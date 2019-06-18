The Statistical Drivers For Annaly Capital Management (Part 2)

A strong relationship exists between the FED rate and NIM although there is some uncertainty for the exact slope.

How I Approach Investing:

This is how I approach investing (with mREITs):

1. Studying the composition of the portfolio.

2. Study how those assets react to various independent variables.

3. Create a list of different environments and how that portfolio would react to those different environments.

4. Does the price account for those environments?

I got a lot of heat for writing negatively about New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ). I then got some praise after the price of the stock fell. Let me be perfectly clear, I did not predict the stock price was going to fall next week. I simply saw that the upside potential of New Residential was fairly limited yet the downside was still very much possible. I then looked at the price and saw it was similar if not higher than other stocks who didn't have a limited upside. I can't predict what will happen tomorrow, but I can structure my portfolio to have more upside and less downside with buying value and various derivatives if necessary. Please let me know if you have any questions or criticisms. This article will be taking a look at step 2, 3, and 4.

Part 1 addressed a variety of variables that indicate stock price. BV per share was the highest correlated variable, although correlation does not prove causation. This data seemed to make logical sense though. According to the regression Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was underpriced and should be priced at about $10.5 according to the current BV per share. We also looked at Annaly's diversification efforts. Please click here to read Part 1. This article assumes a basic knowledge of statistics.

For Part 2 I'm going to analyze performance: net interest margin, leverage, dividends, etc.

Here is the data set I generated using Bloomberg Terminal:

NLY_data_set.xlsx

Statistics and images generated using JMP, Tableau, and R Studio.

The Relationship Between NIM, Leverage, and Dividends:

Always good to start with some line graphs and see where Annaly has gone and where they might head.

My favorite indicator of performance in net interest margin or NIM. This shows the approximate profit for Annaly on their securities. The equation is roughly this:

NIM = (Yield on Securities - Repo rate) +/- Hedging income or loss

Annaly's return is netted by the cost of financing the purchase, then any changes from hedging. Think of NIM as the average margin of all security purchases Annaly makes.

Here is Annaly's trailing 12 month NIM and financial leverage.

If NIM gets squeezed it seems Annaly cranks up the leverage. This is a pretty strong relationship with a correlation of -0.83. Annaly doesn't have to up leverage every time NIM drops, but it makes sense that they would. Annaly needs to pay dividends and if the returns aren't coming one way to increase them is leverage.

Annaly recently has had some recovery in NIM (trailing 12M) and financial leverage has also dropped.

Here is another view with a linear regression to show how strong this relationship is with Annaly.

So as NIM goes up by 1 (100 bps), leverage drops by about 3.25x (according to this model).

This model does tell us as NIM shrinks Annaly will likely raise leverage. Please note that I ran the relationship between NIM, leverage, and the stock price of Annaly. There is no statistical relationship. What NIM is related to is dividends.

As NIM increases by 1 (100 bps), common dividend per share goes up by about $0.14. Note that Annaly hasn't changed their dividend since 2013, so this model only works if you include all of Annaly's history (Q2 2019 will have a dividend cut to $0.25).

The Future?

Agency mREITs have been getting hurt by tightening spreads. What I mean by this is the repo rate is getting closer to the yields of securities. You can look at current rates to get an idea how profitable trades would be for Annaly. Note that this is an estimate.

On 6/14/2019:

MBS Repo Rate - 2.43

MBS yields - 3.26

The spread is currently about 0.83. Ouch. This doesn't mean mREITs are done for, but it means opportunities are currently limited. Annaly is somewhat special because of their large market cap. They can go out a make entire acquisitions allowing for additional opportunities to get more preferable NIM. CEO, Kevin Keyes, has brought up this strategy multiple times in earnings calls. Take current spreads with a grain of salt when it comes to Annaly.

FED's Impact on NIM:

So we now know that NIM has a statistical relationship to dividends and leverage. Although statistics doesn't prove causation (some people pretend it does) these relationships make sense logically. What impacts NIM? The FED rate does. If the FED increases rates the mortgage spread typically decreases making NIM tight. The opposite occurs if the FED lowers rates. This doesn't mean this relationship will always be like this, but for Annaly's fairly short life (although long for a mREIT) this relationship holds true.

Here is 2007 to 2010. So as the FED decreased rates NIM increased quite a bit. I used a log trend line for this relationship because that seemed to be the trend.

The R^2 value was 0.92 for this regression, extremely high. It my belief that sharp drops in the FED rate has a delay. In other words it doesn't impact NIM immediately. That would explain the strong exponential relationship. NIM had to catch up to the FED funds rate. Let's look at a rising rate cycle next.

This is 2015 (on the left) to the present. I didn't add a trend line because the pattern is very strange and surprised me. You can see NIM go up and down as the FED rate rises. NIM is clearly dropping on average which I would expect. I can't currently explain why this pattern exists although I'm going to look into it. If anyone else has any theories please comment below. A quick note too, I modeled the FED's impact on NIM between 2003 - 2006 (another rate hike cycle) and it didn't resemble the same pattern. This pattern seems to be a recent phenomenon.

The dot furthest to the right had a good recovery in NIM from about 1.1 to 1.5. This is the most recent quarter. On top of that FED sentiment has changed to include the possibility of a rate cut or further quantitative easing. The extent of the impact on NIM remains to be seen because although there is a relationship it isn't cut and dry. When rates increase by 100 bps a linear regression predicts about a 0.4 decrease in NIM. That is for rates slowly rising, the relationship could be different when rates decline.

Conclusion (will include research from part 1):

I bought Annaly. This is why.

Price:

BV per share is historically low compared to the price. The regression model I ran expected a price of about $10.5. Annaly announced share buybacks which will be reasonably effective since price to book is below 1. Dividend yield is currently about average.

What you're getting:

A mostly agency portfolio with limited credit risk. Annaly also has a big market cap which could allow for further acquisitions. This doesn't guarantee higher NIM, but does allow for more opportunities compared to its competitors. NIM and BV had a recent uptick.

What Could Happen:

The FED could cut rates, which now seems possible. This would result in higher NIM, a quick decrease to BV followed by a rise, and possibly lower leverage. Not to mention this would all result in more dividend safety and possibly in increase down the road if this trend continues.

The FED does nothing which would result in limited change which is good for a mREIT, which doesn't like interest rate volatility. Annaly cut its dividend recently which looks sustainable for the near future.

The FED has another rate hike. This seems very unlikely right now, but things are uncertain. For all we know Trump could end the trade war tomorrow. If this happens NIM would decline further and so would BV. BV is already historically low compared to price. NIM declining wouldn't be great, but with the recent dividend cut, another cut shouldn't be in the cards for the foreseeable future.

A recession occurs. This would result with interest rates dropping. This would hurt the company in the short term. Prepayments would probably rise from refinancing and defaults. Annaly's current hedge positions would hurt BV in the short term. After riding out the storm Annaly should have a good environment. Annaly should have good acquisition opportunities. The yield curve will most likely steepen allowing for higher NIM and less leverage. As long as Annaly can whether a recession, it should be ok.

If you'd like some additional downside protection writing an in the money call might be preferable in addition to the purchase of the underlying stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.