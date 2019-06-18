IPO Update: Priam Properties Readies $171 Million IPO

For investors interested in a 4% dividend yield stock and management's growth strategy, PRMI may be an interesting IPO.

The firm is organizing to acquire and operate office properties in what management believes are high-growth potential regions of the U.S.

Priam Properties has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Priam Properties (PRMI) has filed to raise $171 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is planning to acquire and operate office buildings in growth-oriented locales in the United States.

PRMI’s pro forma dividend yield was 4.16% in 2018, so for investors who want a dividend-yielding stock coupled with Priam’s strategy, the IPO may be worth looking into more closely.

Company

Nashville, Tennessee-based Priam was formed to acquire multi-tenant office buildings in the Midwest and Southeast U.S. in major cities with high concentrations of Millennial workers.

Management is headed by CEO Abhishek Mathur, who was previously Chief Financial Officer and Brock Capital and an attorney. He has more than 14 years of experience in real estate private equity for a range of asset types.

The firm seeks to acquire and manage properties with the following characteristics:

Upon completion of the IPO and initial transactions, PRMI plans to own the following property interests:

Market

According to a 2019 Barron’s report on the state of the U.S. office market, many office REITs are at ‘bargain prices’ due to difficulty in achieving meaningful rent growth.

Office REITs have been market underperformers compared to hotel, mall, and apartment REITs due to ‘worries that the U.S. economic expansion has finally started to deteriorate.

Of the office sector, Danny Ismail at Green Street said it ‘will continue to be challenged,’ and ‘growth in most major markets doesn’t seem to be enough to push pricing power...it’s a tough business. Capex is high, and fundamental growth is tough to come by.’

Management counters this by stating that it is pursuing an ‘urban node’ strategy to ‘acquire well-located multi-tenant office properties in urban nodes where we believe we will face limited competition from institutional investors and can effectively execute our value-add repositioning programs to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our stockholders.’

Financial Performance & IPO Details

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement (Pro Forma):

Total Assets $ 336,607,445 Total Liabilities $ 113,246,775 2018 Revenue $ 33,690,027 2018 Net Operating Income $ 18,744,925 2018 Adjusted Funds From Operations [AFFO] $ 8,143,080

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

PRMI intends to sell nine million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $171 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range and excluding the exercise of underwriter options, the company’s market capitalization at IPO would approximate $196.8 million.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $17.5 million to acquire ownership interests in certain of the properties in our initial portfolio pursuant to the formation transactions; approximately $61.1 million to repay outstanding indebtedness as described in the table below; and the remaining net proceeds for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes, including working capital, future acquisitions, and, potentially, paying distributions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, Stifel, BB&T Capital Markets, D.A. Davidson & Co., and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Commentary

Priam is seeking investment from public markets during a dearth of REIT IPOs. Only one REIT has gone public in the U.S. in 2019, that of Postal Realty Trust (PSTL), and it has performed poorly, dropping from $17.00 at IPO to its current $15.00 per share.

Priam’s pro forma financials show the firm would have generated AFFO in 2018 of $0.79 per share. Assuming a $19.00 per share price, this is a gross yield of 4.16%.

According to a current NAREIT report, a basket of publicly held U.S. office REITs paid an average dividend yield of 3.37%, so based on this comparison, PRMI’s yield would be approximately 19% higher.

The market opportunity for Priam’s approach, which is to focus its capital on higher growth regions that will attract younger demographic workers, has some merit to it, at least on paper.

Whether the firm will be able to acquire properties at a reasonable price and then monetize their growth potential are matters of execution and external market dynamics.

So, for investors who believe in PRMI’s strategy and are fine with its prospective dividend yield of around 4%, the IPO appears to be a buy at up to $19.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 27, 2019.

