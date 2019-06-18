Dividend Increases: June 10-14, 2019

In the past week, six companies announced dividend increases, including two of my DivGro holdings.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This week, six companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including two of the stocks I own.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Matson (MATX)

MATX provides ocean transportation and logistics services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings and changed its name to Matson in June 2012. MATX was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recently, MATX increased its quarterly dividend by 4.76% to 22¢ per share. The dividend is payable September 5, with an ex-dividend date of July 31.

Target (TGT)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, TGT sells a range of general merchandise and discount food products in about 1,800 stores in the United States. The company offers everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discount prices. TGT operates as a single business segment and has a fully integrated online business, Target.com.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 3.13% to 66¢ per share. All shareholders of record on August 21 can expect the dividend to be paid on September 10.

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Founded in 1902 and based in Williamsville, New York, NFG is engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. As of September 30, 2014, NFG owned approximately 93,000 acres of timber property and manages an additional 3,000 acres of timber cutting rights.

On Thursday, June 13, NFG increased its quarterly dividend to 43.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.35%. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record on June 28. The ex-dividend date is June 27.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

UHT is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in healthcare and human service related facilities in the United States, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. UHT was founded in 1986 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Recently, the board of directors of UHT declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 0.74%. The new dividend is payable on July 2 to shareholders of record on June 24, with an ex-dividend date of June 21.

Realty Income (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recently, O increased its monthly dividend from 22.60¢ per share to 22.65¢ per share, an increase of 0.22%. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record on July 1.

W. P. Carey (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 0.19% to $1.034¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on July 15 to shareholders of record on June 28. The ex-dividend date is June 27.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TGT, O, and WPC.

In the first chart, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TGT's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in TGT in January 2009 would have returned 12.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

In the following charts, the blue line represents the calculated P/AFFO multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the adjusted funds from operations growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Funds from Operations Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

O's price line is above the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in O in January 2009 would have returned 14.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WPC's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WPC in January 2010 would have returned 16.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 18-July 1, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date American Tower AMT 1.72% $214.09 9 22.30% $3.68 06/18 07/12 Amphenol APH 0.98% $93.50 7 26.70% $0.92 06/18 07/11 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.16% $103.86 59 4.90% $2.24 06/18 07/15 Las Vegas Sands LVS 5.40% $57.06 8 16.50% $3.08 06/18 06/27 Getty Realty GTY 4.43% $31.63 7 12.00% $1.40 06/19 07/05 Synovus Financial SNV 3.67% $32.70 6 86.40% $1.20 06/19 07/01 Tiffany TIF 2.54% $91.43 16 9.70% $2.32 06/19 07/10 Chubb CB 2.02% $148.39 26 7.60% $3.00 06/20 07/12 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.02% $134.90 51 6.20% $4.08 06/20 07/15 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 7.92% $16.03 5 5.80% $1.27 06/20 06/28 Philip Morris International PM 5.85% $77.99 11 4.80% $4.56 06/20 07/10 Broadcom AVGO 3.99% $265.97 9 55.10% $10.60 06/21 07/02 FedEx FDX 1.59% $163.72 17 31.70% $2.60 06/21 07/08 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 1.98% $147.56 16 14.70% $2.92 06/21 07/05 Johnson Controls International JCI 2.66% $39.17 7 9.50% $1.04 06/21 07/12 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 3.09% $88.10 33 1.50% $2.72 06/21 07/02 Portland General Electric POR 2.78% $55.41 14 5.20% $1.54 06/24 07/15 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.81% $46.15 6 N/A $1.76 06/24 07/09 Toro TTC 1.33% $67.57 10 23.40% $0.90 06/24 07/11 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 4.90% $17.14 7 37.60% $0.84 06/25 07/03 Vail Resorts MTN 2.97% $236.75 9 46.50% $7.04 06/25 07/11 Agree Realty ADC 3.34% $68.29 7 5.40% $2.28 06/27 07/12 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 3.92% $28.56 6 5.90% $1.12 06/27 07/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.68% $149.16 9 8.00% $4.00 06/27 07/15 AvalonBay Communities AVB 2.90% $209.63 8 6.90% $6.08 06/27 07/15 Axis Capital AXS 2.66% $60.13 17 9.30% $1.60 06/27 07/15 BancFirst BANF 2.09% $57.46 25 9.50% $1.20 06/27 07/15 Franklin Resources BEN 3.16% $32.86 39 18.70% $1.04 06/27 07/12 B&G Foods BGS 8.36% $22.72 8 9.60% $1.90 06/27 07/30 CyrusOne CONE 3.06% $60.16 6 30.30% $1.84 06/27 07/12 CoreSite Realty COR 4.18% $116.63 10 30.10% $4.88 06/27 07/15 Camden Property Trust CPT 2.98% $107.44 9 4.50% $3.20 06/27 07/17 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.49% $41.85 9 6.80% $1.04 06/27 07/12 Amdocs DOX 1.86% $61.44 8 13.30% $1.14 06/27 07/19 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.48% $116.22 7 4.30% $2.88 06/27 07/15 Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS 1.97% $124.40 15 17.20% $2.45 06/27 07/12 Essex Property Trust ESS 2.58% $302.32 25 9.20% $7.80 06/27 07/12 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 2.75% $20.35 7 33.90% $0.56 06/27 07/09 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.49% $36.88 7 59.00% $0.92 06/27 07/15 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.66% $66.36 10 13.80% $1.10 06/27 07/15 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.71% $147.39 44 16.40% $4.00 06/27 07/10 Kennedy-Wilson KW 4.01% $20.96 9 23.90% $0.84 06/27 07/05 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.48% $75.74 24 14.30% $1.88 06/27 07/15 Lennox International LII 1.13% $272.27 10 21.20% $3.08 06/27 07/15 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.96% $41.27 9 4.30% $2.46 06/27 07/15 Mondelez International MDLZ 1.90% $54.75 7 11.20% $1.04 06/27 07/12 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.21% $54.21 48 2.60% $1.74 06/27 07/15 National Healthcare NHC 2.56% $81.25 16 9.60% $2.08 06/27 08/30 National Health Investors NHI 5.23% $80.34 17 6.90% $4.20 06/27 08/09 Nucor NUE 3.15% $50.75 46 0.70% $1.60 06/27 08/09 Pattern Energy PEGI 7.39% $22.83 5 40.10% $1.69 06/27 07/31 Primoris Services PRIM 1.25% $19.13 7 12.20% $0.24 06/27 07/15 Regal Beloit RBC 1.53% $78.63 15 6.70% $1.20 06/27 07/12 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 1.84% $40.27 6 24.40% $0.74 06/27 07/15 SL Green Realty SLG 3.84% $88.52 8 19.70% $3.40 06/27 07/15 STAG Industrial STAG 4.57% $31.27 9 3.90% $1.43 06/27 07/15 Steel Dynamics STLD 3.66% $26.23 9 10.80% $0.96 06/27 07/12 Stryker SYK 1.06% $196.39 26 12.10% $2.08 06/27 07/31 Townebank TOWN 2.67% $26.93 8 10.20% $0.72 06/27 07/10 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 5.16% $16.27 8 7.90% $0.84 06/27 07/15 Willis Towers Watson WLTW 1.38% $188.28 8 16.00% $2.60 06/27 07/15 W. P. Carey WPC 4.82% $85.83 22 5.10% $4.14 06/27 07/15 Air Products and Chemicals APD 2.14% $216.87 37 8.90% $4.64 06/28 08/12 Cardinal Health CAH 4.33% $44.46 24 10.20% $1.92 06/28 07/15 CubeSmart CUBE 3.74% $34.26 9 22.20% $1.28 06/28 07/15 Encompass Health EHC 1.78% $60.72 6 42.00% $1.08 06/28 07/15 Ingredion INGR 3.05% $81.90 8 11.60% $2.50 06/28 07/25 Realty Income O 3.71% $73.28 27 4.10% $2.72 06/28 07/15 Raymond James Financial RJF 1.65% $82.24 7 14.50% $1.36 06/28 07/15 Republic Services RSG 1.73% $86.79 16 7.90% $1.50 06/28 07/15 State Street STT 3.45% $54.53 8 11.80% $1.88 06/28 07/16 Ventas VTR 4.62% $68.60 9 5.80% $3.17 06/28 07/12 Kimco Realty KIM 5.89% $19.01 8 5.90% $1.12 07/01 07/15 Legg Mason LM 4.44% $36.00 9 19.90% $1.60 07/01 07/22 Domtar UFS 4.22% $43.13 10 10.60% $1.82 07/01 07/16

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.