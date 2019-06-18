Technically Speaking For June 18

The RBA hinted that further rate cuts are likely.

Recent news from the EU is concerning: the slowdown in global trade in addition to domestic weakness caused German economic sentiment to drop 19 points. The German economy accounts for 30% of the EU economy, meaning this drop is statistically important (the next two largest members - the UK and France - each account for 20%). This is occurring against a broader backdrop of weak manufacturing data as reported in the latest Markit Manufacturing PMI (emphasis added):

The eurozone’s manufacturing economy remained entrenched inside contraction territory during May. After accounting for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI® posted below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark for a fourth successive month, recording a level of 47.7 (unchanged from the earlier flash reading). That was slightly down on the previous month’s 47.9 and close to March’s near six-year low.

To counter the potential slowdown, EU President Draghi suggested that the ECB might be ready with a new round of stimulus.

Fund managers are bearish on stocks and bullish on bonds. From Reuters (emphasis added):

Investors said U.S. Treasuries were the “most crowded” trade for the first time in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s (BAML) fund manager survey, reflecting the market’s lurch toward safe-haven assets as money managers recalibrate the interest rate outlook. .... Allocations to bonds jumped by 12 percentage points to the highest since September 2011 as dovish signals from central banks and rock-bottom inflation expectations triggered a U-turn in rate forecasts, the monthly survey showed on Tuesday. ..... Funds’ allocation to global equities dropped by 32 percentage points from May to a net 21% underweight, the lowest allocation to stocks since March 2009 and the second-biggest one-month drop on record.

This change in allocation is based on weaker fundamentals. Global manufacturing PMIs have been moving lower, several central banks have noted weaker data, and central banks are also signaling a more dovish tone if not actually cutting rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's recent meeting minutes indicated the bank is more likely than not to lower rates further (emphasis added):

Given the amount of spare capacity in the labour market and the economy more broadly, members agreed that it was more likely than not that a further easing in monetary policy would be appropriate in the period ahead.

Australia is very dependent on China for exports. The RBA's stance that further rate cuts were likely indicated that the Chinese slowdown isn't expected to end anytime soon.

Let's turn to today's performance table: There's an old adage among traders: don't fight the Fed. While the US central bank didn't issue a statement today (we'll have to wait until tomorrow), dovish commentary from the ECB and RBA helped to propel stocks higher. The large-caps led the way. Smaller-caps were also higher, but, as usual with this rally, large-caps outperformed.

I've been suspicious of this rally for two key reasons: Treasuries were rallying - a classic, late-cycle development - and small-caps were underperforming. There was mixed movement on both fronts today. Let's start with small-caps:

The IWM advanced through the 200-day EMA. Prices are now above the line that typically separates bullish and bearish market.

In addition, the SPY advanced through key resistance ...

As did the QQQ.

But, Treasuries also rallied:

The IEF touched another yearly high today ...

... as did the TLT.

While it's great that the equity markets caught a bid, it's also important that the Treasury market did as well. The latter indicates that traders think the rate cutting is in the cards, which also means there is concern about growth. That is something that needs to change for the markets to keep making advances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.