative to offshore drilling demand in a structurally lower oil price environment. Diamond benefits from lower debt levels and interest burden compared to peers, limited capital spending requirements and debt maturities, and good liquidity. The rating also considers the benefit of Loews Corporation's (rated A3) controlling ownership and financial strength.

Source: DO Presentation

Technical Analysis

The market sold off recently Diamond Offshore too precipitously, in my opinion. Good fundamentals and solid strategy are placing the company in a safe spot.

However, the offshore drilling industry is facing a tremendous headwind, and I would not recommend DO as a long-term investment right now. Oil prices are very volatile, and oil operators are becoming even more cautious, especially when it comes to committing substantial exploration CapEx.

The trading strategy here is clear. DO is oversold, and it is essential to grab this opportunity short term.

DO was forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $10 and line support at $9. The stock experienced a decisive negative breakout in May and has been weakening since then, searching for the next support that I estimate at about $7.35 using a new descending channel pattern with line resistance at $10 (violet) and line support parallel starting the low in early May. I recommend adding and accumulating at $7.35 or lower based on this assumption, which will have to be confirmed this week.

In general, descending channel patterns are considered short-term bearish but could also experience a breakout on the upside depending on individual circumstances (oil prices strengthening, for instance). In my opinion, I may start accumulating around $7.50 cautiously with a short-term target between $9.50 and $10.20.

